By Lauren Egan
- NBC News estimates that Democrats have a 65 percent chance to take control of the House
- NBC News projects that Indiana Democratic incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly lost his seat to Republican challenger Mike Braun, making the Democrats path to regain control of the Senate even more difficult
- Georgia voters are suing the state's secretary of state, Brian Kemp, who is also the GOP candidate for governor, over his ability to impartially administer a potential vote recount.
- For the first time in at least a decade, voters cite health care as their top priority, surpassing the economy.
- It's not just candidates on the ballot — a number of states are voting on marijuana, minimum wage, Medicare and more.
- Trump factor: Two-thirds of voters say Trump played a role in their vote.
- Across the country voters are reporting broken machines, long lines, and other problems with casting their ballot, forcing some polling locations to extend their hours.
- One in 4 Latino voters said today was their first time voting in a midterm election, according to exit polls.
- Spending on traditional media ads increased by roughly $1 billion compared to the 2014 midterm election, with the most amount being spent in Florida.
- President Trump is keeping a close eye on returns from the White House.