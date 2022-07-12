Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home essentials to tech and fitness equipment. If you’re in need of supplies to groom, feed and entertain your pet, both Amazon and other retailers are offering discounts on everything from toys and treats to furniture and apparel.

The all-new Furbo 360-Degree Dog Camera — a useful device to keep tabs on your pet while you’re away from home — is currently on sale on Amazon at its lowest price ever and for 30% off its usual price, it may be a great investment if you’re back at the office or otherwise leave your pet home alone. To evaluate the quality of our deals, we use price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure shoppers are getting the lowest price over time and across retailers. The Furbo is no different.

The Furbo 360-Degree Dog Camera launched in early June and is the newest iteration of the brand’s original pet camera, which is a Select staff favorite for its app-enabled real-time feed, bark detection and treat-throwing functions.

Unique to the latest Furbo camera is its 360-degree rotating view, which the brand says allows the Furbo to track your pet by automatically turning in any direction. And while you can track your dog’s movement in the light of day, Furbo has added a color night vision mode to watch your dog roam around in the dark, too. If you’re worried, you can set Furbo up to send your smartphone push notifications when your dog is barking — and you can calm them down using the camera’s two-way audio.

Finally, you can store and dispense small treats of your choice in a built-in container inside the Furbo’s base — I use the treat-throwing function on the app to reward my dog for good behavior while I'm away. I can also see exactly what my dog is doing (and any small object she may have gotten her paws on) throughout the day using my camera’s handy digital zoom feature, which can zoom in four times.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy are now hosting their own counter sales. Make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

