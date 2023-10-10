Amazon’s fall Prime Day — called Prime Big Deal Days — is officially here, and if you want to buy your favorite items for less, the retailer is offering discounts on numerous products under $100 during the event. Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can find deals on home and kitchen, wellness, tech items and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day Big Deal Days and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals under $100 that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day deals under $100

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day deals under $100. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.4-star average rating from 10,477 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Casper Original Pillow is a Select Best of Bed and Bath Awards winner due to its breathable percale weave and 100% cotton cover, which ensures that you stay cool throughout the night, according to the brand. Suited for any type of sleeper, the pillow has two machine-washable layers, including an inner core with shorter fibers and an outer layer with soft, clump-resisting fibers that Select staff described as “a pillow-in-a-pillow.” This set comes with two Casper pillows in your choice of a standard or king size.

4.7-star average rating from 25,703 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This 6-quart capacity air fryer can also roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate your food in minutes. It even has customizable programs you can choose to make specific foods, including wings, roasted veggies and cookies, according to the brand. You can select any temperature ranging between 95 degrees and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, plus it comes with a nonstick, dishwasher-safe air fry basket and tray to make cleanup easy.

4.6-star average rating from 123,422 reviews on Amazon

This ADA-accepted water flosser comes with 10 pressure settings and a 22-ounce, dishwasher-safe water reservoir. You can use one of the seven included tips (you can buy additional replacements online) to clean different areas of your mouth and teeth, according to the brand. The water flosser also has a one-minute timer with a 30-second pacer to help you brush the expert-recommended two minutes. It’s available in four colors, including white, gray, blue and black.

4.7-star average rating from 82,891 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite affordable air purifiers, this Levoit option uses a pre-filter, carbon filter and HEPA filter to remove smoke, dust, mold and other contaminants from indoor air. It can clear the air in a 219-square-foot room in 12 minutes, according to the brand. The purifier comes with four sleep timer settings, so it can automatically shut off anywhere from two to eight hours.

4.7-star average rating from 81,353 reviews on Amazon

Trace your ancestral origins, discover distant relatives and more by using this at-home DNA test kit, according to the brand. You’ll need to send a saliva sample to the AncestryDNA lab using the included prepaid package and typically, you’ll get results back in six to eight weeks, according to the company.

4.4-star average rating from 76,717 reviews on Amazon

These earbuds offer two listening modes, including active noise cancellation and a transparency option to help you hear outside noises. You can listen for up to eight hours on a single charge, and they have on-ear controls to easily play music, answer calls and more. The earbuds are also sweat- and water-resistant, so you can safely use them while you’re working out, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 7,292 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Differin Gel won the Select Best of Wellness award for the best overall acne treatment our staff tried. An expert-recommended treatment for acne-prone skin, it has 0.1% adapalene gel, which is a type of over-the-counter retinoid that can treat mild to moderate acne and blackheads. You can apply a thin layer of the gel to the affected areas after cleansing and before moisturizing, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 20,116 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Aerogarden Harvest can help you grow fresh herbs and vegetables at home, even without direct sunlight, according to the brand. The hydroponic indoor gardening system comes with LED grow lights that automatically turn on and off via a customizable timer. It can grow six different plants at once up to 12 inches tall, according to the brand. It also has a digital display that automatically reminds you when to add water and plant food to help your herbs grow. The included seed pod kit includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint.

4.7-star average rating from 110,056 reviews on Amazon

These drapes can block up to 99% of light and UV rays from the sun, according to the brand. An expert-recommended blackout curtain for the bedroom, they're available in 24 fade-resistant colors and they come with two panels per package to accommodate different types of windows and styles.

4.6-star average rating from 112,055 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This Select staff-favorite bluetooth speaker offers up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. It’s water-resistant and extremely portable, weighing in at just under a pound. The speaker also has physical touch controls on top so you play or pause your music and adjust the volume.

4.6-star average rating from 174,508 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This bundle includes Ring’s Video Doorbell and the latest iteration of its indoor camera, which allows you to monitor your space using your phone, tablet or computer and get real-time notifications. The Wi-Fi-equipped cameras pair with a companion app, so you can see, hear and speak to visitors. The devices are powered by a built-in rechargeable battery and work with Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Best Prime Day sales under $100

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day sales under $100 that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best sales under $100 at other retailers

Why trust Select?

Mili Godio is an updates editor for Select who has covered deals and sales for Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday or more since 2021. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales under $100, Godio found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

