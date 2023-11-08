Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF troops in the 'heart' of Gaza City as civilians flee

What we know
- Israel says its troops are "in the heart of Gaza City" as its military steps up its ground offensive on the north of the Palestinian enclave.
- A growing number of civilians are fleeing the fighting, abandoning their homes to head south where Israeli airstrikes continue and food, water and medical aid are in short supply with hospitals in crisis.
- The White House has urged Israel against reoccupying the Gaza Strip at the end of its war with Hamas, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country will have "overall security responsibility" for Gaza for "an indefinite period" after the war ends.
- As the U.S. sought to prevent the conflict expanding in the Middle East, it was also grappling with the fallout at home, from Congress to college campuses.
- More than 1.5 million people have been displaced in Gaza, and health officials there say more than 10,000 have been killed. Israel says 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas terror attack on Oct. 7, with some 239 people still held hostage in Gaza.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Raf Sanchez, Erin McLaughlin, Josh Lederman, Matt Bradley, Hala Gorani, Jay Gray and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
Saudi Arabia says it will host Arab, African and Islamic summits
SINGAPORE — Saudi Arabia will host summits of Arab, Islamic and African nations in coming days to discuss the Israel-Hamas war, the kingdom’s investment minister said today.
“We will see, this week, in the next few days Saudi Arabia convening an emergency Arab summit in Riyadh,” Saudi investment minister Khalid Al-Falih said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.
“You will see Saudi Arabia convening an Africa-Saudi summit in Riyadh, and in a few days you will see Saudi Arabia convening an Islamic summit,” he said.
“In the short term, the objective of bringing these three summits and other gatherings under the leadership of Saudi Arabia would be to drive towards peaceful resolution of the conflict.”
Infrared satellite images reveal intense shelling in Gaza City
Images released by Maxar Technologies yesterday show a number of fires burning across the city, as plumes of smoke trail from burning buildings as heavy shelling continues from Israel. Vegetation appears in shades of blue while active fires/thermal hot spots show up as an orange/yellow bloom.
How the Israel-Hamas war could impact Michigan voters for the 2024 presidential election
The war between Israel and Hamas could shake up the 2024 U.S. presidential race in Michigan, a key battleground state that President Joe Biden reclaimed for the Democrats in 2020.
Detroit area has the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the country, but many now say they’re turning against Biden. Arab American voters there say they feel betrayed by the president’s refusal to call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, which health officials in Gaza say has claimed the lives of more than 10,000 people since the start of the conflict a month ago.
Children search the rubble in Khan Younis
