If you’re struggling to find a good gift for a woman you love, you may need to think outside the box. After all, the internet has made it possible to procure virtually anything with the click of a button, and shoppers are spending more time and money online with the threat of Covid-19 looming in the air (literally). Whether you’re getting them something for their birthday, holiday or anniversary, you’ll need to pay more attention to new releases, splurge-worthy gadgets and thoughtful trinkets they likely wouldn’t purchase on their own. And while the shipping deadline for some gifts to arrive on time for the holidays has already passed, there are still several last-minute gifts you can shop.

Ahead of the holiday season, we rounded up some of our favorite gifts for women. From headphones and e-readers to soothing shower steamers and DIY crafting kits, there is bound to be something on this list she hasn’t thought of buying for herself yet.

Gifts for the woman who has everything

To help you find the best gifts for all the women in your life, we consulted our previous expert guidance on bedding, lip masks and more. We also included highly rated items, new releases and Select staff recommendations we think readers will love.

When we asked dermatologists about the best bedding for your skin, all of them agreed that silk is breathable and gentle on easily irritated skin. One derm recommended the Slip Queen Silk Pillowcase, which is made of high-quality mulberry silk and comes in more than a dozen different colors and patterns.

I am an irritatingly organized Virgo, and when it comes to the stationery aisle, my Achilles’ heel is a good planner. I usually prefer paper planners that I can write in with my Muji pens, but I’ve come to rely on my Skylight Calendar ever since the company sent me one to try out. The calendar is essentially a tablet with just a few features: It auto-syncs with online calendars from Google, Apple, Outlook and more and can display color-coded multiple calendars at once for couples, roommates or families. There is a button in the lower corner to make a grocery list, and for $39 a year, you can also play videos, share photos and more.

If the bibliophile in your life has been reluctant to ditch paperbacks in favor of an e-reader, they might appreciate a gentle nudge in the form of a generous gift. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature, one of Amazon Kindle’s newest offerings, includes 32GB of storage for thousands of digital books and can last up to 10 weeks on a single charge (either via USB-C or Qi wireless charger), according to the brand. The front light auto-adjusts to your reading conditions, whether you’re in bed with the lights off or sitting outside under the glaring sun.

Numerous Select staffers (myself included) have raved about the Laneige Sleeping Mask thanks to its sweet scent offerings and hydrating formula. Don’t just take our word for it, either: Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Annie Chiu also recommended the overnight lip mask, noting that it’s “rich in antioxidants and hyaluronic acid.”

Our Place, creator of the bestselling Always Pan, recently unveiled a new Perfect Pot designed to serve as a stockpot, Dutch oven, sauce pot, roasting rack, steamer, strainer and braiser all in one. Just like the Always Pan, the Perfect Pot can be used on all cooktops and is made with an easy-to-clean nonstick ceramic coating.

Aromatherapy has many purported health benefits — studies have linked essential oil treatment to decreased anxiety levels, improved sleep quality and more. This decorative diffuser is a gateway to those benefits: Just fill the water reservoir, add drops of your favorite essential oils and select your preferred time setting to get started. This is a useful (and timely) gift for anyone who needs help unwinding.

Shopping writer (and self-proclaimed coffee fanatic) Zoe Malin is a big fan of the Ember Mug. She prefers to sip and savor her coffee, and the mug ensures the liquid retains its temperature all day (so long as it remains on its charging coaster). Coffee lovers like Malin will likely appreciate this smart mug for their morning roast, nightcap and beyond.

Select social media editor and chocolate enthusiast Sadhana Daruvuri marks the start of every winter with a tin of Williams Sonoma’s hot chocolate. “It's made with real pieces of chocolate instead of powder, and it tastes so rich and creamy,” she raved. This gift set comes packaged in seasonal holiday tins and includes three different flavors: Peppermint, Classic and Salted Caramel.

Multiple Select staffers own a Brooklinen robe and love how lightweight and soft it is. The Waffle Robe is made of 100 percent Turkish cotton with a weave texture for faster absorption and drying. Also — and perhaps most importantly — it has pockets.

According to tech expert Whitson Gordon, active noise-canceling headphones can help block out ambient sound in a noisy work-from-home environment. Jabra’s Elite 85t wireless earbuds feature Advanced Active Noise Cancellation and HearThrough modes, and you can fully control how much sound filters through with sliding bars for each in the Jabra Sound+ app. The earbuds have up to five and a half hours of battery life on a single charge when ANC is on, with up to 25 hours of charge in the Qi charging case.

In traditional Chinese medicine, gua sha is used for everything from muscle soreness to fluid build-up. Traditional Chinese medicine practitioners told us that you can also use a gua sha tool to scrape the skin on your face to promote blood circulation and reduce puffiness. In addition to a raw rose quartz tool, this set from Pink Moon also includes an antioxidant-rich Facial Oil that helps the gua sha tool glide over the skin. For an extra $15, you can also gift them a comprehensive virtual gua sha tutorial to ensure they’re using their new tools correctly.

Coffee lovers are constantly running out of fresh coffee beans for their morning cuppa. Help them replenish their stash with this gift set from Dope Coffee, which includes an 8-ounce bag of the brand’s Organic Guatemalan blend, a 5-ounce Coffee-Infused Syrup, a 4-ounce Coffee Candle and a 2-ounce Face + Body Scrub. All of the Atlanta-based brand’s products are inspired by Black culture in an effort to bring inclusivity and diversity to the coffee landscape, according to the brand.

Lattes are a fun, Instagram-worthy addition to any morning, but they’re difficult to perfect at home without the proper barista training. These cubes simplify the process by combining all of the ingredients needed for a tea latte into a square that dissolves in hot water or your favorite milk. There are three antioxidant-rich cube types to choose from: Matcha Latte, Golden Latte and Pink Latte. Each kit makes six lattes and comes with vanilla sugar cubes and edible rose petals.

If they’re constantly snapping photos with their smartphone wherever they go, they might enjoy switching things up with an instant camera. The Instax Mini 11 from Fujifilm comes in fun colors like Pink, Purple and Green and is equipped with an easy-to-use selfie mode. It automatically adjusts the shutter speed to optimize the photo quality in any setting.

Every year once the temperature starts to drop, the “shower eucalyptus” trend resurfaces all over the internet, with various social media users claiming that hanging a bundle of eucalyptus in the shower has helped them clear their mind and open their sinuses. And there might be some truth to this: Eucalyptus oil can be found in many cough and cold products thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties and has been shown to improve upper respiratory symptoms. These steamers combine the soothing scent of eucalyptus with another potent remedy — menthol — to turn any shower into a congestion-relieving remedy.

After a taxing day, partaking in an artistic activity has been shown to reduce stress levels. With this beginner-friendly screen printing kit, they can lower their cortisol levels all while adding witty phrases and fun designs to their canvas bags, tea towels, shirts and more. Once they master the art of printing, they can even use their kit to make some handmade gifts for others.

If one of the women on your list is a Harry Potter fanatic, they might be a fan of this limited edition Le Creuset Dutch Oven, part of the Harry Potter Collection that was released earlier this month. The Marseille Blue Dutch oven is made of enameled cast iron, which experts previously told us is great for conducting heat and providing an even cook. The lid of the pot is embossed with Quidditch goal rings, and the knob is a Golden Snitch.

Google recently released its Google Shopping Holiday 100 list for 2021, which highlights the 100 most popular gift ideas based on Google searches. One of the most popular items this year in the health and beauty category is the Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream, which, according to the brand, helps fight signs of aging and hydrate the skin. Notable ingredients in the face cream include shea butter and purslane, an antioxidant that the brand says promotes skin health.

We previously included the Bearaby Cotton Napper in our guide to weighted blankets as a top-rated item to consider. The Cotton Napper is available in four weights ranging from 10 pounds to 25 pounds and it’s made of a long-staple cotton that the brand says is breathable and biodegradable.

