SEE NEW POSTS

Virus hospitalizations hit record in California LOS ANGELES — More than 7,400 people are hospitalized for the coronavirus in California, the state’s highest number yet. The state reported 7,415 coronavirus hospitalizations on Sunday, citing the most recently available data from the previous day. More than 1,700 of those patients were in intensive care units. California’s previous record was 7,170 in July. As of Sunday, California has had nearly 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 19,000 deaths since the pandemic began. The state reported around 15,600 new cases on Saturday. Counties statewide are preparing for stricter COVID-19 restrictions that will take effect Monday amid surging cases and Thanksgiving travel. Health officials are preparing for a wave of cases in the next two or three weeks that could be tied to holiday gatherings. Share this -







Hawaii selling itself as appealing place to work remotely HONOLULU — A group of Hawaii leaders launched a campaign Sunday to promote the islands as an appealing location for a remote office with a view. Now that many companies, especially in the tech industry, allow employees to work from anywhere during the pandemic, they hope Hawaii will be alluring. They’re also throwing in roundtrip tickets to Honolulu for the first 50 approved applicants. Some say high-paid workers will bolster an economy decimated by dramatically fewer tourists. Others worry what those with Silicon Valley money will mean for housing, especially when there’s already a crunch for affordable places to live. Share this -







Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine arrived at Chicago's O'Hare Airport The very first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on a United Airlines flight from Brussels, Belgium, NBC News has learned. As reported Saturday, a source said "United Airlines has already flown its first chartered cargo flight to the United States from Brussels to Chicago with the vaccine on board." However, it remained unclear how many doses were on board or when exactly the cargo shipment arrived at O'Hare. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







NFL fines Saints and Patriots hundreds of thousands of dollars for Covid-19 violations The New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots have been ordered to pay major fines for violating the NFL’s Covid-19 protocols, the official NFL website said Sunday. The Patriots have to pay a $350,000 fine after quarterback Cam Newton’s Covid-19 diagnosis made the league push back a Week 4 game between the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, NFL.com reported. The Saints face a steeper fine of $500,000 for a “maskless locker room celebration” that followed their Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to the league’s site. The team, which reportedly also held a maskless meeting, was also docked a seventh round draft pick in addition to the fine. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Nearly 400 people at illegal club party busted in New York City, officials say Approximately 400 people were busted for gathering at an illegal club party early Saturday morning in New York City's Midtown neighborhood, according to NBC New York. The party, held as Covid-19 cases surge across the country, was in violation of city and state orders against holding mass gatherings. Additionally, the party was operating without a liquor license, according to a tweet from the New York City Sheriff's Department. The NYC Sheriff also tweeted an image of what appear to be dozens of bottles confiscated at the party. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







New York City public schools will reopen on Dec. 7 after closing amid Covid-19 surge New York City public schools will reopen for in person learning on Dec. 7, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday. The largest school district in the country shut down in person learning on November 18 after city residents tested positive for Covid-19 at a rate of 3 percent over seven days. The schools will begin reopening in phases, beginning with 3-K, Pre-K and K-5 students. The mayor said almost 200,000 students taking in-person classes should be able to return by Monday, Dec. 7, and schools will have enhanced testing resources. “We feel confident that we can keep schools safe,” de Blasio said in a press conference Sunday. BREAKING: @NYCSchools buildings will reopen for 3-K, Pre-K and K-5 students on Monday, December 7.



They will reopen for District 75 students on Thursday, December 10.



Join @NYCMayor for today’s briefing at City Hall now: https://t.co/Rc8vYmpRYK — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) November 29, 2020 Share this -







Covid-19 claims life of 101-year-old newsman, a Nazi foe and Auschwitz survivor Jan Krawiec, a Polish Underground fighter who survived Auschwitz and went on to be a newsman in Chicago, died in October from Covid-19. Dariusz Pilka / Dziennik Zwi?zkowy The German invasion, torture at the hands of the Gestapo, the horrors of Auschwitz and Buchenwald — newsman Jan Krawiec survived them all and got his life's story out way ahead of deadline. It was a silent killer called Covid-19 that did what the Nazis couldn't do. It took Krawiec's life last month at a nursing home in suburban Chicago. He was 101. Read the fully article here. Share this -





