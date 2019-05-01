Feedback

Pete Buttigieg met with Hillary Clinton this week

WASHINGTON — South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg met with 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton this week in New York, sources confirm to NBC News.  

A Buttigieg spokesman says the meeting took place Monday while Buttigieg was in New York for lunch with Al Sharpton and taping of The Daily Show. A Clinton aide also confirmed that they met, though neither side had an official statement about the meeting.

It's unclear what was discussed during the Monday meeting. 

But earlier this year, Buttigieg upset some Clinton loyalists when he told The Washington Post in an January interview that President Trump defeated Clinton because "at least he didn’t go around saying that America was already great, like Hillary did.” 

Longtime Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill called that criticism "indefensible" a few months later on Twitter, arguing that Clinton "ran on a belief in this country & the most progressive platform in modern political history." 

Buttigieg responded to the back-and-forth by telling the South Bend CBS affiliate that he has "enormous respect for Sec. Clinton" and that she was "ill-served by a strategy and a media environment which made things much more about the individuals, much more about all the problems with Donald Trump and less about the concerns of voters." 

Monica Alba
Josh Lederman and Monica Alba

Ben Kamisar

Democratic candidates call on Attorney General Barr to resign

WASHINGTON — A handful of Democratic presidential candidates are calling for Attorney General William Barr's resignation after his testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday. 

Barr had already been the target of criticism from Democrats, who accused him of mischaracterizing special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian election interference and possible obstruction of justice by the White House. 

But the frustration with Barr simmered over between Tuesday night and Wednesday, after reports surfaced that Mueller had sent a letter to Barr raising concerns that Barr's initial characterization of Mueller's report caused confusion. 

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro tweeted on Tuesday night that Barr "willfully misled the American people to cover up attempted crimes by Donald Trump. He should resign his position or face an impeachment inquiry immediately."

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted Wednesday morning, as Barr was testifying, that Barr is a "disgrace" who is "not a credible head of law enforcement" who "should resign." 

Both California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, members of the Judiciary Committee, tweeted after the hearing calling for Barr's resignation. Harris called Barr's testimony "unacceptable" while Booker said that Barr's answers made it clear "that he lied to us and mishandled the Mueller report." 

Monica Alba
Monica Alba

New Trump campaign video takes aim at Obama on Russian interference

WASHINGTON — The Trump campaign released a new video Wednesday arguing that former President Barack Obama “dropped the ball” on Russian interference ahead of the 2016 election. The two-minute web ad features lawmakers like Rep. Adam Schiff saying the administration “should have done a lot more” and “needed to call out Russia earlier,” all set to dramatic movie-trailer style music.

The video also includes Obama explaining how he told Russian President Vladimir Putin to “cut it out” on the sidelines of a global summit in China, with text following that says “’cut it out’ doesn’t cut it.”  The campaign would not say how the ad will be disseminated, only that it is digital-only at the moment.

The ad was released as Attorney General William Barr testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about his handling of the Mueller report, which found that the Russian government interfered in 2016 in “sweeping and systematic fashion.”

 But it’s worth nothing that candidate Trump and his team were also made aware that Russians were trying to meddle back in August of 2016 and in October of that same year when the Obama administration announced Russia and Wikileaks’ had attempted to influence the election.

 The new Trump campaign promo ends with Obama’s words defending his position on foreign interference, just weeks before leaving office:  “I think we handled it the way it should have been handled.” 

Ben Kamisar

Republicans head to runoff in North Carolina's Third District while Democrats decide on nominee

WASHINGTON — Republicans Greg Murphy and Joan Perry are moving on to North Carolina's Third Congressional District primary runoff after Tuesday's primary, as Democrat Allen Thomas clinched his party's nomination. 

Murphy, a urologist and state lawmaker, won the most votes on the GOP side with 23 percent of ballots cast. Perry, a pediatrician, finished second with 15 percent, according to the state Board of Elections. 

Since neither candidate eclipsed 30 percent, the threshold to win the primary outright, the two will move onto a July 9 runoff. 

Murphy led the 17-person GOP field in fundraising during the primary, while the combined effort for Perry spent more on the television airwaves than all but one other candidate. 

The winner of that runoff will face off against Thomas, the former mayor of Greenville, who won his primary easily. Thomas secured more than double the votes of the second-place finisher, Marine veteran Richard Bew. 

Republicans are favored to hold the seat, which was vacated when the late Republican Rep. Walter Jones passed away earlier this year. President Trump won the district in 2016 by 24 points, but Democrats are hopeful that the unique climate of a special election could help make the district more competitive for Thomas.  

Ben Kamisar

Biden campaign launch translates to bump at the polls

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden's official entry into the 2020 presidential field last week translates into a bump across three new polls released on Tuesday of the Democratic primary field. 

Biden has support from more than one-third of those polled by Quinnipiac University, CNN and Morning Consult. 

The former vice president holds double-digit leads across all three polls. But the polls differ as to both how close Biden's competition trails him, and in what order. 

In Quinnipiac's poll, Biden's 38 percent is followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's 12 percent and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders' 11 percent. South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg is in fourth place with 10 percent and California Sen. Kamala Harris' eight percent is good for fifth place. 

Quinnipiac polled 419 Democrats and Democratic leaners with a margin of error of 3.5 percent. 

CNN found Biden at 39 percent, with Sanders in second place with 15 percent, Warren at eight percent, Buttigieg at seven percent and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke at 6 percent. The network polled 411 Democrats and Democratic leaners and the poll has a margin of error of 5.9 percent for that subset. 

And Morning Consult pegged Biden at 36 percent, followed by Sanders' 22 percent, Warren's nine percent, Buttigieg's 8 percent and Harris' 7 percent. That poll's results came from 15,475 registered voters who told Morning Consult they "may" vote in a Democratic primary or caucus and has an error margin of one percent. 

Other interesting takeaways from the polls include: 

  • Quinnipiac's survey finds that Democrats and Democratic leaners think Biden has the far and away best chance of beating President Trump, with 56 percent naming him the best candidate to defeat Trump, with Sanders following with just 12 percent. 
  • Quinnipiac also found Biden up 10 percentage points since late March, Warren up 8 percentage points, Sanders down 8 percentage points, Buttigieg up 6 percentage points and O'Rourke down 7 percentage points.
  • CNN found that a majority of Democrats and Democratic leaners want their nominee to take "aggressive action" on climate change, provide "health insurance for all Americans through the government," take action on gun control and make public colleges tuition free. 
  • The Morning Consult survey found that more than one-third of respondents didn't know enough about Buttigieg to have an opinion on his favorability, despite the fact that his 8 percent was good enough for fourth place in the poll. 
Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Democrat Cindy Axne won't run for Senate in Iowa

WASHINGTON—Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams isn't the only Democratic star of 2018 taking a pass Tuesday on a Senate bid

Iowa Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne will run for re-election instead of challenging Republican Sen. Joni Ernst for her Senate seat, making her the latest Democrat to decide against running in a pivotal Senate race. 

Axne, who flipped a GOP-held House district for Democarts in the Hawkeye State in 2018 when she defeated Republican Rep. David Young, had been seen as a top prospect for Democrats looking to dethrone Ernst. 

But an Axne spokesperson confirmed with NBC News on Tuesday that the freshman congresswoman will run for reelection to her House seat instead of running. 

That leaves Democrats still looking for a candidate to run against Ernst, who had a 57 percent approval rating in a recent Des Moines Register poll

Nathan Brand, the National Republican Senatorial Campaign spokesman, needled Senate Democrats over the decision, arguing that possible Democratic candidates "know Senator Joni Ernst's record of delivering results for Iowans puts her in a strong position for re-election."

Democrats need to flip three Senate seats in 2020 and win the White House (or flip four seats if President Trump wins reelection) to regain control of the Senate. 

The party's best chances of flipping GOP-held seats appear to be in Colorado and Arizona, but Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones will have a tough reelection fight in Alabama.

So if Democrats can win in Colorado and Arizona, while losing in Alabama, that means they'll have to win two of the races in Maine, Georgia, North Carolina, Iowa, Kentucky or Texas. 

But even though it's early in the cycle, Democrats are still looking for premiere candidates in a handful of those races. 

Read more about how the battle for the Senate is shaping up in today's edition of the Meet the Press: First Read newsletter. 

UPDATE: This article was updated to include a statement from the NRSC. 

--Ben Kamisar contributed

Ben Kamisar

North Carolina voters head to polls for Third District special primary

WASHINGTON — Voters are voting in North Carolina's Third District special election primary, where more than two dozen candidates are jockeying for the open House seat. 

The special election was called to fill the seat after the death of GOP Rep. Walter Jones, who died earlier this year. 

There are 17 candidates running in the GOP primary, looking for a chance to represent the party in a seat President Trump won by 24 points in 2016. And the wide-open nature of the race has led to an influx of spending, particularly by outside groups looking to help their candidates over the finish line. 

The combined effort for Republican Celeste Cairns, an accountant as well as the wife and mother of service members, has spent the most money on the airwaves, according to spending data from Analyzing Analytics as of the morning of the Tuesday election. 

Cairns' campaign has spent about $50,000, but she's also been boosted by almost $135,000 in spending from the Club for Growth and almost $90,000 from the super PAC Awake Carolina for a total of more than $274,000 spent on radio and television ads. 

Coming in a close second is the effort for Joan Perry, an area pediatrician. She's backed by Winning for Women, a Republican group that supports female Republican candidates, and Women Speak Out, a super PAC that partners with Susan B. Anthony's List to promote anti-abortion rights candidates. 

Perry's campaign has spent more on the airwaves than any other in the race, with about $110,000. Winning for Women has pitched in another $143,000, more than any other outside group has spent on radio and TV advertising.

Women's Speak Out has spent another $80,000 for Perry and the Club spent another $70,000 for Cairns, both on digital ads and voter contacts. 

State Rep. Greg Murphy, whose campaign is leading the in the fundraising race, has spent $107,000 on the airwaves, while Lenoir County Commissioner Eric Rouse spent $105,000.

While the Republican side has seen $1 million in spending on the airwaves on the Republican side, there's been just $95,000 spent by Democrats on TV and radio ads. More than two-thirds of that total has been spent by Marine veteran Richard Bew. 

Click here for some examples of the advertising that the candidates and their allies are running in the race. 

Vaughn Hillyard
Josh Lederman and Vaughn Hillyard

Buttigieg, Booker turn down invite to Iowa Christian conservatives group

WASHINGTON — Pete Buttigieg and Cory Booker are turning down an invitation to an Iowa conservative Christian group’s summit, joining Beto O’Rourke, who had previously said he wouldn’t attend.

Bob Vander Plaats, an influential social conservative leader in Iowa who runs the group The Family Leader, had told NBC News previously that he was inviting the Democratic candidates for president to have a discussion around faith and unity in July. The invitation, he said, comes as a number of Democrats this year have been speaking about their faith on the campaign trail.

But Booker, the New Jersey senator, tweeted Monday that although he welcomes any chance to talk about how faith guides him, he won’t be attending.

“I cannot — in good conscience — attend an event put on by an organization that preaches bigotry and sows hate against the LGBTQ community,” Booker wrote.

Buttigieg’s campaign had said previously that he was considering accepting the invitation. Buttigieg, the South Bend, Ind. mayor who is gay, has emphasized how he believes his same-sex marriage has brought him closer to God and has challenged religious conservatives for their opposition to same-sex marriage.

“We keep an open mind to the invitations that we receive,” Buttigieg press secretary Chris Meagher said. “We will be declining this invitation.”

Vander Plaats tells NBC News that it’s a “calculated decision” by the candidates not to attend, particularly considering that many have discussed faith openly on the campaign trail:

“The message it sends is they want to run for president for a piece of America, not for all of America,” Vander Plaats said Monday. “When they’re sending a vision of unity, we’re offering a chance to discuss unity in a civil and safe environment and have a good conversation about it. We think we’re providing a great opportunity. Obviously it’s their choice.”

Bob Vander Plaats’ name raised in profile in 2010 when he led a successful effort that ousted three Iowa Supreme Court judges from the bench after the court’s unanimous ruling in 2009 to legalize gay marriage in the state.

He also attracted attention ahead of the 2016 RNC Convention when he told NBC News that “everything’s got to be on the table” at the convention, including the unbinding of delegates to avoid a Trump nomination.

UPDATE: California Sen. Kamala Harris is also not attending, her communications director told NBC News. 

Ben Kamisar

Biden spends big on Facebook during campaign launch week

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden dominated in political ad spending on Facebook last week, as the new Democratic presidential candidate sought to build early traction with voters. 

Biden spent $406,860 between April 21 and April 27, Facebook's Ad Library Report shows, more than double that of the next-highest political spender, President Trump's campaign. But all of that spending came in just the last three days of the week, since Biden didn't announce his bid until Thursday. 

The Democrat bought ads in the hopes of spreading his announcement video, adding possible supporters to his campaign's list and encouraging donations. 

That donation push appears to have been fruitful, as Biden reported raising $6.3 million on his first day as a candidate, more than any other Democrat on launch day this cycle. 

The Trump campaign spent the second most of any political group, with $158,343. That healthy spending pace is no surprise — Trump's campaign has spent $3.6 million on Facebook from Dec. 30 to March 23, NBC News reported last month based off of analysis from the Online Advertising Transparency Project. That total was more than all of the Democratic candidates combined at that point. 

Many of his ads centered on fundraising pushes surrounding the birthdays of President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, with other messages including Spanish ads aimed at the crisis in Venezuela, and ads promoting Trump's signature, red "MAGA" hats as well as an 'exclusive membership card" to the campaign. 

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren's $100,677 was good for the third-most political spending of the week. Some of the major themes in her ads included her asking for donations by highlighting her decision to eschew high-dollar fundraising events as well as her new proposal to cancel student debt for more than 40 million Americans. 

Other top political Facebook spenders last week included the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign, entrepreneur Andrew Yang's presidential campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. 

Mike Memoli

International Association of Firefighters endorses Biden

PITTSBURGH — Joe Biden officially earned the endorsement of the firefighters union Monday, putting in his corner a powerful organizing force that stayed on the sidelines of the 2016 race.

The executive board of the International Association of Firefighters met and voted to ratify its endorsement of the former vice president within hours of his formal entry into the race on Thursday. The union had warmly welcomed Biden to their annual Washington convention last month with signs of “Run, Joe, Run!”  

General President Harold Schaitberger made the endorsement official in an online video.

“Joe’s a lot like our firefighters. He's a problem solver who cares deeply about America, and [is] committed to making our country better,” Schaitberger says. 

Schaitberger and other firefighters union members will join Biden as he holds his first public campaign event Monday in a city closely associated with then union movement, Pittsburgh. Biden is expected to focus his remarks at a Teamsters Union hall on his plans to rebuild the middle class, calling it the “backbone” of American society.

The IAFF video focused on his economic appeal.

“He’s one of the staunchest advocates for working families. He knows that a strong middle class means a strong America. And we know as president he will stand up for all the patriotic Americans who want nothing more than to earn a decent wage, send their kids to college, have affordable healthcare and a decent and secure retirement,” Schaitberger said in the video. 

The IAFF stayed out of the 2016 election, declining to endorse Hillary Clinton in her bid against Donald Trump. IAFF endorsed Chris Dodd in the 2008 Democratic primary despite Biden’s presence in the field then. It’s backing of John Kerry in 2004 helped the then-Massachusetts senator emerge as the nominee.

