Election 2024 live updates: Nikki Haley looks to gain ground on Trump in New Hampshire

Here's the latest from the 2024 campaign trail:
- With the New Hampshire primary five days away, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is making three stops in the state ahead of a televised town hall on CNN.
- Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis do not have any campaign events scheduled. They will both return to New Hampshire tomorrow.
- A new tracking poll out of the Granite State shows Trump maintaining his lead ahead of Tuesday's primary.
- President Joe Biden will travel to Raleigh, N.C., to promote his economic agenda.
No Labels lobs accusation against Democratic groups opposing it
No Labels, the nonprofit group seeking ballot access for a potential third-party presidential ticket, sent a letter to the Department of Justice calling efforts to stop its 2024 campaign an alleged racketeering conspiracy and asking for an investigation.
The complaint stems, in part, from meetings Democratic-aligned groups and individuals have had to try to organize opposition to No Labels’ 2024 efforts, which they argue would boost Trump over Biden.
“There is a group of activists and artists and party officials who are participated in alleged illegal conspiracy to use intimidation, harassment and fear against representatives and no labels, its donors, and as potential candidates,” No Labels volunteer Dan Webb said during a press conference.
No Labels currently has ballot access in 14 states, but there has been no announcement of a potential candidate yet. Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, a founding chair of No Labels, said the group is currently talking to potential candidates and looking at April as a time to roll out a ticket. He added that No Labels would give Haley "serious consideration" if she was interested.
Haley and Phillips aim at the middle
In New Hampshire, independent/undeclared voters make up 39% of the total electorate — more than registered Democrats (30%) and registered Republicans (31%).
And in their TV ads and campaign messaging, both Haley and Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., have been fighting over these same independent/undeclared voters, who can choose either a Republican presidential primary ballot or a Democratic one.
Here’s Haley on the campaign trail: “Seventy-five percent of Americans don’t want a Trump-Biden rematch. The majority of Americans don’t want either one of them. I mean, are we really at the point that we’re going to put two 80-year-olds as our options?”
Here’s Phillips: “But I can tell you this: The two leading candidates right now — on both the left and the right for the U.S. presidency — are absolutely not in positions to understand it, prepare us for it, anticipate it and lead us into the next century.”
Here’s Haley in one of her TV ads in New Hampshire: “The two most disliked politicians in America? Trump and Biden. Both are consumed by chaos, negativity and grievances of the past.”
And here’s a pro-Phillips TV ad in the Granite State: “Democrats, independents — wake up. At a critical moment in history, [Biden vs. Trump] is a choice no one wants, with Trump poised to win.”
With Phillips barely registering the polls — and with the Democratic Party not even officially recognizing the New Hampshire Democratic primary — this competition over the same independent/undeclared voters could end up hurting Haley more.
After all, Phillips winning just 2% to 3% of these voters could doom Haley, who is already trailing Trump in the New Hampshire polls.
But there’s maybe an even bigger story behind this Haley-Phillips messaging in New Hampshire: If the 2024 general election is indeed going to be a rematch between Biden and Trump, someone else next summer and fall — Robert Kennedy Jr., No Labels, the Green and Libertarian parties — is going to repeat it.
They’ll be making the case to the public how unappealing another Biden vs. Trump election could be.
New Hampshire tracking poll shows Trump maintaining lead
The latest Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe tracking poll of the New Hampshire Republican primary shows Trump leading Haley 50% to 36% among likely voters, with DeSantis at 6%.
The poll of 500 likely New Hampshire GOP primary voters was conducted Jan. 16-17 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.
Those numbers are essentially unchanged from Wednesday’s tracking poll (conducted Jan. 15-16), which had Trump at 50%, Haley at 34% and DeSantis at 5%.
Former Democratic Rep. Dennis Kucinich files to run as an independent for a House seat in Ohio
Former Rep. Dennis Kucinich, D-Ohio, filed paperwork yesterday to run as an independent against Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio.
Kucinich, who represented an area in Ohio similar to Miller's current district from from 1997 to 2013, missed the deadline last month to run in the Democratic primary. The deadline to file as an independent candidate is in March.
Kucinich, who served as Cleveland’s mayor in the 1970s, ran unsuccessful Democratic campaigns for president in 2004 and 2008. He also lost his bids for Ohio governor in 2018 and Cleveland mayor in 2021.
Kucinich previously managed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Democratic presidential campaign, but left after Kennedy switched to running as an independent candidate.
Report: 18 states face new voting restrictions in the 2024 election
The Brennan Center for Justice is out with a new report this morning analyzing the new restrictions facing Americans heading to the polls this year.
Voters in at least 18 states, including Texas, Florida and North Carolina, will face new voting restrictions in the 2024 election, according to the center, which advocates against such restrictions.
Nearly all of the states are controlled by Republican legislatures, and many of the restrictions include changes to the mail voting process, such as requiring additional information on ballot applications.
The 2020 election, and Trump’s relentless and false claims of voter fraud, triggered an avalanche of restrictions on elections. Some of these restrictions were implemented during the 2022 midterms. In total, voters in at least 27 states will be met by restrictions that were not in place in 2020.
These numbers could grow, too: 25 states are considering legislation this year that would make it harder to vote, the Brennan Center said.
E. Jean Carroll is back on the witness stand — this time without Trump in the room
E. Jean Carroll will be back on the witness stand Thursday to testify in her damages trial as part of her defamation case against Trump, but the former president won’t be in attendance this time.
Trump, who was admonished by the judge Wednesday for his commentary on Carroll’s testimony, instead will be attending the funeral of his mother-in-law, Amalija Knavs, in Florida.
Cross-examination of Carroll by Trump attorney Alina Habba will continue Thursday. Trump was previously found liable for defaming Carroll after she accused him of sexually abusing her in 2019.
“I am here because Donald Trump assaulted me, and when I wrote about it he lied and he shattered my reputation,” Carroll, 80, told the jury Wednesday.
Here's where the 2024 candidates are today
Haley is holding three events with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu in the Granite State ahead of a televised town hall tonight on CNN.
Her two main GOP primary opponents are off the campaign trail today. Trump is attending the funeral of his mother-in-law, Amalija Knavs, in Florida. DeSantis is also in his home state of Florida today.
Biden will be in the battleground state of North Carolina for a White House event promoting "Bidenomics."
Meanwhile, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., will appear with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang in Hanover, N.H., today.