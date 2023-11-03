What we know
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel this morning at a crucial moment, with the United States pushing for pauses in the fighting to allow for hostages to be released and humanitarian relief to get into Gaza as a worsening civilian toll fuels mounting concern.
- The U.S. military is flying unarmed drone flights over Gaza to help with hostage recovery, according to two U.S. officials. Israel continues to bombard the densely populated Palestinian enclave, but is also pushing forward with its ground assault against Hamas and claims to have encircled Gaza City in the north.
- The Rafah border opening has allowed the first foreign nationals and injured civilians, including dozens of Americans and their family, to leave Gaza for Egypt. More than 1.4 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say more than 9,000 have been killed. Israel says 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack, and 240 are being held hostage.
- The leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah is set to break his silence for the first time since Oct. 7 in a speech that comes amid mounting concern the conflict could trigger a wider war in the Middle East.
U.S. citizen details crossing Rafah border into Egypt
Hours after crossing the Rafah border from Gaza into Egypt, American citizen aid worker Maha Elbanna spoke to “Top Story” anchor Tom Llamas about her 12-hour journey to the Egyptian capital Cairo, and the uncertainty waiting at the border for her name to be on a piece of paper allowing her to leave.
She woke up at 5 a.m. to see if she was among the list of names, she said. She shared a picture of it with her daughter back in the U.S. and confirmed she was on the list. “I didn’t go back to sleep afterwards,” she said.
For Elbanna, the decision to leave Gaza wasn’t easy. To pass into Egypt meant she would be leaving behind 12 immediate family members.
“But I don’t think I could have handled anymore time there,” Elbanna said. She believes that Gaza, with no electricity and poor sources of “salty water,” has been pushed back “hundreds of years,” and without support from other countries, will remain that way.
Videos appear to show Israeli soldiers abusing detained Palestinian men
Several videos have emerged on social media appearing to show Israeli troops abusing bound and blindfolded Palestinian detainees.
Blinken arrives in Israel amid mounting U.S. concern over the war
TEL AVIV — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has just landed for his second trip to Israel during its almost monthlong war in the Gaza Strip.
Blinken arrives amid growing White House concern about Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, where Israel says it is targeting the militant group Hamas but has also killed thousands of civilians, many of them children, according to Palestinian health officials.
During his trip, Blinken will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, posting on X before he left the United States that the administration was “focused on two states and broader peace and security in the region.”
After arriving in Tel Aviv at 8:15 a.m. local time (2:15 a.m. ET), the secretary of state stepped out into the already warm November day and shook hands with the U.S.’s newly sworn-in ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, as well as other American and Israeli officials on the tarmac.
