It’s Black Friday, and if you’re planning to get some great Apple deals, you’re in luck. Retailers like Amazon, Target and Best Buy are offering deep discounts, and many of these sales run through Cyber Monday. While you can find markdowns throughout the year, nothing matches the volume and depth of Apple’s Black Friday discounts; some, like the Airpods Pro, are even at their lowest price ever.

SKIP AHEAD Best Black Friday Apple sales to shop now

Apple's current Black Friday deal offers a gift card with each purchase of an eligible product. For instance, when you buy certain iPhone models or Apple Watch SE, you'll get a $50 Apple gift card; AirPods come with a $75 Apple gift card, and MacBooks qualify for a $250 Apple gift card. But Apple itself isn’t the only place you can buy the brand’s tech; retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart have been offering deals for weeks, and they’re only getting better. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best Apple Black Friday deals to shop.

Best Black Friday Apple deals to shop now

Below, we're sharing the best Apple Black Friday deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. We're also ensuring the quality of each deal by running them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey, so you can shop with confidence.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 3,461 reviews on Amazon

The latest AirPods Pro to hit shelves, these wireless earbuds have a lot to offer. They’re loved by both experts and Select staffers for their ability to deliver a richer, crisper sound than previous models, says the brand, as well as up to six hours of battery life. Plus, the active noise cancellation comes with transparency mode, which adjusts to accommodate voices and announcements, and you can now swipe the stem to control the volume (in addition to tapping to pause or skip).

4.8-star average rating from 31,369 reviews on Amazon

Still considered among the best tablets by Select staff, the iPad is equipped with WiFi, stereo speakers and a generous 10.2-inch display. It's powered by the A13 Bionic chip, which Apple says delivers all-day battery life, and has both front and back cameras for taking photos, FaceTiming friends and more.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 15,610 reviews on Amazon

The Apple TV 4K is currently at its lowest price ever. It connects all your Apple devices (allowing you to control them all from a single, central hub), offers 4K Dolby vision and is packed with content from Apple TV+, Apple Music, Prime Video, Netflix and Hulu.

4.7-star average rating from 402 reviews on Amazon

For extreme athletes and outdoorsy types, it doesn’t get much better than the Apple Watch Ultra, which just debuted this fall. The titanium watch is water- and dust-resistant, equipped with up to 36 hours of battery life and designed to withstand high impact and corrosion, says the brand. It also has a built-in siren for emergencies, as a well as GPS capabilities to make routes, pacing and distance metrics more accurate.

4.8-star average rating from 13,524 reviews on Amazon

This travel-friendly MacBook Air gets its performance from Apple's M1, which gives it better processing and battery efficiency, says the brand — all in a lightweight, super-thin design. It has up to 18 hours of battery life, according to Apple, and a Force Touch trackpad so you can pinch, swipe and scroll easily.

4.3-star average rating from 8,886 reviews on Amazon

Keep devices running anytime, anywhere with this portable charger, which automatically charges select iPhone models — and updates you on the status of your charge right on the lock screen. Depending on your iPhone, it can offer between 40% and 70% additional charge, says the brand. You can also connect it via a Lightning cable, too.

4.6-star average rating from 445 reviews on Walmart

For a smartwatch without the extra bells and whistles, consider the Apple Watch SE. It allows you to take calls and respond to texts, log your steps and workouts and track your heart rate, calories burned and more. You can also sync it to music and podcasts, says Apple, and use it to pay for purchases with Apple Pay.

Best Black Friday 2022 Apple sales

Here are the best Black Friday Apple sales we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving —Nov. 25 this year. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer day-long events. They’ve morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities over the next few days, and we’ll give you tips about what to buy now and what you may want to wait to buy.