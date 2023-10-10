Amazon’s fall Prime Day — called Prime Big Deal Days — is officially here, giving Prime members exclusive access to deals across categories like tech, home, vacuums and more. If you’re in need of AirPods, Amazon is currently discounting a handful of models. AirPods Pro, which are some of the best wireless earbuds and a Select Wellness Award winner, are on sale right now among other models. To evaluate the quality of this and other deals, we ran it through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure it’s either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 45,621 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. Multiple Select staff members use these earbuds daily for commuting, making calls and listening to music while working out. In our experience, they have crisp sounds and excellent noise-canceling features.These second-generation models come with multiple ear tips in the box, a lanyard loop on the charging case and touch-sensitive volume controls on the earbuds for easy adjusting.

4.7-star average rating from 71 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This updated version of the AirPods Pro (2nd gen) can do all of the same things as the model listed above, however it charges with USB-C instead of a Lightning cable, similar to Apple’s latest iPhone 15, MacBooks and iPads. You can even plug an iPhone 15 into the AirPods case to charge them while on the go. This version has improved IP54 dust and water protection — the Lightning-cable version only has water resistance, however.

4.7-star average rating from 592,249 reviews on Amazon

These second-generation AirPods are a popular wireless earbud option and are much lower-priced than the brand’s newer 3rd generation AirPods or Airpods Pro. They work best with other Apple products — they pair and sync more easily with iPhones and MacBooks than other earbuds, in our experience. They also have a five-hour battery life on their own, but the charging case can boost the total battery life to over 24 hours, according to Apple. Unlike AirPods Pro, these do not have automated noise cancellation or interchangeable silicone ear tips.

Harry Rabinowitz is a Select writer who’s covered deals and sales for over two years. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales, he found discounted AirPods at either their lowest price ever or their lowest prices in three months.

