There are only two weeks until Christmas and Hanukkah, so it’s officially crunch time for buying gifts. If you can’t decide what to buy your loved ones, I stopped by NBC News Now to share some of NBC Select’s favorite holiday gifts of 2024. Each of the products below ships fast, according to the retailers, so don’t wait to checkout if you want presents to arrive on time.

The best gifts of 2024, as seen on NBC News Now

Best gift for her: Ekouaer Women’s Pajamas Set

Encourage your loved one to relax after a busy year by gifting them this machine-washable pajama set, which has a loose fit and comes with two pieces: a long-sleeve button-up shirt and long pants. Rosalie Sparaco, NBC senior social media editor, has three pairs of the brand’s sets with shorts and says they’re the best pajamas she’s ever owned. “They look like more expensive alternatives, and they really do feel luxurious,” says Sparaco. “I sleep in them all the time, plus I like to lounge around in them because they’re cute and cozy.” The pajamas are made with breathable, buttery soft fabric and maintain their feel after multiple washes, says Sparaco. The set is available in XS to XXL sizes and over a dozen styles, including solid colors and prints like stars, polka dots and flowers.

Best gift for him: Muk Luks Men’s Marcel Slipper

Everyone needs a reliable pair of slippers to keep their feet comfortable and warm, especially during the winter. Muk Luk’s Marcel Slippers do exactly that thanks to their closed-toe design, memory foam insoles and faux shearling lining. The shoes also have grippy, durable rubber outsoles, which provide traction on any surface and let your giftee wear them outside as needed. The slippers come in neutral colors and are available in three sizes: small (men’s sizes 8 to 9), medium (men’s sizes 10 to 11) and large (men’s sizes 12 to 13).

Best practical yet festive gift: L’Occitane Nourishing & Protective Specialty Hand Cream Trio

L’Occitane is one of our favorite French skin care brands, and NBC Select editors swear by its hand cream to keep their skin soft. This set comes with three tubes of the brand’s cream in limited-edition holiday scents. Your giftee can leave a tube at home, keep one at their desk and put another in their bag, ensuring it’s always at their disposal. The cream is made with moisturizing shea butter to heal dry patches, and since it’s a practical gift anyone can use, the set makes a great white elephant gift or stocking stuffer.

Best tech gift: Marshall Emberton III Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Despite its small size, Marshall’s Emberton III portable Bluetooth speaker fills rooms with immersive audio and crisp, clear sound that the music lover in your life will appreciate, says NBC Select editor Jordan Bowman, who owns an earlier model. According to the brand, the Emberton III has 32 hours of battery life on a single charge and is water-resistant, so your loved one can bring it to the beach or pool without worrying about splashes. It’s also made with a built-in microphone. Since the speaker resembles a tiny amplifier you might see at a concert, it doubles as a sleek piece of home decor.

Best gift for families: Nostalgia Tabletop Indoor Electric S’mores Maker

Your loved ones can make s’mores indoors year round with this tabletop appliance, which is the ideal gift for families or people who frequently host parties. It facilitates a fun, interactive activity, and since it has an electric flameless heater, it’s safer for kids, according to the brand. The appliance’s base has four easy-to-clean ingredient compartments to organize marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate. It comes with two roasting forks.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select whose written gift guides since 2020, including the best gifts for pets, coffee lovers and bakers. To write this article, I rounded up some of NBC Select’s favorite gifts of 2024, all of which are editor picks or highly rated, and appeared on NBC News Now.

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