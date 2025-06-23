Amazon Prime Day isn’t the only summer sale to look forward to next month. Target just announced that it’s hosting its own mega sale, Target Circle Week, from Jul. 6 to 12 online and in stores. The sale is exclusive to Target Circle members, which anyone can become for free — or, you can sign up for Target Circle 360, the retailer’s paid membership, and get access to discounts across product categories a day early.

Below, I broke down everything we know about Target Circle week so far. I’ll continue updating you as we learn more leading up to the sale, including when early deals start and what’s actually worth shopping.

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When is Target Circle Week 2025?

Target Circle Week 2025 is from Jul. 6 to 12, but Target Circle 360 members get access a day early on Jul. 5. You can shop the sale online, in stores and through Target’s app, and choose from various shipping options, including same-day delivery through Shipt and buy online, pick up in store.

Do you need to be a Target Circle member to shop during Target Circle Week?

Yes, you need to be a Target Circle member to shop during Target Circle Week. You can join Target Circle for free, or join Target Circle 360 for $99 a year.

What are the best deals to shop during Target Circle Week?

From what we know so far, the best deals will be on back-to-school essentials, like classroom supplies, dorm decor, electronics and clothing. The retailer just announced that it’s maintaining its 2024 prices on a handful of key school-related products including crayons, colored pencils, notebooks and folders, so coupled with Circle Week discounts, this is likely one of your best opportunities to save on these types of items this summer.

Additionally, during and beyond Target Circle Week, students and teachers have even more opportunities to save.

Students and teachers can join Target Circle 360 for 50% off through Sept. 13.

Verified college students get a one-time 20% storewide discount with Target Circle starting Jun. 29.

Verified teachers get a one-time 20% storewide discount with Target Circle starting from Jul. 20 to Aug. 30.

Early Target Circle Week deals to shop now

If you want to get a head start on shopping, here are a few of the best deals available ahead of Target’s upcoming sale, many of which are exclusive to the retailer. Each item is at least 20% off and has at least a 4.0-star average rating at Target.

4.2-star average rating from 1,643 reviews on Amazon

We’re big fans of Shark’s vacuums, and this model is only available at Target. Its powerful suction removes debris on hard floors and carpets, and you can detach its pod from its body, letting you move it around to clean under furniture, on stairs and above door frames, for example. The vacuum has a 25-foot cord and a removable dust cup that pops open by clicking a button. Plus, it comes with accessories like a duster crevice and upholstery tools.

4.6-star average rating from 520 reviews on Target

Nespresso collaborated with Target’s Hearth & Hand brand to launch its Vertuo Plus coffee machine in a cream color. You can use it to make 5- and 8-ounce cups of coffee, or single and double espresso. It has a 40-ounce removable water tank and a built-in capsule container that holds up to 17 empties.

4.3-star average rating from 656 reviews at Target

Brightroom, another one of Target’s private brands, makes some of my favorite home organization accessories, and these metal drawers were a lifesaver in my first apartment. They helped me maximize closet space by adding storage underneath the hanging rod, and were ideal for socks, leggings, T-shirts and tank tops. Each unit has four pull-out drawers, and the top is flat so you can add baskets for small items like hats or bags.

4.6-star average rating from 258 reviews at Target

Applying a retinol body lotion can help even out your skin’s tone and texture over time, according to dermatologists we previously spoke to. This fragrance-free option from Naturium is suitable for all skin types, and in addition to having retinol in its formula, it’s made with additional moisturizing ingredients like sunflower seed oil and allantoin to offset any potential irritation or redness that may come from the vitamin A derivative.

4.0-star average rating from 438 reviews at Target

Heyday is one of Target’s private brands, and the retailer constantly offers discounts on its products. This USB-C to USB-C cable has a braided nylon cord that prevents it from fraying even when you bend it and wrap it up, according to the brand. It’s 6 feet long.

What is Target Circle?

Target Circle is the retailer’s loyalty program.

A standard Target Circle membership is free to sign up for and it gives you access to perks like daily deals on select items, as well as savings at partners like Ulta and Apple.

A Target Circle 360 membership costs $10.99 a month or $99 a year, and it comes with a 14-day free trial. Target Circle 360 also offers discounted memberships for students and those on certain types of government assistance. With the paid membership, you get all the benefits included in a standard Target Circle account, plus free two-day shipping on eligible items, free delivery on same-day orders over $35 and an additional 30 days to return products compared to the retailer’s typical 90-day return policy.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has covered deals and sales since 2020. I frequently write sales stories, including those about Amazon Prime Day, Target Circle Week, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For this article, I researched Target Circle Week 2025 and reviewed information from the retailer’s press releases.

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