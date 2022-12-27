Gaming, like most industries, experienced a decline in sales this year. According to research from market data firm Ampere Analysis, the global games and services market is forecast to drop 4% for 2022.
While 2022 might not have been a fantastic year for growth, it was a great year for top-selling games, with titles like “Elden Ring,” “God of War: Ragnarok,” and “Horizon Forbidden West” reaching commercial and critical acclaim.
Among Select readers, we saw huge interest in the Nintendo Switch and useful, everyday gaming accessories. To end the year, we collected our readers’ 15 most purchased gaming products for 2022, which include portable gaming consoles, Nintendo Switch games, webcam accessories and more.
1. Nintendo Switch Console
- 4.8-star average rating from over 48,000 reviews on Amazon
2. Vitade 960A USB Pro Webcam
- 4.4-star average rating from over 3,900 reviews on Amazon
3. Purple Ultimate Seat Cushion
- 4.4-star average rating from over 9,200 reviews on Amazon
4. SanDisk 128GB microSDXC-Card
- 4.9-star average rating from over 253,000 reviews on Amazon
5. Apple iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi (9th Gen)
- 4.8-star average rating from over 33,000 reviews on Amazon
6. Tripp Lite Surge Protector Clamp
- 4.7-star average rating from over 900 reviews on Amazon
7. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch
- 4.9-star average rating from over 48,000 reviews on Amazon
8. Game Traveler Nintendo Switch Case
- 4.8-star average rating from over 15,000 reviews on Amazon
9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch
- 4.4-star average rating from 3,498 reviews on Amazon
10. Mario Party Superstars - Nintendo Switch
- 4.3-star average rating from over 22,000 reviews on Amazon
11. Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest
- 4.6-star average rating from over 23,000 reviews on Amazon
12. ASUS ROG Strix GS-AX5400 WiFi 6 Gaming Router
- 4.6-star average rating from over 2,100 reviews on Amazon
13. TP Link Archer AX11000 Next-Gen Tri-Band Gaming Router
- 4.5-star average rating from over 1,300 reviews on Amazon
14. Meta Quest 2 VR Headset
- 4.7-star average rating from over 75,000 reviews on Amazon
