Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF troops in the 'heart' of Gaza City as civilians flee

Saudi Arabia says it will host Arab, African and Islamic summits

SINGAPORE — Saudi Arabia will host summits of Arab, Islamic and African nations in coming days to discuss the Israel-Hamas war, the kingdom’s investment minister said today.

“We will see, this week, in the next few days Saudi Arabia convening an emergency Arab summit in Riyadh,” Saudi investment minister Khalid Al-Falih said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

“You will see Saudi Arabia convening an Africa-Saudi summit in Riyadh, and in a few days you will see Saudi Arabia convening an Islamic summit,” he said.

“In the short term, the objective of bringing these three summits and other gatherings under the leadership of Saudi Arabia would be to drive towards peaceful resolution of the conflict.”