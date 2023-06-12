Trump indictment live updates: Intense security planning underway ahead of Trump's arraignment

Indictment hasn’t changed Republicans’ view of Trump, polls say Trump’s federal indictment hasn’t had a significant impact on Republicans’ perception of the former president as he seeks re-election, two polls released yesterday indicate. As many as 2 in 3 of Republicans who support Trump, or 67%, say he shouldn’t have been charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. Most Republicans, 80%, who were polled also say the charges were politically motivated. Most Republican primary voters, 76%, also said they’re concerned that Trump’s indictment was politically motivated in a new CBS News poll. A majority, 61%, ruled out that the charges would change their views of Trump, and 80% of Republican primary voters said he should win a second term in office. Share this -





How the judge overseeing Trump's trial could hobble the DOJ's case The federal indictment of Trump, unsealed Friday, was filled with startling new accounts of how the former president allegedly mishandled classified information. But the revelation of who would oversee the case could present unique challenges for the Justice Department. Cannon, a former prosecutor in her early 40s who has spent 2½ years on the bench, is the same Trump appointee who repeatedly ruled in his favor in a related case. She will now oversee a trial that experts believe could influence the American public's trust in the fairness of the court system for years to come. She will guide how quickly the case goes to trial, oversee the selection of jurors and determine what evidence can be presented to the jury. Read the full story here.





