Target lovers, your time has come. Target Circle Week kicks off on April 7th, with the retailer offering exclusive deals to Target Circle members on home and kitchen essentials, spring clothing and shoes, beauty, skin care, and more. The sale runs both online and in store from April 7 to 13, and accompanies the launch of Target’s new paid loyalty program, Target Circle 360.

The sale event also includes the return of Target’s GiftCards deal on April 13, which will see the retailer offering 10% off all gift card purchases. Members can also receive a free $15 gift card when they spend $50 or more on home care products or at Ulta Beauty at Target during the sale.

To help you make the most of Target Circle Week, we compiled some of the best deals that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Target Circle Week deals

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including NBC Select award winners.

4.6-star average rating from 16,415 reviews at Target

Although not the latest in Apple’s earbud lineup, the AirPods 2 are still pretty great. They have 24 hours of battery life, 18 hours of talk time and up to five hours of listening time on a single charge, according to Apple. They connect via Bluetooth and can also be used with Siri’s voice command technology.

4.6-star average rating from 1,234 reviews at Target

KitchenAid makes some of our favorite stand mixers, and this one is perfect for all of your baking needs. It comes with 11 speeds, including a half speed for controlled mixing. The mixer has a tilt-head stand and comes with a 5.5 quart bowl that locks in three places for added stability while using. It can also be paired with over ten attachments, all sold separately.

4.2-star average rating from 303 reviews at Target

This hydrating cleansing balm from Byoma washes away makeup, dirt and other impurities while restoring and strengthening the skin’s moisture barrier, according to the brand. It’s formulated with niacinamide to balance oiliness, and a blend of olive fruit, sea buckthorn and grapeseed oils for barrier-building hydration. For best results, Byoma recommends massaging the balm into the skin with circular motions, and following it up with a second cleanser of your choice.

4.1-star average rating from 12,453 reviews at Target

NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin bought Keurig’s K-Mini coffee maker because of the affordable price point and compact size. She says it’s perfect for her apartment’s limited counter space — it’s less than five inches wide and can fit mugs up to seven inches tall. The coffee maker also has a removable drip tray and turns off automatically 90 seconds after the last brew.

4.5-star average rating from 3,801 reviews at Target

Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, these Bluetooth headphones are adjustable and have cushioned ear cups for comfort. They have up to 40 hours of battery life and can gain three hours of playback after just five minutes of charging, according to the brand. They’re foldable for easy storage and come in four colors — black, silver, rose gold and red.

4.6-star average rating from 444 reviews at Target

Ninja’s dual-basket Foodi Air Fryer lets you cook two foods in two ways at once, rather than one after the other like traditional air fryers. The six quart basket is great for small meals, and can fit up to four pounds of fries, according to the brand. It has five customizable cooking programs that can be used in both zones, including air fry, bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate.

5-star average rating from 5,022 reviews at Target

This coffee maker is an NBC Select favorite — it can make single and double espresso shots and uses Nespresso’s Vertuo pods to make both 5-ounce and 8-ounce cups of coffee. It comes with a 40-ounce water tank and a container that can store up to 10 used pods, according to Nespresso.

4.6-star average rating from 5,733 reviews at Target

These self-watering plastic planters are durable and free-standing, and have built-in trays to retain water for the plants to draw up when needed. They have a minimal design and come in packs of two, and are available in 4-inch, 8-inch, 12-inch, 16-inch and 20-inch sizes.

4.5-star average rating from 554 reviews at Target

This Giftable Tech award-winner is one of our favorite travel tech gadgets, and the perfect companion for anyone who’s looking for listening on the go. It’s small and lightweight, and is dust and water-resistant, making it a great shower speaker. It also has a built-in carabiner clip that lets you hang and hook the speaker onto key loops, bags and more.

4.7-star average rating from 158 reviews at Target

If you’re like me and love to cook in big batches with plenty of leftovers, this 28-piece food storage set is just what you need. Each container is made from BPA free plastic and is dishwasher-safe. They come with accompanying snap-on lids, three of which are vented for full microwave safety.

Best Target Circle Week sales

Here are the best Target Circle Week sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Why trust NBC Select?

Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who covers deals and sales weekly, along with major sale events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday/Cyber Monday and more. To round up the best Target Circle Week sales, she found discounted products across categories, including NBC Select award winners, staff favorites and products previously recommended by experts.