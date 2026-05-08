There’s no exact age when your adult dog becomes a senior — it’s more of a “you know it when you see it” situation. Over time, their hair gets grey and thin, their eyesight and hearing diminish, their energy levels dip, and their ability to move around just isn’t quite the same anymore. These are all signs that it’s time for you to learn how to care for a senior dog. Doing so mainly involves making home modifications, using mobility aids, adding more mental stimulation to their days and adjusting how you groom them.

I talked to veterinarians about caring for senior dogs and compiled a list of essentials to help you along the way. Vets also demystified “dog years” once and for all, and explained why not all senior dogs need to eat senior dog food.

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Everything you need to care for senior dogs

There’s four main areas to cover when caring for senior dogs: home modifications, mobility aids, mental enrichment and grooming. Experts break down each one below, and using their guidance, I curated a list of products that support senior dogs’ needs, some of which I’ve used myself with my dogs.

Home modifications for senior dogs

The goal of modifying your home for a senior dog is to make it as comfortable and safe as possible for them. Stairs, furniture that’s high off the ground and hard floors can quickly become hazards, but implementing changes like those vets recommend below goes a long way.

Best anti-slip mat

“Slick floors are a dog with arthritis’ worst enemy, so I tell pet parents to make their home less like an ice rink and more like a gym,” says Dr. Kate Elden, chief medical officer at Dutch. “Senior pets need traction so they can confidently get to food, water and the door — yoga mats, runners and carpet are all great for that.”

My family covered our home in fabric mats like Gorilla Grips’ when our Labrador retriever started having trouble walking on wood floors. He was much more confident on his feet once we laid them out, and he hesitated less when he walked between rooms. Gorilla Grip’s machine-washable mats are made from soft chenille fabric that traps dirt and dries quickly if your pet (or you) walks on it with muddy, wet paws. They also have a textured, non-slip rubber backing. You can buy the mats in various sizes and colors, letting you customize them to your space. Since the mats are so lightweight and compact when rolled up, you can also travel with them if you’re bringing your senior dog to a hotel or rental home, for example.

Best non-slip booties

Putting grippy booties on your dog’s paws can further prevent them from slipping indoors, says Dr. Angela Silva, the chief veterinarian at Petco. (Ed’s note: The inclusion of products sold by Petco in this article was made independently of Silva.) These have a snug sock-like design and are specifically made for senior pets to use indoors and outdoors, according to the brand. (I recommend getting an indoor pair and an outdoor pair — in my experience, outdoor booties get beaten up quickly.) The pull-on, machine-washable booties’ thick grips are positioned around parts of the fabric that cover pets’ paws, so they maintain traction even if they shift during wear. They come in a set of four, and also have straps to secure them around your pet’s paws. You can choose from eight sizes, and the brand has a size guide to help you choose the right one.

Best safety gate

Depending on your dog’s mobility challenges, consider blocking off staircases with gates to prevent accidents, says Silva. Doing so lets your dog still have autonomy since they can move around without restrictions, but it blocks off the stairs so they don’t attempt to walk down or up without you present for support.

I’ve used Regalo’s metal safety gates for pets in varying stages of life — they’ve blocked off stairs for my senior dogs and kept my puppies in one room so I could step away without worrying. The gates come in various heights and adjustable widths, and each option has a door in the center that you easily open with the lever handle. To close the gate, just give the door a gentle push and it automatically latches. You install the gates via pressure mounts, which means drilling into walls isn’t required (rental-friendly!) and you can move them around your home if needed.

Best ramp

Walking up a ramp is a safer and more comfortable way for your senior dog to get onto beds and couches compared to jumping, which can strain their back and legs, as well as lead to accidents, says Elden. If you take your dog in the car often, there’s also portable ramps available that help them get in and out.

PetSafe makes ramps for pets in different sizes and styles that you can use for the couch, bed and car. This one supports up to 100 pounds and is 14 inches high, so it’s best for furniture and low beds. It’s covered in carpet to prevent your dog from slipping on their way up or down, and it has a wood finish to help it blend in with the rest of your furniture. The ramp also folds flat when you’re not using it.

Best orthopedic dog bed

Dogs’ joints and muscles may need extra support as they age, so consider getting them an orthopedic bed, says Dr. Brendan Russi, a veterinarian at Banfield Pet Hospital. They’re made with high-density foam to cushion pressure points, ease arthritis pain and hip dysplasia, decrease general stiffness and promote better sleep, making dogs more comfortable overall. Some also have supportive elements like bolsters around the perimeter.

Bedsure’s Orthopedic Dog Bed checks all the above boxes. It’s made with a thick layer of egg crate foam that’s moderately firm and relieves pressure points across your pet’s body, according to the brand. The water-resistant, machine-washable, removable cover has a soft flannel area that dogs rest on, and there’s a bolster around all four sides. The bolster has a small cutout in the center, which lets senior pets get on and off the bed without lifting their legs much. It’s available in nine sizes, and there’s grippy, non-skid fabric on the bottom so it stays in place.

Best elevated bowls

Bending down to eat and drink puts a lot of pressure on dogs’ front legs and can cause neck and back strain, all of which you especially want to avoid with senior pets, says Dr. Christopher Frye, an associate professor of sports medicine and rehabilitation at Cornell University’s College of Medicine. He recommends elevating bowls to be closer to mouth-level, which shifts weight off the front legs, reduces neck and back bending, and encourages proper posture for digestion.

The Neater Feeder Deluxe not only raises bowls, but it’s also designed to prevent food and water from getting on your floors and walls as pets use it. As he aged, my senior dog got messier while eating and drinking, so a stand like this reduces how often you’re vacuuming crumbs and wiping up splashes. The stainless steel bowls sit in the top half of the stand, which has raised walls and drainage holes. Spills drip into a base underneath the bowls that you access by lifting the top half off. There’s rubber feet on the bottom of the Neater Feeder Deluxe to prevent it from sliding. The stand is available in small, medium and large sizes, and it comes with two stainless steel bowls — you can choose from a standard or slow feeder food bowl. All parts of the stand and the bowls are dishwasher-safe, according to the brand.

Best calming aid

Some senior dogs get anxious with age — common signs include pacing, destructive behavior, excessive barking, crying and having accidents, says Russi. Calming aids like the Thundershirt can help. You can use it during situations your dog finds stressful, like trips to the vet, thunderstorms and fireworks, as well as when you’re having visitors over or leaving your pet home alone. After you wrap the Thundershirt around your dog and secure it in place via Velcro, it applies constant, gentle pressure to their body. The pressure has a soothing effect for pets similar to how swaddling a baby does, according to the brand. The Thundershirt is made from machine-washable, lightweight, breathable fabric and it comes in sizes XXS to XXL.

Crate training your dog may also relieve some anxiety, as can tiring them out before you leave home. If nothing you try works, talk to a veterinarian or a dog behaviorist about strategies to help, some of which involve occasional medication, says Russi.

Best potty pads

“If your dog needs to relieve themselves more frequently during the night, adding a pet door or potty pads near their sleep station can make it easier for them,” says Silva. These six-layer pads absorb urine and dry quickly, plus there’s a leak-proof layer on the bottom to protect floors. They’re also coated with an attractant that draws pets to the pad so they’re less likely to go on your floors, according to the brand.

Mobility aids for senior dogs

Senior dogs still need daily movement for their physical and mental health, says Russi. But the activities they do have to be low-impact and in short bursts to avoid overexertion and overheating. “If your pet is able to go on slow leash walks, even small ones around the block with a bit of assistance, you should allow them to,” says Frye. “Dogs want to use their nose — that’s where they’re really accessing their mind since such a huge percentage of their brain goes to the olfactory — so getting out and about is good for them.” Swimming, training sessions and gentle play with toys are also good options, and mobility aids like those below help you keep them active.

Best canine support harness

Frye recommends using a canine support harness for your senior dog if they need mobility assistance on walks. It’s a standard harness with extra handles built-in, which you hold to prop them up or help them move. These harnesses can also be useful inside your home, especially when dogs get on/off furniture, stand up after laying down, and go up/down stairs, says Frye.

OneTigris’ Dog Lift Harness is similar to the one my family used with our 12-year-old Labrador retriever, and it’s the only reason we got all 100 pounds of him up/down stairs and around the block as his back legs started giving out. The harness snaps around your dog’s chest and under its belly to evenly distribute their weight, and it has adjustable straps, rear leg straps and three grab handles for dog owners to hold. You can buy the harness in small to extra-large sizes.

Best dog stroller

Zoosky Medium Dog Stroller $ 189.99 Amazon What to know What we like 2 entry/exit points

Can use on all terrains

Folds flat for storage Something to note Assembly required

Dogs who are immobile past the point of leash walks still benefit from going outside to experience sights, smells and sounds, so consider using a stroller to roll them around, says Frye. Zoosky makes pet strollers for dogs of all sizes, including this one, which is best for pets up to 66 pounds, according to the brand. It has all the bells and whistles: a cushioned and waterproof interior, two entry/exit points, an adjustable handle, a shade canopy, swiveling wheels, an included handle pouch to store essentials in, lower level storage and the ability to fold the stroller flat when you’re not using it.

Toys for senior dogs

Mental stimulation becomes even more important as senior dogs develop mobility restrictions — in fact, cognitive enrichment through food puzzles, lick mats and slow feeders, for example, are linked to slower decline in older dogs, says Elden. Experts recommend keeping a few enrichment toys like those below at home to challenge and engage your pet, and rotating the toys out to keep things interesting. You can also switch up what type of treats you add to toys so smells stay novel.

Best slow feeder

Make meal time extra engaging by feeding your senior dog kibble in a slow feeder like this one. The raised round part in the center of the bowl forces them to work for their food and think about how to get it out rather than quickly scarfing it down, which also prevents indigestion and related gastrointestinal issues, experts say. The dishwasher-safe bowl is made from stainless steel, a material that resists bacteria buildup and holding onto odors, according to the brand. It also has a non-skid design, and comes in four sizes: .75, 1.5, 3 and 5 cups.

Best puzzle toy

I’m a big fan of Outward Hound’s line of interactive toys, especially the Nina Ottosson puzzles, which I’ve bought a handful of over the years. My family’s senior dog particularly liked the Hide N’ Slide Treat Puzzle because it was challenging enough that he had to work for his treats, but not too challenging that he got frustrated (it’s a level two puzzle according to the brand, so one level up from beginner). You fill the compartments with snacks, cover them with the sliding blocks and swiveling flippers, and then your dog has to move the pieces around to find their food. To make the puzzle even harder, you can put food in the top hole of each block. Dogs of all sizes can use this puzzle, which has no removable parts to avoid choking hazards.

Best enrichment toy

Dogs of all ages adore the Woof Pupsicle, a reusable ball you fill with treats that your pet licks until they’re gone. Case in point: My family’s 12 year-old lab and my 1-year old mutt are both entertained by it for 15 to 30 minutes. You unscrew the durable rubber toy to separate the top and bottom, letting you add food to the center and easily rinse off both sides or put them in the dishwasher post-use. The Pupsicle has ridges along its sides to help dogs grip it in their mouths, a weighted base to keep it in place while they lick and drool slots to prevent a mess. You can fill it with Woof’s premade treats or buy the silicone mold to make homemade treats from ingredients like peanut butter, mashed fruits and veggies, plain yogurt, fresh dog food and broth. The Pupsicle comes in small, large and extra large sizes.

Grooming supplies for senior dogs

Your dog’s grooming needs change as they age: It becomes less about looks and more about comfort and mobility, says Elden. She recommends keeping brushing, bathing, nail trimming and teeth cleaning sessions short and being extra gentle — the supplies below can help you get everything done. As you pamper your pet, do a body check. Look for new lumps, sores, odors, pain points and skin changes, all of which can be signs of bigger issues that may be treatable with early detection. If your pet suddenly resists being groomed or totally stops grooming themselves, it’s a red flag, so consult your veterinarian.

Best soft bristle brush

Dogs’ fur commonly gets coarser, thinner and more susceptible to matting as they age since they tend to groom themselves less, says Silva. She recommends brushing your pet more frequently because of this, but switching to a soft-bristed brush or grooming mit to prevent scratching their often thinner, drier and more easily irritated skin, which is a result of decreased oil production. This Burt’s Bees’ brush is the ideal tool. It slips over your palm, letting you brush them as if you’re petting them to make their coat softer, smoother and shinier, plus dirt-, danger- and tangle-free. The brush has gentle hemp bristles.

Best moisturizing shampoo

Use a moisturizing shampoo that’s suitable for sensitive skin to bathe your senior dog, says Silva. NBC Select updates editor (and dog mom) Mili Godio’s top pick is this cleansing and deodorizing formula from Earthbath, which is made with plant-based ingredients like aloe and shea butter to moisturize, as well as colloidal oatmeal to soothe and reduce itchiness, according to the brand. “I love using it on my 8-year-old havanese and bichon frise mix Bella because it’s super gentle, so it doesn’t irritate her sensitive skin that’s prone to hot spots,” she says. “Her fur always feels softer and fluffier after I use it, and the pleasant vanilla-almond scent keeps her smelling good all day. Since Bella has long, curly hair, I pair this shampoo with Earthbath’s Oatmeal & Aloe Conditioner to keep her fur tangle-free.” Earthbath says the shampoo is free from parabens, sulfates, glutens, soaps, dyes and phthalates.

Best nail cutter

Because senior dogs move around less over time, their nails can grow quickly, so cutters are a crucial part of your at-home grooming kit, says Elden. Experts say nail grinders rather than actual clippers are best for those who have never given their pet a manicure before or are hesitant about it. Grinders reduce the risk of accidentally nicking a dog’s quick, which is the vein in the core of the nail.

Casfuy’s grinder has a diamond drum bit to shorten and smooth out the edges of your dog’s nails, as well as low and high speed settings. It’s on the quieter side and only vibrates slightly to prevent scaring dogs. The tool has three grinding ports, letting you customize it to the size of your pets’ nails. It gives you up to two hours of battery life on a single charge, according to the brand.

Best teeth cleaning kit

Brushing your dog’s teeth is still important when they’re a senior, says Silva. Vet’s Best Dog Dental Kit comes with all the essentials: a three-sided toothbrush for occasional deep cleans, a finger toothbrush for regular standard cleans and safe-to-swallow dog toothpaste. Together, these products promote oral health in dogs of all sizes and breeds by freshening breath, reducing plaque and tartar, preventing gum irritation and brightening tooth color, according to the brand. To introduce your dog to this toothpaste prior to brushing, Vet’s Best recommends letting your dog lick a drop off your finger so they get used to the smell and taste.

Best dental treats

Using a toothbrush and toothpaste is the best way to clean dogs’ teeth, but dental treats can help, especially if your pet gives you a hard time during sessions, says Silva. As dogs chew the often uniquely-shaped dental treats, they mechanically scrape plaque and tartar off teeth, and they’re made with specific ingredients to help freshen breath and keep gums healthy.

Greenies are one of the most popular dental treats on the market with the Veterinary Oral Health Council’s Seal of Acceptance. Godio gives them to Bella every morning. “Bella is the biggest Greenies fan: If I ever forget to give her one, she’ll bark at me,” she says. “I’ve been giving her these dental treats since she was 6 months old and she has never had any dental issues.” The treats come in various flavors and four sizes: teenie, petite, regular and large.

Frequently asked questions When are dogs considered seniors? There’s no exact age when dogs are technically considered seniors because it’s so breed and size specific, says Frye. Generally, you can tell that your pet is entering their senior years when their activity level slows down, they’re having mobility issues, they seem generally uncomfortable and their vision declines, says Silva. Also, they may struggle to jump on/off furniture and walk up/down steps. Russi recommends using the below as a point of reference for dogs’ life stages, but remember that breed, size, lifestyle and overall health all come into play. Puppy: birth to 1 year

Young adult: 1 to 4 years

Mature adult: 4 to 8 years

Senior: older than 8 years What are the most common health challenges for senior dogs? According to the vets I spoke to, the most common health challenges senior dogs face are: Mobility issues like joint pain and osteoarthritis

Changes in metabolism

Declining vision

Diminished hearing

Cognitive decline (doggie dementia)

Increased susceptibility to cold and hot weather

Dental issues

Development of separation or social anxiety Do senior dogs need to eat senior dog food? No, senior dogs don’t necessarily need to eat dog food specifically formulated for seniors, says Frye. Choosing the right diet for your pet as they age is a conversation you should have with your vet or a veterinary nutritionist, who can provide recommendations based on dogs’ health status. For example, if your dog needs more or less of specific nutrients in their later years, they may benefit from certain senior-specific dog foods. But if your dog is generally healthy, active and at an appropriate weight, they may be able to stay on their standard adult food. Are vitamins and supplements effective for senior dogs? The vitamins and supplements you typically see at pet stores for digestion, immunity, allergies, bone and joint support, coat health, heart health and general health (the list goes on and on) may be effective for senior dogs, but for the most part, experts haven’t done enough research about specific ones to draw definitive conclusions, says Frye. “I typically consider supplements to maybe incrementally benefit patients, but they’re not going to fix severe issues,” he says. “That said, while we don’t have evidence to support their benefits right now, it doesn’t necessarily hurt to try them. Weigh safety against efficacy if you want to try a supplement: If they’re relatively safe, you talk to your vet and it may help, go for it.” When should you take your senior dog to the vet? As your dog ages, they’ll likely need to visit the vet more frequently than just to get their annual checkup, vaccines and preventatives, says Frye. Make sure you’re paying very close attention to how they look and act. Dogs can’t always tell us they’re in pain or not feeling well, so watch for these signs and make an appointment with your vet if your dog exhibits any of them. General signs of slowing down, or anything that makes you feel like your dog isn’t acting like themselves. This can include eating, drinking and sleeping habits, as well as activity and energy levels.

Unplanned weight loss or gain

Loss of appetite

Increased aggression and/or anxiety

Drinking and/or urinating more than usual, or total loss of bladder control

Heavy breathing. At rest, dogs’ breathing rate should be less than 30 breaths per minute, says Elden. Any higher is a sign of a cardiac issue.

New lumps, bumps and skin irritation on any part of their body

Digestive issues

Bleeding gums

Abdominal swelling

Seizures

Altered gait and general mobility issues Are dog years a real thing? Dog years are kind of a real thing, but not in the way most people think. For example, you may have heard that one dog year equals seven dog years, which isn’t true. Here’s why: Like people, dogs have a chronological age, which is the exact amount of time they’ve been alive, and a biological age, which measures how fast their body is aging, says Frye. Biologically, dogs age faster than humans, especially in their first two years of life. Then, aging slows down, says Elden. “By age 1, most dogs are roughly like teenagers, and by age 2, they’re closer to a young adult,” she says. “After that, each year is more like 4 to 5 human years, depending on the pet.” A dog’s biological age also depends on their size, says Frye. Large dogs age faster than small dogs, which is why large dogs typically have a shorter lifespan compared to small dogs. Overall, yes, dogs age faster than people, but it’s more nuanced than one year of a dog’s life being equal to 7 years of a human’s life.

Meet our veterinary experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Angela Silva is the chief veterinarian at Petco . (Ed’s note: The inclusion of products sold by Petco in this article was made independently of Silva.)

is the chief veterinarian at Petco (Ed’s note: The inclusion of products sold by Petco in this article was made independently of Silva.) Dr. Kate Elden is the chief medical officer at Dutch.

is the chief medical officer at Dutch. Dr. Brendan Russi is a veterinarian at Banfield Pet Hospital.

is a veterinarian at Banfield Pet Hospital. Dr. Christopher Frye is an associate professor of sports medicine and rehabilitation at Cornell University’s College of Medicine.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has covered pets for over five years, including topics like kitten food, dog beds, cat toys, dog sunscreen and cat travel carriers. For this article, I interviewed four veterinarians about how to care for aging pets and rounded up products that meet experts’ guidance. I also shared my personal experience caring for aging pets as a cat and dog owner, a dog walker and an animal shelter volunteer.

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