Trump indictment live updates: Intense security planning underway ahead of Trump's arraignment

The latest news on Trump’s indictment
- Former President Donald Trump is expected to travel from New Jersey to Miami today to appear for his arraignment in federal court tomorrow and will then head back to New Jersey to deliver remarks from his golf club in Bedminster later in the night.
- Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who previously ruled in his favor on how the documents should be handled, will oversee the case, guiding how quickly it goes to trial, the selection of jurors and what evidence can be presented to the jury. Another judge, Magistrate Judge John Goodman, will oversee the arraignment.
- Trump's indictment hasn’t significantly changed how Republicans view the former president, a pair of polls indicate.
Indictment hasn’t changed Republicans’ view of Trump, polls say
Trump’s federal indictment hasn’t had a significant impact on Republicans’ perception of the former president as he seeks re-election, two polls released yesterday indicate.
As many as 2 in 3 of Republicans who support Trump, or 67%, say he shouldn’t have been charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. Most Republicans, 80%, who were polled also say the charges were politically motivated.
Most Republican primary voters, 76%, also said they’re concerned that Trump’s indictment was politically motivated in a new CBS News poll. A majority, 61%, ruled out that the charges would change their views of Trump, and 80% of Republican primary voters said he should win a second term in office.
How the judge overseeing Trump’s trial could hobble the DOJ’s case
The federal indictment of Trump, unsealed Friday, was filled with startling new accounts of how the former president allegedly mishandled classified information. But the revelation of who would oversee the case could present unique challenges for the Justice Department.
Cannon, a former prosecutor in her early 40s who has spent 2½ years on the bench, is the same Trump appointee who repeatedly ruled in his favor in a related case. She will now oversee a trial that experts believe could influence the American public’s trust in the fairness of the court system for years to come. She will guide how quickly the case goes to trial, oversee the selection of jurors and determine what evidence can be presented to the jury.
Trump to deliver post-arraignment remarks in New Jersey tomorrow
Trump will deliver remarks at 8:15 p.m. from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, after his scheduled arraignment tomorrow in Miami, his campaign said in a statement.
Trump held a similar event at Mar-a-Lago in April after his arraignment in New York, which stemmed from a separate criminal investigation. In that case, h was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to his alleged role in hush money payments toward the end of his 2016 presidential campaign.
The event in Bedminster tomorrow night had originally been scheduled to be a closed press and private fundraiser for Trump’s 77th birthday, which falls on Wednesday.