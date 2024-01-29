Election 2024 live updates: The campaigns turn to Nevada and South Carolina

The announcement, first reported by NBC News, gives these contenders the official stamp of approval from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, planting a flag with donors, activists and party loyalists about whom they see as best positioned to win in critical districts.

The candidates hail from districts that were hotly contested in the 2022 election and are likely to decide the majority in November. Some, but not all, were carried by President Joe Biden in 2020.

House Democrats are officially announcing their first 17 candidates to take on Republicans in competitive districts Monday, launching the “red-to-blue” program as part of a quest to regain control of the chamber this fall.

That total includes $1 million in the 24 hours after the New Hampshire primary , $1.6 million after Trump’s threat to “ permanently bar ” Haley donors from the MAGA movement, and $1.4 million after news of the now-withdrawn RNC resolution to declare Trump the presumptive nominee.

The Haley campaign said it had its best week of fundraising of the entire campaign, bringing in $4 million since the last Tuesday's New Hampshire primary.

Haley sets her bar for South Carolina

Haley said she doesn’t have to beat Trump in South Carolina; all she has to do is perform better there than she did in New Hampshire last week.

That’s the bar Haley set for herself in her interview Sunday on “Meet the Press,” after NBC’s Kristen Welker asked the former U.N. ambassador if she needed to win her home state of South Carolina next month to stay in the race.

“What I do think I need to do is I need to show that I’m building momentum. I need to show that I’m stronger in South Carolina than New Hampshire,” Haley answered. “Does that have to be a win? I don’t think that necessarily has to be a win. But it certainly has to be better than what I did in New Hampshire, and it certainly has to be close.”

