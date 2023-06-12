IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump indictment live updates: Intense security planning underway ahead of Trump's arraignment

The former president will be arraigned at the federal courthouse in Miami tomorrow and will then deliver remarks from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, later in the night.
GOP Presidential Hopefuls Attend North Carolina Republican Convention
Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned tomorrow in the classified documents case. Win McNamee / Getty Images
Intense planning underway ahead of Trump’s arraignment tomorrow

Indictment hasn’t changed Republicans’ view of Trump, polls say

Summer Concepcion

Trump’s federal indictment hasn’t had a significant impact on Republicans’ perception of the former president as he seeks re-election, two polls released yesterday indicate.

As many as 2 in 3 of Republicans who support Trump, or 67%, say he shouldn’t have been charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. Most Republicans, 80%, who were polled also say the charges were politically motivated.

Most Republican primary voters, 76%, also said they’re concerned that Trump’s indictment was politically motivated in a new CBS News poll. A majority, 61%, ruled out that the charges would change their views of Trump, and 80% of Republican primary voters said he should win a second term in office.

How the judge overseeing Trump’s trial could hobble the DOJ’s case

David Rohde, Ken Dilanian and Laura Jarrett

The federal indictment of Trump, unsealed Friday, was filled with startling new accounts of how the former president allegedly mishandled classified information. But the revelation of who would oversee the case could present unique challenges for the Justice Department. 

Cannon, a former prosecutor in her early 40s who has spent 2½ years on the bench, is the same Trump appointee who repeatedly ruled in his favor in a related case. She will now oversee a trial that experts believe could influence the American public’s trust in the fairness of the court system for years to come. She will guide how quickly the case goes to trial, oversee the selection of jurors and determine what evidence can be presented to the jury.

Trump to deliver post-arraignment remarks in New Jersey tomorrow

Olympia Sonnier

Trump will deliver remarks at 8:15 p.m. from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, after his scheduled arraignment tomorrow in Miami, his campaign said in a statement.

Trump held a similar event at Mar-a-Lago in April after his arraignment in New York, which stemmed from a separate criminal investigation. In that case, h was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to his alleged role in hush money payments toward the end of his 2016 presidential campaign.

The event in Bedminster tomorrow night had originally been scheduled to be a closed press and private fundraiser for Trump’s 77th birthday, which falls on Wednesday.

NBC News