This Cyber Monday, we’re seeing prices drop to their lowest on products from some of our favorite brands — among them Select reader favorite Nike. In addition to steep discounts across footwear, clothing and workout gear, the brand is also offering an additional 20 percent off select styles for Cyber Monday with the code CYBER.

From sneakers and sweatsuits to socks and accessories, the sitewide sale offers savings across products for men, women and kids. To evaluate the quality of this deal, and all other deals we recommend, we’re using price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure shoppers are getting the lowest price over time and across retailers.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.1-star average rating from 120 Nordstrom reviewers

These women’s running shoes feature breathable knit uppers, as well as responsive foam soles and Flywire cables that secure the laces, Nike says. They are available in a range of bold prints, from Tie-Dye and Animal to Platinum with neon splashes. However, the steepest savings are on the Chile Red.

Lowest price in July, according to Honey

4.2-star average rating from 42 Foot Locker reviewers

Available in 12 color combinations, the Men’s Nike Air Max Genome takes inspiration from the early 2000s with mixed materials and a low profile. The lace-up style street sneaker also has Max Air cushioning from the heel to the toes for added comfort, according to Nike.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 94 Nike reviewers

These versatile leggings are available in a range of sizes from XXS to plus, as well as 12 different colors. Although lightweight, these leggings are made from at least 50-percent recycled polyester fibers, according to the brand.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 560 Finish Line reviewers

The Nike Air Max 270’s design drew inspiration from Air Max icons and makes a statement while keeping a lightweight feel with knit fabric and mesh details for ventilation. Plus, there’s rubber on the toe tip and on the outsole for durability and traction, Nike says.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 206 Macy’s reviewers.

This unisex crew top is available in a range of sizes and is made from a sustainable semi-brushed fleece with double-stitched shoulder seams. According to the brand, all of the materials used are 100-percent sustainable, including a blend of recycled polyester, recycled cotton and organic cotton fibers.

