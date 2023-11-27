Cyber Monday is here, and retailers are offering notable discounts across categories, including home items, furniture and kitchen products.

We compiled the best deals on Dyson products that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities as they happen.

Best Cyber Monday Dyson deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.5-star average rating from 12,134 reviews on Amazon

The Dyson V11 Torque was one of the lightest vacuums on our list of the best vacuums of 2023, weighing just over 6 pounds. It has a run time of up to 60 minutes on a single charge and the time remaining is displayed on the vacuum’s LCD screen. It comes with various useful attachments, including a crevice tool, a dusting brush and a ​​mini-motorized tool for removing pet hair.

4.7-star average rating from 5,287 reviews on Best Buy

This compact Dyson vacuum is lightweight (6 pounds) and ideal for quick cleaning, says the brand. It’s equipped with the brand’s motorbar cleaner head with removal vanes, ideal for sucking up pet hair from floors and upholstery. A single charge should offer up to 40 minutes of runtime, according to Dyson.

4.6-star average rating from 2,617 reviews on Best Buy

Ideal for pet owners, this Dyson vacuum’s counter-rotating head drives deep into carpet fibers to remove pet hair, ground-in dirt and dust, according to the brand. It comes with a washable lifetime filter that traps 99.97% of fine dust as small as .3 microns in size and a one-click dirty-emptying dustbin, according to Dyson.

4.4-star average from 138 reviews on Amazon

This Dyson air purifier heats in the winter and cools in the summer while circulating purified air throughout the room. The appliance’s activated carbon filter removes any gasses or odors and its HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particulates in the air, according to Dyson.

4.7-star average from 6,018 reviews on Best Buy

The Airwrap allows you to dry, curl and shape your hair. It is powered by Dyson’s V9 motor, which the brand says creates a Coanda effect that helps the hair wrap around the barrel to curl or smooth it, depending on the attachments you employ. For beach waves, opt for the 1.2-inch barrels, and for soft, voluminous curls, use the bigger 1.6-inch barrels. Along with the two barrels, this set includes an attachment to tame flyaways, soft and firm smoothing brushes and a round bristle brush attachment.

4.8-star average rating from 7,752 reviews on Best Buy

Experts we spoke to named the Dyson Supersonic one of the best hair dryers of 2023 because of its ability to self-regulate direct heat to eliminate frizz and smooth strands. It has three speed settings, four heat settings and it checks the temperature over 40 times a second to prevent damage to your hair, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 175 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Dyson Gen5detect is a cordless vacuum that automatically adjusts its suction level based on the debris and floor type detected, according to the brand. It has a 0.2-gallon bin with a no-contact emptying latch and a Fluffy Optic hard surface attachment, which has an angled green light that illuminates dust. This model has 70 minutes of run time before it needs to be charged, according to Dyson.

4.6-star average rating from 33 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Dyson Cool Tower Fan has 10 airflow settings and a sleep timer that you can program to turn off in pre-set intervals ranging from 15 minutes to 9 hours. You can set the floor fan in one direction or put it in oscillating mode to blow cool air around the room. It also comes with a remote that is magnetized to store directly on the fan.

4.8-star average from 494 reviews on Best Buy

This cordless vacuum can be used on carpet or hardwood and has a sensor that optimizes power and run time based on the debris picked up, according to the brand. It also has an LED light to illuminate dirt, and it turns into a handheld vacuum allowing you to more easily clean high and low areas.

4.3-star average rating from 31 reviews on Macy’s

According to Dyson, changes in the color and intensity of natural light throughout the day can affect your body, so this desk lamp tracks local daylight using GPS, then adjusts the color temperature and brightness, accordingly. You can also swivel the head of the lamp to shine it anywhere you’d like and control everything through the MyDyson app.

Best Cyber Monday Dyson sales 2023

Here are the best Cyber Monday Dyson sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Dyson: Up to $300 off select products Amazon: Up to 30% off select products Nordstrom: Up to 25% off select products

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Why trust Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributing editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and more To round up the best Cyber Monday Dyson deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

