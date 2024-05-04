Wayfair’s annual Way Day sale is finally here, which means there are hundreds of deals to shop this weekend. Similar to Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Wayfair’s Way Day is a multi-day sale where you can get up to 80% off on well-known home and kitchen brands like Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Shark and more.

Since Way Day starts on Saturday, May 4th and ends on Monday May 6th, you have just a few days to get in on the sale. To help you get started, we rounded up the best Way Day deals to shop, including ones on small kitchen appliances like air fryers and stick vacuums, cookware brands like Staub and LeCreuset and summer must-haves like firepits.

SKIP AHEAD What is Way Day? | Best small appliance deals | Best kitchen appliance and cookware deals | Best bedding and bath deals | Best home furniture deals

What Is Way Day?

Way Day is Wayfair’s annual sale event which takes place in the spring. In 2023, Way Day took place over the course of two days, April 26th and 27th. Way Day 2024, however, will last three days, from Saturday, May 4th to Monday, May 6th. During the event, thousands of products from different categories like home, kitchen, garden and appliances sell at significantly discounted prices, upwards of 80% off for select products. Some deals will even start May 3rd and become available via the Wayfair app, according to the brand. Additionally, customers can get free shipping on orders of at least $35.

Best Way Day sales of 2024

We rounded up the best Way Day deals and sales of 2024, including ones from well-known brands such as Shark, KitchenAid, Keurig, Dash and more. Additionally, all of the recommendations below are at least 20% off or more, and are either products we’ve covered before or are highly rated on Wayfair.

Best small appliance deals

4.8-star average rating from 293 reviews at Wayfair

There are a lot of great air purifiers on the market, and this one from the home appliance brand Shark is both effective and affordable. The model has a HEPA filter, which traps pet dander, pollutants, allergens and strong fumes, according to the brand. The device works in spaces as large as 1,000 square feet and has three modes: purified air, purified heat and purified fan. The digital display on the front of the device also monitors air quality and shows the temperature..

4.2-star average rating from 77 reviews at Wayfair.

Every pet owner should have a go-to cleaning device to tackle accidents around the house — look to the Bissell pet stain eraser to do the job. The device is a bagless, cordless and portable handheld vacuum that gets rid of pet hair, as well as other small particles like crumbs and dust. The model also acts as a wet surface cleaner to treat spills. The vacuum has a 15-minute runtime and works on upholstery, carpet and other low-pile carpet surfaces.

4.8-star average rating from 1,907 reviews at Wayfair

Stylish furniture and appliances shouldn’t be limited to living rooms and bedrooms — this stainless steel step-on trash can from iTouchless is both functional and sleek. The bin is large and easily fits 13-gallon trash bags, according to the brand. This means it can securely hold lots of garbage without you having to frequently replace and throw out bags. Plus, you don’t have to use your hands to open or close the trash can — simply use the step at the bottom. The best part: the lid on the trash can has a carbon filter that neutralizes odors while trash sits, according to the brand.

Best kitchen appliances and cookware deals

4.8-star average rating from 225 reviews at Wayfair

If you’re an avid baker, whether professionally or casually, a stand mixer is an absolute essential for prepping cookie dough, frosting and cake batter, just to name a few things. This model from GE has lots of useful attachments and is more affordable than other popular stand mixers on the market. Aside from the mixing base, you’ll get a stainless steel mixing bowl, flat beater, dough hook, whisk and a pouring shield attachment that allows you to gradually add in dry ingredients like flour while you mix, which helps you avoid making a mess in the kitchen. The device also has seven mixing speeds, so you can whip cream without straining your hand or knead dough at the perfect pace.

4.9-star average rating from 138 reviews at Wayfair

Whether you prefer baking sweets or making a savory dinner, a ceramic baking set is a versatile type of cookware that looks good enough to serve straight out of the oven. This set from cookware brand Staub is available in white, bright red and navy blue and includes both a 7.5 x 6 in. and 10.5 x 7.5 in. rectangular baking dish (good for making dishes like lasagna, sheet cakes and casseroles), and two 6.5-inch bowls for serving soup, stew or gravy. The set is oven-safe up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit so you don’t have to worry about them shattering, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 878 reviews at Wayfair

A top-notch air fryer is the perfect way to upgrade your dinner routine. This popular air fryer from Dash is quite simple to use — it has a manual display and function dial that you operate by turning the dial to the desired amount of time and allowing the device to cook at a fixed temperature of 400 degrees Fahrenheit. As someone who uses my air fryer often and as a former food editor, I’ll say that 400 degrees is a good middle ground for cooking most foods in the air fryer in a matter of minutes. This applies to foods like frozen fries, raw meat, poultry and vegetables. The device has a one-year warranty, 2.6-quart. basket and an automatic shut-off function to prevent overheating.

4.5-star average rating from 4,067 reviews at Wayfair

You don’t have to be a dorm-dwelling college student to enjoy the magic of a single-serve coffee maker. Keurig is well-known for its popular coffee pods known as K-cups and this model is a staple for many who prefer a cup’s worth of coffee over an entire brewed pot. The machine comes in five glossy colors and brews coffee in six, eight, 10 and 12-ounce portions. Plus, the coffee maker takes up less than a foot of width on your countertop.

4.7-star average rating from 65 reviews at Wayfair

If you’re in the market for an entirely new cookware set that’ll last you for years to come, then consider this nonstick set from KitchenAid. The set has all of the basic tools you might need for making dinners on a stovetop: a stock pot, 1.5-quart saucepan, 3-quart saucepan, 8.25-inch skillet, 10-inch skillet, 3-quart. sauté pan and matching lids. The pans are all hand wash only, but they’re oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit without the lids, according to the brand.

4.7-star rating from over 3,386 reviews at Wayfair

With summer approaching, it’s a good time to stock up on outdoor cookware while it’s at a reduced price. This propane Blackstone griddle is a great gift (to give to yourself or a family member) for anyone who wants to make grilled steaks, vegetables or burgers this summer. It generates a massive amount of heat, up to 34,000 BTU (British thermal unit), according to the brand. The griddle is 24 in. wide, which gives you the space to cook many different foods all at once or a single dish for a large crowd. It can fit up to 44 hot dogs or 18 burgers, according to the brand. The model also includes a cover, fuel hose and hooks to hold utensils like a spatula or tongs.

4.8-star average rating from 1,725 reviews at Wayfair

Aside from a durable cookware set, you should invest in a set of kitchen knives if you’re serious about cooking. That’s because a high-quality, sharp knife is one of the best ways to efficiently and safely prepare food in the kitchen. This knife set from Henckels comes with both the knives and a block to hold them all together. The rust-resistant collection has a serrated bread knife, chef’s knife, steak knife, paring knife, Santoku knife, utility knife and kitchen shears.

4.8-star average rating from 284 reviews at Wayfair

While shopping for a new cookware set or prep knives, consider also getting a dinnerware set to make your kitchen feel complete. This set from Gibson has traditional white ceramic plates and bowls, including four dinner plates, salad plates, desert plates and cereal bowls. All of the plates and bowls are both dishwasher and microwave safe, according to the brand.

4.9-star average rating from 4,003 reviews at Wayfair

If your selection of forks, knives and spoons isnt as shiny as they once were, it may be time for a replacement. This large, stainless steel flatware set from Zwilling has eight dinner forks, salad forks, tea spoons, table spoons, dinner knives, as well as a soup spoon, serving fork and much more. The set is also dishwasher safe.

Best bedding and bath deals

4.6-star average rating from 8,485 reviews at Wayfair

Replacing a drab comforter or bedding set can revive your bedroom as a whole. This microfiber reversible comforter set from Powhattan is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen and king sizes, and aside from the comforter, includes either one or two shams, depending on the size you get. Choose from 11 different shades of comforters to get started.

4.6-star average rating from 76,287 reviews at Wayfair

If you’re in search of a new bedding set, you’ll likely want to get a good sheet set to go with it. This microfiber set from Wayfair Basics is hypoallergenic and comes in a wide range of shades (26 to be exact.) This discounted set has a 90-day warranty and includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and four or two pillowcases (depending on the size).

4.6-star average rating from 525 reviews at Wayfair

Looking for a good set of pillows to rest your head isn’t as straightforward as you might think. This set from Ludgershall includes a machine-washable and 100% cotton cover filled with polyester fiber, a down alternative. The item has a 200 thread count and a 30-day warranty.

4.7-star average rating from 341 reviews at Wayfair.

We aren’t the only ones that need a comfortable place to rest at night — our lovable pups want one, too. This square-shaped dog bed from mattress brand Serta is made of memory foam and has three borders to help encase your pet comfortably. The zippered polyester cover of the bed is removable and machine washable, according to the brand. The sleeping portion of the dog bed is 25 x 19 in., so it’s best for small to medium size dogs.

Best home furniture deals

4.6-star average rating from 835 reviews at Wayfair

If you work in an office environment regularly, then chances are you’ve contemplated getting a standing desk. While standard office desks work fine, a standing desk, such as this one from Inbox Zero, is much more ergonomically sound and allows you to work on your posture instead of sitting and slouching for hours. The desk is available in white or beige and is digitally adjustable up to 55 inches in height, according to the brand, so you can make sure it’s suited to your height. The desk comes with all the tools you will need to build it and it includes compartments for discreetly tucking away cables and wires.

4.6-star average rating from 198 reviews at Wayfair

Being comfortable at work means having a sturdy office chair that you can also use with a lumbar support pillow or seat cushion. This ergonomic office chair from Hon is versatile and comfortable for sitting for extended amounts of time. The chair holds a maximum weight of 300 pounds, and has adjustable seat depth, a tolt lock, a swivel function and adjustable armrests. The back of the chair is made of flexible mesh and the seat portion comes in multiple upholstery types.

4.8-star average rating from 533 reviews at Wayfair

If you live in a small apartment, then you know the importance of utilizing space via height rather than width. A tall bookcase or shelf is a great way to create storage that also looks presentable. This bookcase from Keemon Etagere is available in 5 or 6-shelf options held together by durable steel bars. The bookcase holds a maximum of 110 pounds and is the ideal place to store books, memorabilia and trinkets. The shelf also comes with devices to stabilize the bookcase and prevent it from accidentally falling over, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 1,134 reviews at Wayfair

Summer is arguably the best time to start remodeling the backyard or pool area. If you’re looking for a multi-functional storage space that blends in with the rest of the yard, this lockable storage box could be a fit. The box holds convenient outdoor items like towels, pool floats and blankets, but it also acts as both a side table and seat. The box is coated in resin material, so it’s resistant to damage from sun or rain, according to the brand, so it’s fine to keep outside permanently.

4.5-star average rating from 1,910 reviews at Wayfair

While sitting around a fireplace during the winter is cozy, there’s also something great about sitting around a firepit during cool summer evenings. The Lamariah fireplace provides both warmth, ambiance and the comfort of knowing that the flames are contained by a glass flame guard. The base of the firepit is made of metal and the entire appliance stands at just over 37 inches tall. Aside from the base, you’ll also get decorative rocks and a snuffer for safely putting out the flames.

Why trust NBC Select?

Cory Fernandez is a commerce editor at NBC Select, where he covers cooking, cleaning, wellness and lifestyle content. He tests, reviews and writes about small home and kitchen appliances like pizza stones, steam cleaners, the Beast blender and pet stain removers.

