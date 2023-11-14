Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital 'must be protected'

What we know
- President Joe Biden said that Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza "must be protected" as fears grow for patients, including dozens of premature babies, trapped by fighting and bombardment around the site with dwindling fuel, water and food.
- The hospital, which is the main medical facility serving the Gaza Strip, has become the focus of the Israeli military's assault against Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces accuse the militant group of having a command center under the site, which doctors and Hamas deny.
- Two prominent Israeli lawmakers have called for the West to take in civilians from Gaza as refugees, an idea that will further fuel Palestinian fears about forced displacement as a result of the conflict.
- More than 1.6 million people have been displaced in Gaza, and health officials there say more than 11,000 have been killed. Israel says 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas terrorist attack Oct. 7, with 239 people still held hostage in Gaza.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Raf Sanchez, Erin McLaughlin, Josh Lederman, Matt Bradley, Jay Gray and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
An Israeli flag flies over ruins in northern Gaza
Buildings are reduced to relics in northern Gaza on Monday, viewed from Sderot, Israel.
Vivian Silver, peace activist thought to have been taken hostage, was killed on Oct. 7
Vivian Silver, a renowned Canadian Israeli peace activist who was believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas, was actually killed at her kibbutz on the day of the attack, officials said last night.
Silver, 74, was last heard from around 11 a.m. Oct. 7 when she texted friends and family members that she was hiding in her house at the Be’eri kibbutz and could hear gunfire and people screaming. As the days passed with no word from the authorities that her body had been found, Silver’s family suspected that she had been abducted by Hamas fighters.
But Israel’s consul general in Toronto, Idit Shamir, announced today that she has been confirmed dead, killed by Hamas at her kibbutz.
“Tragic news: Vivian Silver, the Canadian-Israeli peace activist previously thought to be taken hostage, has been confirmed dead, murdered by Hamas in Kibbutz Beeri,” Shamir posted on X. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends. May her memory be a blessing.” It was not immediately clear how her remains were identified or why it took nearly five weeks.
Her son, Yonatan Zeigen, told CBC News that his mother’s remains had been found earlier at the kibbutz but had only just been identified. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.
NBC News' latest coverage of the Israel-Hamas war
- Gaza hospitals’ evacuation efforts falter amid heavy fighting
- ‘Nakba 2023’: Israel right-wing ministers’ comments add fuel to Palestinian fears
- Israel-Hamas war stokes tensions in Europe
- Biden struggles to quell backlash in party over Israel’s response to Hamas
- Israel’s assault on Gaza adds to uncertainty of fragile hostage talks