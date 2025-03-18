Amazon just announced that it’s once again hosting a major discounted shopping event months before Prime Day. Running from March 25 to 31, The Big Spring Sale, will have deals on beauty products, tech, home goods, travel necessities, Amazon gadgets (like Kindle devices) and more. One of the biggest differences between The Big Spring Sale and Amazon’s Prime Day? You don’t have to be a Prime member to cash in on the deals — anyone will be able to shop the sale on the retailer’s website starting on March 25, 2025.

Amazon will drop new deals throughout the sale, so once it begins, it’s smart to keep checking for additional offers. Below, we outlined some of the best savings to keep an eye on, plus included information on how you can become a Prime member in case you’re ready to make that leap.

SKIP AHEAD What will be on sale during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale? | Early Big Spring Sale deals | What is Amazon Prime? | How much does Amazon Prime cost? | Why trust NBC Select?

What will be on sale during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

As mentioned, during the Big Spring Sale, you’ll be able to find deals across various categories. So far, Amazon’s announced that you can expect: :

Up to 40% off select apparel and beauty

Up to 40% off select sports and travel essentials

Up to 40% off select outdoor furniture and garden supplies

Up to 35% off select lawn and grilling equipment

Up to 35% off select home storage and bedding

While anyone — regardless of their Prime status — will be able to shop deals during the Big Spring Sale, there will be select deals only Prime members can take advantage of. You’ll be able to identify these deals because they’ll have a “Prime Spring Deal” badge on them.

During the sale, Amazon will also offer 50% off Amazon Haul purchases. Not familiar with Haul? It’s a newly launched section on the Amazon Shopping app and mobile app that offers products that are under $20.

Early Big Spring Sale deals

We’ll be covering The Big Spring Sale extensively, but in the meantime we rounded up some on-sale Amazon finds you can shop right now. You can also bookmark this page to stay up to date on our deals coverage.

Currently 50% off, this cordless stick vacuum has an infrared sensor that detects dirt and automatically increases power to pick it up, according to Shark. The brushroll has soft microfibers to collect stuck-on dust, plus silicone fins to dig deeper into carpet and bring up debris. The vacuum’s LED display allows you to change the suction mode and see how much battery life is left (you can get up to 40 minutes of run time on a single charge). It also comes with a crevice attachment to help you reach tight areas like couch creases and corners.

Our pick for the best reusable water bottle with a handle, this Stanley’s tumbler holds 30-ounces of liquid and is designed to fit in most car cup holders, according to the brand. Like the best water bottles, it has double-walled vacuum insulation that keeps the temperature of your drinks steady — it can stay cool or hot for hours, according to our editors. Currently, 10 different shades are 25% off — including fuschia, glacier and nectarine.

This 4-pack of Apple AirTags is currently on sale for its lowest price ever on Amazon. One of our favorite travel accessories, these trackers can help you find or monitor your items by syncing it with your iPhone and the Apple FindMy app. When you’re near your item, the app will guide you to it with an arrow. If you are further than 30 feet from the item you’re looking for, the AirTag will ping off other iPhones and send location data to your phone so you can track it.

Bagsmart’s carry-on won an NBC Select Travel Award last year and the brand also makes some of our favorite packing cubes. Right now, its tote is at its lowest price ever on Amazon. It has a side pocket for your water bottle and a padded laptop compartment inside. This bag is made of water-resistant nylon and weighs just 1.43 pounds.

You can use this Anker device as a wall charger or a general power bank when you’re on the go. For the latter, it has enough juice to not only charge phones, but also iPads and laptops, according to the brand. Also nice: It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, allowing you to charge up to three devices at once.

Free of alcohol and peroxide, this mouthwash whitens teeth without leaving them sensitive, according to the brand. Beyond whitening, the formula combines sage, coconut and lemon peel oils to give your breath that fresh and clean smell. Two 16-ounce bottles come in the set, which has a 4.4-star average from over 2,330 reviews on Amazon.

The Ninja Flip is a toaster oven and air fryer in one. But what makes it even more unique is the ability to flip it upright for tidier storage. It has eight cooking settings — including air fry, roast, bake, broil, toast, bagel, pizza and dehydrate. It can fit up to a 12-inch pizza and roast up to four pounds of veggies at once, according to the brand. The toaster oven comes with a baking sheet and a ventilated air fry basket.

This projector is a favorite of NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman. It can project a maximum screen size of 120 inches and has a 1080p display. A single charge can play a 2.5-hour movie or play 8-hours of music, according to the brand. It also weighs just over a pound, making it easy to bring it outside or over to a pal’s house. “It’s about the size of a soda can and produces a better image than my old television,” says Bowman. “A portable projector isn’t perfect, but if it fits your needs, it can completely change how you enjoy entertainment in your living space.”

Haven’t gotten around to doing your taxes? With just a few weeks left to get them in, Amazon is currently offering 30% off tax software from TurboTax. The downloadable program works on a Mac or PC and includes five federal e-files and one state e-file. With your purchase, you’ll also get access to live support to get one-on-one advice from a tax professional as you work on your return. This program will also automatically import your return from last year from TurboTax or other select tax software, to save you time having to fill out information that has remained the same.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime launched in 2005 and is a paid loyalty program that gives its members various perks including free shipping on a number of items, as well as streaming and entertainment benefits.

How much does an Amazon Prime membership cost?

A Prime membership costs $15 monthly, or you can pay $139 annually. The yearly Prime membership includes a 30-day free trial for new members. You can sign up for either at amazon.com/prime.

Amazon also offers a discounted membership for students. Prime Student costs $69 yearly and there is also a lower-priced option for those who qualify for certain types of government assistance programs.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a writer at NBC Select who covers a variety of topics, including home, tech and beauty. I have been covering major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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