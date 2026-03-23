It’s official: Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is back for another year. The retailer is hosting the savings event from Mar. 25 to 31, giving everyone (not just Prime members) a full week to shop deals from brands like Shark, Ring, Keurig and Garmin. But you don’t have to wait until then to add items to your cart — there's already lots of early deals available. Below, I rounded up the absolute best discounts worth shopping now, and answered all your Big Spring Sale questions. I’ll update this article daily leading up to the event as Amazon continues dropping prices across categories.

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Best early deals to shop during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Every early deal I recommend below is at least 20% off and has a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews on Amazon at minimum. I prioritized products the NBC Select staff, including myself, has tested, and picked popular brands that we’ve previously covered. If any deals are Prime member exclusives, I marked them accordingly.

Not only does this 32-cup water dispenser have a built-in, five-stage filter, but it also comes with a meter that monitors purity levels and tells you when you need to replace the filter. You can keep it in the refrigerator or on your counter with the spout facing toward you to easily dispense water.

I’ve been loyal to Flamingo’s razor for years because it gives me a close shave, smoothly glides across my skin, easily pivots and never leaves behind irritation. The head has five blades and an aloe-shea butter strip, and the weighted handle has a non-slip grip. This set comes with four cartridge refills, a handle and a shower holder that suctions to tile.

Levoit’s lightweight, cordless vacuum has a five-stage filtration system and it gives you up to 50 minutes of runtime on a full battery, according to the brand. Its head is designed with a tangle-resistant roller, and it lays almost completely flat to help you clean under furniture. You can also convert it into a handheld vacuum and add the included crevice and pet tools, as well as keep the long stick attached to reach high areas like above doorframes.

Hydro Flask makes some of our favorite water bottles, and this 32-ounce option has a tapered base that’s compatible with most cupholders. The dishwasher-safe bottle is made from stainless steel and it’s insulated, so it keeps beverages cold for up to 24-hours, according to the brand. Its lid has a flip-up straw, and when you click it shut, it’s leak-resistant.

Once you plug Amazon’s Fire Stick into your TV’s HDMI port, you can enjoy your favorite shows, movies and music across streaming platforms, as well as play Xbox games without a console and control compatible smart home devices. The Fire Stick comes with an Amazon Alexa Voice Remote, and it automatically optimizes visuals for 4K TVs.

Using this single-serve coffee maker is the first thing I think about when I wake up every morning. It heats up and brews beverages in under a minute, according to the brand, and you can choose from three cup sizes: 6, 8 and 10 ounces. I only fill up the 36-ounce removable water reservoir every few days, and I’m able to remove the drip tray to fit travel mugs under the spout. As its name implies, the coffee machine, which is compatible with all types of K-Cup pods, is quite compact, so it takes up very little space on my small counter.

About five months ago, I started using these pore pads every other night and since then, my skin looks brighter and feels smoother. I’ve also noticed a visible reduction in pore size, especially in my t-zone. The pads are soaked in an exfoliating solution made from BHAs and AHAs, and they’re dual-sided: the textured side, which you use first, gently buffs away dead skin cells, while the soft side hydrates and soothes. After I use the pads, I let my skin absorb the solution, which only takes a few minutes since it’s so lightweight. Medicube’s Zero Pore Pads come in a jar with tweezers that nest in the lid, letting you grab one pad at a time.

Put a candle under this warmer’s heat bulb, and as its wax melts, your favorite scent will waft throughout your home, no open flame needed. You can adjust the lamp’s height, and it has a built-in dimmer and timer. The candle warmer also doubles as home decor due to its wood base and floral-looking glass lampshade.

I have severe seasonal allergies and three shedding pets, so this air purifier, which I’ve used for about three years, runs at all times in my apartment. It has a three-stage filtration system (a pre-filter, deodorization filter and HEPA filter), a timer, multiple modes and a built-in air quality sensor. You can manually choose from one of three fan speeds, or set the air purifier to auto mode, causing it to automatically adjust fan speed depending on your indoor air quality. I find the appliance to be very quiet — I only hear it when the fan speed goes up to the highest level, like while I’m cooking.

See, hear and speak to visitors with Blink’s Video Doorbell, which runs on AA batteries that last for about two years, according to the brand. After pairing the Amazon Alexa-enabled device with the brand’s app, you can watch livestream footage that gives you a wide head-to-toe view. The app also sends you motion detection alerts and saves clips in a cloud with an additional subscription.

Connect devices like fans, small kitchen appliances and lamps to this smart plug, which lets you control them via Kasa’s app or voice commands. You can also set on/off schedules and timers through the app, and turn on away mode to save energy when you’re not home. The plug is compact, so it won’t block your second outlet.

Head & Shoulders’ 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner cleanses and hydrates hair while providing itch relief, reducing dryness and eliminating visible flakes for up to 72 hours, according to the brand. It’s formulated with zinc, a gentle ingredient that helps control the yeast that can contribute to dandruff, according to dermatologists we’ve talked to. The 2-in-1 is safe for color-treated hair.

I’ve owned my Samsonite luggage for years, and this carry-on has all the essential features you want while packing for a trip: internal organization pockets, easy-glide spinner wheels, the option to expand the bag by an extra inch and a built-in TSA-approved lock. It’s hard textured shell is also durable and scratch-resistant, according to the brand.

The Shark StainForce is a rechargeable, cordless spot cleaner that comes with everything you need to remove dirt, spills and pet accidents from carpets and upholstered furniture. First, you spray stains with the included solution, and then you use the tool’s brush to scrub the area before turning it on and suctioning the stain away. Everything nests inside the included caddy, and you get a charging cable and crevice tool, too.

If social media has convinced you to buy a vibration plate for workouts, consider trying this option from Merach. It has a LED touchscreen, 99 speed levels, three vibration zones and multiple modes, plus it comes with resistance bands you can clip on to do arm exercises. The plate also connects to your phone via Bluetooth to play music.

Waterpik’s water flosser is one of our team’s favorite models because it’s cordless — its battery lasts for up to four weeks, according to the brand, so it won’t hog an outlet or take up space on your bathroom’s counter, plus you can throw it in your toiletry while traveling. The water flosser, which earned the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance, offers 45 seconds of use every time you fill up its water reservoir. It also has three pressure settings and comes with four interchangeable tips that rotate 360 degrees, making it easy to each every part of your mouth.

Olay’s lotion is made with ingredients like niacinamide, antioxidants and vitamins C, A, B5 and E to hydrate skin while brightening tone and smoothing texture over time, according to the brand. It also protects you from UV rays since it has SPF 30. The lotion comes in a pump bottle and it absorbs quickly so you can layer makeup over it.

Dreo’s oscillating bladeless fan quietly cools your space, so it won’t disturb you while you’re watching TV or sleeping. The fan has four modes, four speeds and a built-in timer. It comes with a remote, or you can control it using voice commands and Dreo’s app once you pair it with Wi-Fi.

You get one 8-inch and one 10-inch fry pan in this set. The cookware has an aluminum and stainless steel base to evenly and consistently heat food, a nonstick coating so your meal easily releases from the surface, and sturdy handle. These pans are compatible with all stovetops, oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher-safe, according to the brand.

These headphones give you the benefits of earbuds and corded headphones in one. Like earbuds, they connect to your device via Bluetooth, but like headphones, the earpieces are connected via a cord (it goes behind your neck), making them hard to lose. The headphones, which are splash- and sweat-resistant, give you up to 25 hours of battery life, according to the brand. They also have a built-in microphone as well as buttons to pause, play, skip tracks and adjust the volume.

Best sales to shop during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Here are the best Amazon sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best spring sales at other retailers

Target: Target Circle Deal Days is through Mar. 27, and it’s exclusive to Target Circle members. You can preview daily deals now. Wayfair: Shop Wayfair’s Spring Cyber Week through Mar. 23. It’s open to all shoppers, and Wayfair Rewards members get access to exclusive discounts. Home Depot: Shop Home Depot’s Spring Starts sale now through Apr. 1. REI: REI Members can shop exclusive discounts now through Mar. 23 during REI Member Days Ulta: Save during Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty event now through Mar. 26 Sephora: Shop Sephora’s One-Day Beauty Deals now through Mar. 26 Nordstrom: Shop deals up to 25% off during the March Savings Event through Mar. 23.

Frequently asked questions What is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale? Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is a savings event that typically happens in late March. The retailer discounts thousands of products across categories, with an emphasis on winter clearance and spring essentials. When is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale? Amazon’s 2026 Big Spring Sale starts on March 25 at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. E.T.). It ends on March 31 at 11:59 p.m. P.T. (April 1, 2:59 a.m. E.T.). Who has access to Amazon’s Big Spring Sale? Everyone has access to Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, regardless of their Prime membership status. That said, Prime members get access to exclusive deals throughout the event — they’ll be marked with "Prime Spring Deal" badges. Additionally, Prime for Young Adult members can earn a total of 10% cash back on specific products during the sale. What types of deals can you expect to during Amazon's Big Spring Sale? During Amazon's Big Spring Sale, you can expect to see deals across 35 categories, like spring fashion, beauty, lawn and gardening supplies, home goods, groceries and household essentials. Some of the top deals include: Up to 50% off products sold by Amazon Outlet, the retailer's clearance warehouse that focuses on overstock items

Up to 40% off fashion

Up to 30% off beauty

Up to 40% off Easter essentials

Up to 35% off kitchen

Up to 25% off home

Up to 30% off lawn and garden

Up to 25% off grocery Amazon is also doing limited-time daily deal drops during the Big Spring Sale, and they'll be themed around seasonal products like spring cleaning, travel and essentials for holidays like Easter. Is Amazon Prime Day happening in June this year? According to Bloomberg, Amazon plans to host its member-exclusive Prime Day sale in June this year, rather than July, for the first time ever. Amazon has not commented to confirm — we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over five years, including Amazon-exclusive events like the Big Spring Sale, Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days. I wrote our guide to Prime memberships, broke down the history of Amazon Prime Day and explained what to buy and skip during spring sales. I also appear in related NBC News NOW and TODAY segments. Prior to Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, I reviewed information about the event and previewed a list of early deals, sorting through them to find worthwhile sales you should know about.

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