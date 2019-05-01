Pete Buttigieg met with Hillary Clinton this week

WASHINGTON — South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg met with 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton this week in New York, sources confirm to NBC News.

A Buttigieg spokesman says the meeting took place Monday while Buttigieg was in New York for lunch with Al Sharpton and taping of The Daily Show. A Clinton aide also confirmed that they met, though neither side had an official statement about the meeting.

It's unclear what was discussed during the Monday meeting.

But earlier this year, Buttigieg upset some Clinton loyalists when he told The Washington Post in an January interview that President Trump defeated Clinton because "at least he didn’t go around saying that America was already great, like Hillary did.”

Longtime Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill called that criticism "indefensible" a few months later on Twitter, arguing that Clinton "ran on a belief in this country & the most progressive platform in modern political history."

Buttigieg responded to the back-and-forth by telling the South Bend CBS affiliate that he has "enormous respect for Sec. Clinton" and that she was "ill-served by a strategy and a media environment which made things much more about the individuals, much more about all the problems with Donald Trump and less about the concerns of voters."