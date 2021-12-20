Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

In the last few weeks of 2021, Pantone is looking forward to the new year by debuting its 2022 Color of the Year: Very Peri.

The company said that this year marks the first time it has created an entirely new color instead of choosing one from its roster. Describing Very Peri as a periwinkle blue hue with a violet red undertone, Pantone said Very Peri is the “happiest and warmest of all the blue hues,” meant to symbolize transition and new possibilities.

“The Pantone Color of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that colour can hope to answer,” Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a press release.

Since Pantone just released this new color, you may not be able to find products in the exact shade yet. However, you can purchase items like apparel, shoes, skin care and home decor available in colors reminiscent of Very Peri. We rounded up a handful of items in both Very Peri and other lavender hues from Select reader favorite brands, as well as highly rated products and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Pantone Color of the Year 2022: Very Peri-inspired products to shop now

We sifted through highly rated products and those from Select reader favorite brands to find options that come in colors similar to Very Peri. And if you’re looking to add Very Peri to your screens, Pantone collaborated with Microsoft to launch a variety of Very Peri Teams backgrounds, Windows wallpapers, PowerPoint styles and more.

Pantone offers a selection of products that feature the exact Very Peri shade it recently created. You can get a Very Peri mug or cortado cup, as well as a notebook. Pantone also sells a Very Peri keychain in two lengths: 18.9 inches and 7 inches.

Cariuma and Pantone previously collaborated on sneakers that highlight the Color of the Year, and they recently released three Very Peri-inspired options. Each sneaker style is available in both men’s and women’s sizes. They’re currently available to preorder and will ship by Feb. 2, the brand says.

This limited edition collaboration between Pantone and Priority Bicycles features three different models of hand-painted bicycles: The Coast, The Gotham Edition and The L Train. The Gotham Edition bicycle boasts puncture-resistant tires, commuter style handlebars and a lightweight aluminum frame, according to the brand. The bikes come with a kickstand, water bottle cage, tires and reflectors. The L Train style bike features a lightweight, triple-butted chromoly frame, and The Coast style bike features a Gates Carbon Drive belt.

Multiple rugs from Ruggable feature touches of lavender and periwinkle, including the Chrysanthemum Brights Rug, Urbano Lilac Rug, Esra Polychrome Rug and Suzani Purple Rug. These allow you to add shades similar to Very Peri to your home. The rugs come in rectangular and round shapes, and they can also be purchased as runners in multiple sizes. If you already own a Ruggable pad and are just looking for a new pattern to represent Pantone’s Color of the Year, you can purchase the rug cover by itself.

Brooklinen collaborated with artist Karen J. Reivis this fall to introduce bedding in original prints, one of which, Stripes, comes in Ultraviolet and features stripes in shades of blues and purples. You can also purchase products like Brooklinen’s Classic sheet sets, duvet covers, pillow cases, Luxe Core sheet sets, duvet covers and pillow cases in the Ultraviolet shade. Additionally, Brooklinen offers socks in Marled Lavender, as well as waffle bath towels and waffle washcloths in Lilac.

This stand mixer from KitchenAid comes in a Lavender Cream color, infusing your kitchen with a Very Peri-like shade. The mixer comes with a 5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl and boasts a tilt-back head, as well as 10 speed settings. A flat beater, dough hook, wire whip and pouring shield are also included.

If you’re looking for a new electric toothbrush, this one from Burst comes in a Lavender similar to Pantone’s Color of the Year. One charge of the toothbrush gives you up to a month of battery life, according to the brand, and it offers three modes: Whitening, Sensitive and Massage. Every 30 seconds, the brush pauses to let you know it’s time to move to another part of your mouth. The toothbrush comes with heads that feature multiple-length charcoal black bristles.

These stemless wine glasses are available in lavender and cobalt blue, hues reminiscent of Very Peri. West Elm says each glass is hand-blown by glass artisans, and they come in sets of six to make for easy coordination. These glasses are a West Elm LOCAL collaboration — they’re made by Estelle Colored Glass, a small business in the United States, and West Elm is serving as a platform to sell them.

Bold & Unshaken is the closest available nail polish shade to Pantone’s Very Peri that Olive & June currently offers. The brand says the nail polish has a gel-like finish that comes off easily with polish remover. It is also vegan and cruelty-free, according to Olive & June.

This bright, lilac jacket by Pepa Loves has a quilted design with snap front buttons and pockets. The jacket is 100 percent cotton and is machine-washable, according to the brand. The jacket is also available in yellow, in case you want to create contrast with any other Very Peri-colored items you might indulge in.

This Victorian Periwinkle crop top with a built-in bra is best for low-impact workouts, according to Athleta. This top is best suited for A to C cups, but it also comes in D to DD+. The top is machine-washable and designed to be breathable and quick-drying, according to the brand.

