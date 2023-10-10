The best tech deals to shop this Prime Day

Amazon’s fall Prime Day — called Prime Big Deal Days — is officially here, and if you want to upgrade your headphones or grab a new tablet, the retailer is offering discounts on tech products during the event. Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on Amazon devices, smartwatches, sneakers and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day Big Deal Days and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on tech that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day tech deals

Below, we’re sharing the best tech Prime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included many products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award winners. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 45,621 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market right now. Multiple Select staff members use these earbuds daily for commuting, making calls and listening to music while working out. In our experience, they have crisp sounds and excellent noise-canceling features. These second-generation models come with multiple ear tips in the box, a lanyard loop on the charging case and touch-sensitive volume controls on the earbuds for easy adjusting. The new USB-C version of these earbuds are also on sale.

4.3-star average rating from 615 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This pocket-sized portable charger is specifically designed for Apple devices like iPhones, iPads and AirPods. The power bank has a built-in lightning connector so you can plug it into compatible tech without needing an extra cord. You can recharge the power bank as needed with the included USB-C cable.

4.3-star average rating from 113,811 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This doorbell and security camera has two-way audio, allowing you to talk and listen to visitors remotely through the Amazon Alexa mobile app. The app also lets you set up notifications for the doorbell, including options for motion detection and night vision. You can install the Blink into existing doorbell wiring or use rechargeable batteries to power the camera wirelessly. It is one of Amazon’s lowest-priced video doorbells — at its lowest price ever this Prime Day.

4.7-star average rating from 550,383 reviews on Amazon

Smart plugs like this model plug into any standard outlet and let you automate gadgets like lamps, air purifiers, fans and more. To use, pair the smart plug with the Alexa app, then plug in your electronic appliance. You can control the plugged-in device remotely using your phone and the Alexa app. Since it’s relatively compact, it also keeps other plugs on the same wall outlet free, in our experience.

4.4-star average rating from 3,123 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Charging all of your bedside devices can be a huge pain, especially if you only have one outlet nearby. This wireless charging station has slots for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. It only works on devices that are compatible with wireless charging: for Apple devices that means all iPhone 8s and later, all Apple Watches and all AirPods Pro models. Plus, it can charge through non-metal phone cases up to 3mm thick, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 13,948 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This is Amazon’s cheapest Echo smart speaker, but it acts almost exactly like the more-expensive Echo Dot mentioned above. Malin uses the Pop in her bedroom, where she controls her smart lights and gets morning reports about the weather. When there were wildfires raging in Canada in June of 2023, Malin says the Echo Pop gave her an alert about bad air quality in New York, and she knew to wear a mask.

4.8-star average rating from 51,426 reviews on Amazon

Apple’s 9th generation iPad is the cheapest of all its tablets, but is still fast and intuitive, in my experience. I’ve used it for years to stream TV shows and movies, reference recipes while cooking, enjoy family video calls and play games. This iPad has the same 10-hour battery life as other, newer models and comes in two colors with 64GB and 256GB storage options.

4.5-star average rating from 57,079 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

If you need a great pair of noise-canceling headphones, these are one of the best options under $100. It has automated noise canceling that helps reduce loud sounds that come from air conditioners or planes, in our experience. The headphones get up to 40 hours of battery life, and a quick five-minute charge gives back four hours of use, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 262,819 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Amazon Fire Stick plugs directly into your TV’s HDMI port and connects to your Wi-Fi, letting you stream shows, movies, music, video games and more. You can also launch apps and search for content using your voice and the remote’s built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant. This model is compatible with 4K TVs and routers with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 17,950 reviews on Amazon

This MacBook is one of Apple’s thinnest and lightest. It has a compact 13.3-inch screen and only weighs 2.8 pounds, making it well-suited for frequent travelers and those who have a daily commute. It has Apple’s M1 chip inside, which offers improved performance and battery life (up to 18 hours) compared to previous iterations of this model, according to the brand. We also found the keyboard to be more durable with more distinct key clicks compared to pre-2020 models.

4.8-star average rating from 25,069 reviews on Amazon

This Bluetooth speaker is one of our favorite tech gadgets for travel — it’s great for hikes, bike rides, camping trips, picnics or beach days. It’s designed to clip onto a bag (or really anything) using its built-in carabiner. The speaker is also water and dustproof, with an IP67 protection rating. Plus, it has up to 10 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from 1,743 reviews on Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch 2 launches on Thursday October 12 — so naturally, last year’s Pixel Watch 1 is heavily discounted. It has a traditional circular touchscreen display and uses various sensors to track data like heart rate, blood oxygen, electrocardiogram, sleep patterns and more. It syncs and displays this data through the Google Fit and FitBit app (Google bought FitBit in 2019), and is compatible with all types of Android phones, according to the brand.

Best Prime Day tech sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day tech sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best tech sales at other retailers

Why trust Select?

Harry Rabinowitz is a Select writer who’s covered deals and sales for over two years. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales, he found discounted tech products at either their lowest price ever or their lowest prices in three months.

