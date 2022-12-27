IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bestselling gaming: The most purchased gaming products we covered in 2022

Our readers’ favorites include the Nintendo Switch and useful, everyday gaming accessories.
Gaming tech
Select readers’ favorite gaming products include the Nintendo Switch, Apple iPad and top-rated video games.Amazon; Walmart
By Harry Rabinowitz

Gaming, like most industries, experienced a decline in sales this year. According to research from market data firm Ampere Analysis, the global games and services market is forecast to drop 4% for 2022.

While 2022 might not have been a fantastic year for growth, it was a great year for top-selling games, with titles like “Elden Ring,” “God of War: Ragnarok,” and “Horizon Forbidden West” reaching commercial and critical acclaim.

Among Select readers, we saw huge interest in the Nintendo Switch and useful, everyday gaming accessories. To end the year, we collected our readers’ 15 most purchased gaming products for 2022, which include portable gaming consoles, Nintendo Switch games, webcam accessories and more.

1. Nintendo Switch Console

2. Vitade 960A USB Pro Webcam

3. Purple Ultimate Seat Cushion

4. SanDisk 128GB microSDXC-Card

5. Apple iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi (9th Gen)

6. Tripp Lite Surge Protector Clamp

7. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch

8. Game Traveler Nintendo Switch Case

9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch

10. Mario Party Superstars - Nintendo Switch

11. Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest

12. ASUS ROG Strix GS-AX5400 WiFi 6 Gaming Router

13. TP Link Archer AX11000 Next-Gen Tri-Band Gaming Router

14. Meta Quest 2 VR Headset

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Harry Rabinowitz

Harry Rabinowitz is a reporter for Select on NBC News.