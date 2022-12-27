Gaming, like most industries, experienced a decline in sales this year. According to research from market data firm Ampere Analysis, the global games and services market is forecast to drop 4% for 2022.

While 2022 might not have been a fantastic year for growth, it was a great year for top-selling games, with titles like “Elden Ring,” “God of War: Ragnarok,” and “Horizon Forbidden West” reaching commercial and critical acclaim.

Among Select readers, we saw huge interest in the Nintendo Switch and useful, everyday gaming accessories. To end the year, we collected our readers’ 15 most purchased gaming products for 2022, which include portable gaming consoles, Nintendo Switch games, webcam accessories and more.

4.8-star average rating from over 48,000 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Bundle is a gamer's dream

4.4-star average rating from over 3,900 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best webcams for this year: Best work-from-home webcams

4.4-star average rating from over 9,200 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: These supportive seat cushions can elevate your office desk

4.9-star average rating from over 253,000 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Bundle is a gamer's dream

4.8-star average rating from over 33,000 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 24 best Cyber Monday Apple deals 2022: AirPods, iPads and more

4.7-star average rating from over 900 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 36 best dorm room essentials, according to recent college graduates

4.9-star average rating from over 48,000 reviews on Amazon

Learn more:157+ best Cyber Monday deals still live: Amazon, Target, Walmart and more

4.8-star average rating from over 15,000 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Bundle is a gamer's dream

4.4-star average rating from 3,498 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Bundle is a gamer's dream

4.3-star average rating from over 22,000 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Bundle is a gamer's dream

4.6-star average rating from over 23,000 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: These supportive seat cushions can elevate your office desk

4.6-star average rating from over 2,100 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022 for better at-home internet

4.5-star average rating from over 1,300 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022 for better at-home internet

4.7-star average rating from over 75,000 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: These 25 popular tech gifts will bring joy to everyone on your list

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.