Election 2024 live updates: Nikki Haley looks to gain ground on Trump in New Hampshire

No Labels lobs accusation against Democratic groups opposing it

No Labels, the nonprofit group seeking ballot access for a potential third-party presidential ticket, sent a letter to the Department of Justice calling efforts to stop its 2024 campaign an alleged racketeering conspiracy and asking for an investigation.

The complaint stems, in part, from meetings Democratic-aligned groups and individuals have had to try to organize opposition to No Labels’ 2024 efforts, which they argue would boost Trump over Biden.

“There is a group of activists and artists and party officials who are participated in alleged illegal conspiracy to use intimidation, harassment and fear against representatives and no labels, its donors, and as potential candidates,” No Labels volunteer Dan Webb said during a press conference.

No Labels currently has ballot access in 14 states, but there has been no announcement of a potential candidate yet. Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, a founding chair of No Labels, said the group is currently talking to potential candidates and looking at April as a time to roll out a ticket. He added that No Labels would give Haley "serious consideration" if she was interested.