Cyber Monday is here and retailers are offering notable discounts across categories including tech, beauty, home, kitchen, fitness and subscription services.

We compiled the best deals on smartwatches including the latest Apple Watch and Google Pixel watch that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the day. We also compiled a list of Black Friday bestsellers, so you can see what other Select readers are shopping for during the sale event.

Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch and Smartwatch deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award, Pet Award and Giftable Tech award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.6-star average rating from 497 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The new Apple Watch Series 9 may look similar to previous models, but Apple added new features that make it a worthy upgrade. It has a new gesture called “double tap” that lets you control the watch by pinching your index finger and thumb together, which is a faster and simpler gesture compared to tapping, according to NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz. The watch also syncs with Apple’s Health and Fitness apps to provide data on your workouts and sleep habits. The watch comes in two sizes (41mm and 45mm) with dozens of watch bands to choose from.

4.6-star average rating from 2,282 reviews on Amazon

The Apple Watch SE helps you keep track of your health data, including your heart rate and sleep stages. With safety features like built-in GPS and fall and crash detection, it’s helpful in case of accidents. It’s water-resistant up to 50 meters and comes in two sizes (40mm and 44mm).

4.5-star average rating from 204 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has is Apple’s premium sports smartwatch. The Ultra 2 has a faster S9 chip that improves the watches overall performance, a battery life (at 36 hours) that is almost double the Series 9 and water resistance up to 100m, according to the brand. You can also expect a wide range of health data tracking like heart rate, sleep tracking and more.

4.2-star average rating from 135 reviews on Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 6 is a stylish, lightweight and comfortable smartwatch. It has a flat, circular display that tracks notifications, heart rate, BMI, sleep zones, workouts and more. It comes in two sizes, as well as a classic option, which is more expensive. (The classic option also has a stainless steel frame and the rotating dial around the bezel of the frame.) The previous iteration of the Galaxy Watch 6 earned a Select Wellness Award for best Android fitness tracker and we think this version is a worthy upgrade.

4.2-star average rating from 1,942 reviews on Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch 1 has a circular touchscreen display and uses various sensors to track data like heart rate, blood oxygen, electrocardiogram, sleep patterns and more. It syncs and displays this data through the Google Fit and FitBit app (Google bought FitBit in 2019). The Pixel Watch 1 is also compatible with all types of Android phones, according to the brand.

4.1-star average rating from 7,583 reviews on Amazon

The Withings Scanwatch sports a more traditional watch design with physical clock hands. But it can still track your sleep and steps. You can also choose between three sizes (38mm, 42mm and 43mm). The battery also lasts up to 30 days on a single charge, according to the brand. The heart rate monitor can also track your workouts and overnight hear rate, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 16,577 reviews on Amazon

This smartwatch from Garmin can be used to monitor sleep, heart rate, steps and stress levels. You can also download music onto the watch and preload easy-to-follow workouts that can be played on the screen. Other features include GPS navigation and the battery lasts up to 7 days, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 3,088 reviews on Amazon

The Versa 4 is designed to track sleep patterns, heart rates and a variety of workout plans. It also has over six days of battery life and water resistance up to 50 meters, according to the brand. Garmin also included a stress management log, guided breathing sessions and other mindfulness exercises for days when you need to recover.

4.4-star average rating from 5,773 reviews on Amazon

You can use this fitness tracker to monitor sleep, heart rate, stress and more. It also connects to your smartphone so you can keep up with calls, text messages and app notifications. Plus, it’s water-resistant up to 50 meters and has a battery life of up to 10 days.

Best smartwatch accessories

4.5-star average rating from 143,140 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These hard cases (which come in a pack of two) protect compatible Apple Watch screens with tempered glass, which doesn’t affect the use of the touch screen, according to the brand. They fit most Apple Watches from Series 2 to Series 9, as well as the Ultra 2.

4.6-star average rating from 45,875 reviews on Amazon

Available in two sizes and dozens of colors, these sports bands are designed to fit most Apple Watch models. They’re made from soft silicone with a metal buckle, so they’re comfortable, water-resistant and secure, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 313 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This portable charger, which comes from Anker, one of our favorite brands for electronics, is designed to power up most Apple Watches without a cable. It plugs directly into a USB-C port, so you can attach your watch directly to its magnetic charging module. It’s compatible with the Apple Watch Ultra, SE and Series 1 through 8.

4.5-star average rating from 7,032 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This three-in-one stand lets you charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch at the same time. It uses MagSafe technology to quickly charge your phone wirelessly, and it’s compatible with the Apple Watch Series 7 and newer, according to the brand.

Best Cyber Monday Smartwatch sales 2023

Here are the best Cyber Monday Apple watch and smartwatch sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Best Buy: Get up to $60 off Apple Watch models Best Buy: Get up to $80 off Google and Fitbit watches Target: Get up to 24% Off Apple Watches and accessories Best Buy: Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy watch models and accessories Target: Up to 38% off Fitbit Smartwatches and fitness trackers Target: Up to 34% off Samsung Galaxy watch models Target: Take up to 31% off Fitbit smartwatch models and fitness trackers Best Buy: Save on Apple Watch bands and straps Adorama: Save on Apple Watch and smartwatch models ABT: Get discounted Apple Watches and Apple accessories ABT: Save on Garmin smartwatch models

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Why trust Select?

Jordan Bowman is an editor for Select who has covered deals and sales for over five years. To round up the best Cyber Monday smartwatch and Apple Watch deals, he found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

