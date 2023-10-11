Amazon’s fall Prime Day — Prime Big Deal Days — is here, offering steeper-than-ever discounts on electronics, home goods and more during the 48-hour sale, which is exclusive to Prime members. You can also find deals on Apple products, vacuums, beauty and wellness essentials among other items.

SKIP AHEAD Amazon Prime Day Deals at Their Lowest Price Ever

To help you make the most of the final day of sales, we compiled some of the best products at their lowest prices ever. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event. We also compiled a list of Prime Day bestsellers so far, so you can see what other Select readers are shopping for. Be sure to shop soon — deals are over after tonight.

Best Prime Day deals at their lowest price ever

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day deals at their lowest price ever. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is at its lowest price ever.

4.3-star average rating from 615 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Instead of using a cable to power your devices on the go, you can opt for this pocket-sized portable charger, which has a built-in lightning connector, and folds away when not in use. Plus, it comes with a cord so you can recharge it as needed. If your device requires a USB cable instead, Anker also offers a portable charger with a built-in USB-C connector.

4.2-star average rating from 7,227 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This Sichuan chili crisp is made by one of our favorite AAPI-owned businesses, and adds a hint of spice to anything you pair it with. The oil-based sauce is infused with chilis and peppers, but NBC Select staff say that it’s not too much of a kick, even if you’re sensitive to spice; plus, the crunchy bits add extra texture. Try drizzling the sauce over vegetables and fish during prep or add it over salads, pizzas and other foods for the perfect finishing touch.

4.8-star average rating from 9,202 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever (same price as July 2023 Prime Day)

Aura’s Carver Digital Picture Frame makes for a great gift; I got one for my mom, who loves to see new photos pop up on the HD screen. The companion app allows you (and invited friends and family) to upload their favorite photos and videos. The frame, which has unlimited storage and a light sensor to automatically turn it on and off, also has built-in speakers so you can hear the audio as videos play.

4.7-star average rating from 45,884 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

A Select Wellness Award winner, these are popular among staffers for their noise cancellation features. The wireless earbuds offer up to six hours of listening time (with a full battery) as well as transparency mode, and the included charging case allows you to repower them anytime, anywhere. (Note that these AirPods recharge via a USB-C port). In addition to the AirPods Pro, other AirPod models are on sale during Prime Day.

4.7-star average rating from 63,816 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The latest iteration of Amazon’s Echo Dot (one of our favorite Echo speakers) has an improved audio system compared to previous models, as well as a temperature sensor and a built-in eero (so it can act as a Wi-Fi extender for up to 1,000 square feet), according to Amazon. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa — so you can control it via voice commands or through its companion app — and ask it to set timers, get weather updates and more. You can also use it to stream music, podcasts and audiobooks.

4.7-star average rating from 263,410 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Stream your favorite TV shows, movies and music from various apps and streaming services with this device, which comes with an Alexa-enabled remote. Set-up is easy: Just plug it into your TV’s HDMI port.

4.3-star average rating from 113,816 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Blink Video Doorbell lets you keep an eye on your home wherever you are, since you can watch live footage as well as hear and speak to visitors with its two-way audio functionality. It’s equipped with Amazon Alexa and can either connect to existing wiring or work with wire-free installation.

4.6-star average rating from 7,210 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This surge protector has six outlets and three USB ports, and can be controlled with the companion app, which also allows you to monitor your energy consumption and set schedules. You can turn it on and off via voice commands using Alexa, Google Assistant or Microsoft Cortana.

Why trust Select?

Deanna Pai is a New York-based freelance writer and editor who focuses on beauty, health and other topics. To round up these Amazon Prime Day deals, she found discounted products at their lowest price ever.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.