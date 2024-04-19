Trump trial live updates: Prosecutors could outline questions for former president as jury selection nears end in hush money case

What to know about Trump's hush money trial
- Former President Donald Trump's hush money trial resumes in New York City for the fourth day today with the selection of alternate jurors and potentially a Sandoval hearing to outline the scope of the prosecution's cross-examination if Trump testifies.
- On Thursday, state Judge Juan Merchan swore in 12 jurors after dismissing two who were already selected after they raised concerns about personal information that was made public.
- Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 payment made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels at the end of the 2016 election cycle to keep her quiet about her allegation that she and Trump had a sexual encounter. Trump has denied the affair.
Legal experts have suggested that Trump’s hush money case is the weakest, but the Manhattan DA says it goes beyond that and has more to do with election interference in the 2016 election.
Alternate jurors and key legal arguments on tap in Trump hush money trial
Jury selection will continue — and could conclude — Friday in former President Donald Trump‘s historic New York criminal trial.
With a full 12-person jury and one alternate juror sworn in Thursday, Judge Juan Merchan has called a pool of 96 potential jurors to his Manhattan courtroom in hope of finding five more alternate jurors for the first trial of a former president, which is expected to last roughly six weeks.
In addition to those 96 potential jurors, there are 22 left over from Thursday who will be questioned, as well.
If the effort to fill the jury box is successful, opening statements could take place as soon as Monday.
The main panel of 12 is made up of seven men and five women, including two lawyers, a teacher, a retired wealth manager, a product development manager, a security engineer, a software engineer, a speech therapist and a physical therapist. The foreman — the juror who essentially acts as the leader and spokesperson for the panel — is a married man who works in sales and gets his news from The New York Times, MSNBC and Fox News.
The lone alternate selected Thursday is a woman who works as an asset manager.
Also Friday, Merchan is expected to hold what’s known as a Sandoval hearing, a type of hearing designed to let defendants know the scope of questions they could face from prosecutors on cross-examination so they can make informed decisions about whether to take the witness stand in their own defense.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office disclosed in a court filing that it would like to ask Trump about several items, among them the $464 million civil judgment against him and his company for fraud, the total $88 million verdicts and liability findings for sexual abuse and defamation in lawsuits brought by writer E. Jean Carroll and a number of other adverse court rulings over the past few years.
Trump has denied wrongdoing in all the cases and is appealing the fraud judgment and the Carroll verdicts.
Trump’s curiosity with jurors ebbs and flows during final stage of selection process. Here’s what you missed on trial Day 3.
Jury selection in Donald Trump’s hush money trial Thursday revealed there are certain topics that are likely to capture the former president’s attention: Miami, real estate and media.
When one New Yorker talked about his decades in law enforcement, Trump raised his eyebrows. The juror, who said he holds Yankees season tickets, added that he reads the New York Post and Daily News. It was as if Trump, who moments earlier let out a yawn, was seized by an electrical current.
Later, Trump straightened his back and cocked his chin as a young lawyer, born and raised in Miami, began running through her answers to the jury questionnaire. Asked whether she had been the victim of a crime, the woman said her phone was stolen from her in Paris, and she noted that her family’s car was “incidentally burned in an arson in Italy.”
Any reprieve Trump may have hoped for from the woman soon fell away as she talked about reading The Washington Post, a newspaper he has railed against. She said that while she harbors “opinions” about Trump, she is “very comfortable that I can put those aside.” The woman described watching Fox News occasionally “just to try to see what’s going on all sides.”
Trump crossed his arms and glared at the space in front of him.
Both jurors were later dismissed.