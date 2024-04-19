Trump trial live updates: Prosecutors could outline questions for former president as jury selection nears end in hush money case

Jury selection will continue — and could conclude — Friday in former President Donald Trump‘s historic New York criminal trial.

With a full 12-person jury and one alternate juror sworn in Thursday, Judge Juan Merchan has called a pool of 96 potential jurors to his Manhattan courtroom in hope of finding five more alternate jurors for the first trial of a former president, which is expected to last roughly six weeks.

In addition to those 96 potential jurors, there are 22 left over from Thursday who will be questioned, as well.

If the effort to fill the jury box is successful, opening statements could take place as soon as Monday.

