Black Friday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday deals have already started. And if you’re planning to revamp your home office or upgrade your home entertainment system, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy and Walmart are offering notable discounts on tech products for Cyber Monday. Some of these sales run through the end of the week, aka Cyber Week.

SKIP AHEAD Cyber Monday tech deals | Cyber Monday tech sales

To help you make the most of the shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Cyber Monday deals and sales on tech products that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings throughout the next few days.

Best Cyber Monday 2022 tech deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Cyber Monday tech deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.8-star average review from 3,570 reviews on Amazon

This Amazon Fire stick streaming device offers 4K Ultra HD resolution. You can use the Alexa Voice assistant to tune into Netflix or Hulu, or the app's preset buttons to go directly to your favorite streaming channels.

4.7-star average rating from 3,343 reviews on Amazon

Loved by Select editors and experts alike, the second generation of Apple’s AirPods Pro are designed to provide a richer sound experience, thanks to smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound than its predecessor, according to the brand. It includes four sizes of silicone tips, ranging from XS to L, for a more customized fit.

4.7-star average rating from 44,006 reviews on Amazon

A Select favorite over-ear headphones option, this pair from Sony can be used both wirelessly and for wired listening, and the active noise cancellation feature includes ambient sound control to let you hear the sounds you need to, says the brand. The headphones also allow for hands-free calls, and the music intuitively pauses when you start speaking or when you remove the headphones.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 977,503 reviews on Amazon

This older smart speaker model isn’t as sleek as the newer screen models, but still offers all the essential features of the Alexa voice assistant. You can tell Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices and more, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever

4.3-star average rating from 31,027 reviews on Amazon

With a Fitbit Premium membership (you get six months free with this purchase), the Fitbit Charge 5 gives you a Daily Readiness Score Based on metrics it tracks and tells you whether you should exercise or focus on recovery. It also tracks your heart rate variability, skin temperature variation, blood oxygen levels and more, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever

4.0-star average rating from 96 reviews on Amazon

As one of the brand’s newest fitness smartwatches, the FitBit Versa 4 offers 40 exercise modes to track workouts and Amazon Alexa and a GPS system are built into the watch. You can also pair it with your phone to get call, text and app notifications. A full charge gets you six days of battery life, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 69,452 reviews on Amazon

With this fitness tracker, you can log 20 exercise modes, like biking, swimming or walking and interpret health data like distance traveled and calories burned. By measuring your heart rate, the wearable tracks your fitness as well as the quality of your sleep, says Fitbit. Plus, it comes with a one-year trial of Fitbit Premium, the company’s advanced health app.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 2,614 reviews on Amazon

The Arctis 1 is a wireless gaming headset that comes with a wired 3.5-millimeter cable as well as a USB-C wireless dongle. It is compatible with PC, Mac, PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch via the wireless dongle or 3.5-millimeter cable, and Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via the wired 3.5-millimeter cable. It has padded ear cushions and an adjustable, steel-reinforced headband that Arctis says provide lasting comfort and durability.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 13,906 reviews at Best Buy

Beats (now owned by Apple) is known for its great over-the-ear headphones, and these are no exception. This wireless pair offers adaptive noise cancellation, which means it monitors and adjusts the audio in real-time to ensure you're getting the best listening experience, according to the brand. The Apple W1 chip gives it up to 22 hours of battery life with the noise cancellation activated, Apple says.

4.5-star average rating from 1,157 reviews on Amazon

The Chromebook 315 from Acer — which makes some of our favorite gaming laptops — has a 15.6-inch HD display equipped with an anti-glare coating, 64GB of storage and up to 12.5 hours of battery life, according to the brand. The laptop also comes with a protective sleeve for travel.

4.6-star average rating from 96,138 reviews on Amazon

This 2021 Amazon tablet offers a 1080p display and 3GB of Ram, allowing you to enjoy apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, TikTok and more through Amazon’s appstore, according to the brand. It’s also compatible with Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa and you can pause any tv show hands-free. The Amazon Fire 10 Pro, which offers additional RAM, is also on sale.

4.7-star average rating from 5,397 reviews at Best Buy

The Google Nest Mini is a compact multipurpose speaker that you can control with your voice — you can ask it to stream music, play your favorite podcast, check the weather or news and more. It has an integrated wall mount that makes it easy to hang it in any room, and it automatically lights up to indicate that it’s working when you approach it, according to Google. You can also pair your Google Nest Mini to other compatible smart devices, so you can dim the lights or turn on the TV with ease.

4.5-star average rating from 1,481 reviews on Amazon

A Select staff favorite, this pet camera offers app-enabled real-time feed, bark detection and treat-throwing functions. Its 360-degree automatic rotating view lets you track your pet, even at night, with its new color night vision mode. You can also set up Furbo to send your smartphone push notifications when your dog is barking — and you can calm them down using the camera’s two-way audio.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 1,130 reviews on Amazon

Released just this fall, the Apple Watch Series 8 is now equipped with safety features such as fall detection, emergency SOS and crash detection, It's built with a temperature sensor that’s able to track your sleep patterns, even getting as granular as noting your sleep stages, Apple says. It also has an improved Workout app, which offers detailed metrics to help you personalize your workouts and goals, according to Apple. The Series 8 is both water- and dust-resistant, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.

The Nintendo Switch console has a 4.8-star average rating from 47,822 reviews on Amazon

If you want to introduce a loved one to Nintendo Switch gaming — or just give it a try for yourself — this bundle is a good place to start. It includes the bestselling console, which can accommodate a variety of video games, including roguelikes and RPGS (such as Hades and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild) and social simulation games (like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley) and also allows for at-home and on-the-go gaming.

4.4-star average rating from 3,032 reviews on Amazon

This high-end webcam offers full HD 1080 p and 60FPS video for streaming, gaming, recording, video calls and online school, according to the brand. It also has an adaptive light sensor, which enables the camera to adapt to any lighting for clarity, says Razer.

4.7-star average rating from 459 reviews at Walmart

A Select favorite smart TV brand, Samsung makes this 65-inch option with OLED technology (which creates vivid colors and high contrast), 4K picture resolution and built-in Dolby Atmos surround-sound technology for more immersive sound, says the brand. The smart TV also lets you create a personalized hub on your home screen with your most-viewed movies, shows, games, music and more.

4.7-star average rating from 14,842 reviews on Amazon

A Select favorite, the DeathAdder V2 is an expert-recommended wired gaming mouse with an arched design and incredibly precise inputs. It connects via USB-A and features eight programmable buttons, customizable backlighting and an optical design that’s fast and precise, says the brand. This mouse is slightly larger than the competition, which makes it great for people with larger hands and a less appealing option for those with smaller ones.

4.3-star average from 2,262 reviews on Amazon

A Select favorite screen protector, this Belkin option uses a material that's also in shock-resistant cookware and glass-top ranges, says the brand. Belkin’s UltraGlass protector is available for a variety of iPhone iterations. Belkin offers several highly rated options across devices like Apple’s Macbook and Samsung’s Galaxy devices, too.

4.6-star average rating from 38 reviews at Best Buy

Select-favorite brand Netgear says the Nighthawk AX5300 Wi-Fi router provides expanded network capacity and extended coverage. The router has a triple-core processor and 512MB of RAM. You can set up your router and manage your network from the Netgear Nighthawk app.

4.5-star average rating from 2,908 reviews on Amazon

Upgrade your WFH set-up with this bundle, which pairs Logitech's lightweight, wireless keyboard with a wireless mouse. The three-button mouse works for both left- and right-handed people, says the brand. The set is compatible with both Windows and Chrome operating systems, and has an auto-sleep mode that Logitech says can give the devices up to 18 months of battery life.

Best Cyber Monday 2022 Tech sales

Here are the best Cyber Monday tech sales that we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Lenovo: Up to 80% off laptops, accessories and more Walmart: Up to 75% off video games JBL: Up to 70% off home audio, headphones and more HP: Up to 70% off laptops, accessories and more SimpliSafe: Up to 60% off a new home security system package Target: Up to 50% all tech Amazon: Up to 50% off Roku devices, and fire tablets are as low as $39.99 Dell: Up to 50% off select products Tribit: Up to 50% off products on Amazon Adorama: Up to 50% off select products Bose: Up to 50% select items Jabra: Up to 40% off earbuds and more Best Buy: Up to 30% off gaming accessories Nixplay: 20% off all frames through Nov. 28 Sonos: Up to 20% off select products Samsung: Up to $1,000 off select products Anker: Up to $540 off sitewide Eufy: Up to $280 off home security products and smart vacuums Google: Up to $200 off select tech Xbox: Up to $50 off Xbox series S

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28 this year. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.