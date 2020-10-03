SEE NEW POSTS

Trump fever-free but 'not out of the woods yet,' doctor says President Donald Trump remained fever-free and off supplemental oxygen, his doctor said Saturday night, but warned that the president is "not out of the woods yet." "The team remains cautiously optimistic," White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement. Trump completed his second dose of remdesivir Saturday evening, Conley said, and "continues to do well." "He spent most of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty," Conley added.







Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley test negative for Covid-19 Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri tested negative Saturday for Covid-19. Hawley attended the White House Rose Garden event for Amy Coney Barrett and didn't wear a mask for much of it. He was sitting near Sen. Mike Lee of Utah who tested positive. Seven others who attended last weekend's ceremony have since tested positive, including President Donald Trump and the first lady. Cruz will stay home until Barrett's confirmation hearings on Oct. 12, according to his spokesman. "After interacting with Sen. Lee, in consultation with the attending physician, Sen. Cruz is remaining at home out of an abundance of caution," the spokesman said in a statement. "He feels healthy, hasn't exhibited any Covid-19 symptoms and has tested negative." In a tweet, Hawley said he is "Praying for the President, the First Lady and every American who is battling this virus."







Biden campaign will disclose all Covid-19 test results The Biden campaign switched course Saturday and announced that it would release the results of each Covid-19 test he takes moving forward — a reversal from a previous decision to only release results if the Democratic presidential nominee tests positive for the coronavirus. "We have adhered to strict and extensive safety practices recommended by public health experts and doctors in all of our campaigning, including social distancing, mask-wearing, and additional safeguards, Biden spokesman Andrew Bates told NBC in a statement. "Vice President Biden is being tested regularly, and we will be releasing the results of each test." On Friday, Biden tested negative twice for Covid-19, his campaign said. He did not take a test Saturday but intends to take one Sunday morning. "Biden will continue to lead by example as we work together to overcome this pandemic," Bates said. The former vice president started taking Covid-19 tests regularly in August after deciding to spend more time on the campaign trail.







Trump in first video from hospital: 'I feel much better now' "I came here, wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now. We're working hard to get me all the way back," Trump said in a four-minute video posted to his Twitter account Saturday evening. "I'll be back, I think I'll be back soon. And I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started." Trump said that first lady Melania Trump was "handling it very nicely." pic.twitter.com/gvIPuYtTZG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020 Although Trump and his allies have projected an image of a president largely unaffected by the coronavirus, at times contradicting what White House officials have said about Trump's health, the president did acknowledge in his video that the next few days of the virus would be critical. "You don't know over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test. So we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days.







Sen. Tillis has 'mild symptoms' North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis — who attended the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination announcement at the White House last week — has 'mild symptoms' after confirming on Friday he tested positive for Covid-19. "Senator Tillis continues to self-isolate at home in North Carolina and has mild symptoms, no fever, and he is in great spirits. Thom and his wife Susan are grateful for the prayers and well wishes they've received from North Carolinians," a spokesperson said.







Biden has not been tested today Joe Biden said that he had not been tested for the coronavirus Saturday, but that he will receive one Sunday morning. The last time he was tested was Friday when he received two negative confirmations.







Photos: Trump supporters and protesters gather outside of Walter Reed Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Saturday. Alex Edelman / Getty Images Lewis Bracy holds protest signs while standing near supporters of President Donald Trump near Walter Reed on Saturday. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images







Christie hospitalized after testing positive for Covid Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was hospitalized Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus. "In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure," Christie said in a statement. Christie, a close ally of President Trump, was part of debate prep ahead of the first presidential debate last week. Christie was at the White House last Saturday for the event announcing Trump's Supreme Court nominee and he was also at the White House on Sunday for a press conference. Last Sunday in the WH briefing room, the president and ⁦@GovChristie⁩ now both positive for covid-19. ⁦@RudyGiuliani⁩ says he has tested negative. pic.twitter.com/uRhSrfjLbv — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) October 3, 2020







White House official says Trump tested positive after N.J. fundraiser A White House official said Saturday afternoon that President Trump first tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday after returning to Washington from a fundraiser at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey. Reporters were given conflicting information on Trump's diagnosis and treatment timeline, forcing the White House to spend much of Saturday working to clarify. The tick-tock of Trump's diagnosis, which is still unclear, is particularly important because he held campaign events on Wednesday and Thursday where he interacted with people in-person.






