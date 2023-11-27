Cyber Monday is officially here and retailers are offering notable discounts across categories, including tech, beauty, home, kitchen, fitness and subscription services.

Below, we compiled the best Cyber Monday deals at Target and highlighted everything you need to know about this year’s shopping event, including whether you need to be a Target Circle member to participate and how to get Target's holiday price match guarantee. We also compiled a list of Black Friday bestsellers, so you can see what other Select readers are shopping for during the sale event.

Best Target Cyber Monday 2023 deals

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves. We’re running deals through price trackers like Honey to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 113 reviews at Target

This robot vacuum has Matrix Clean technology, which creates a precise pathway to ensure no areas are missed. It’s made with pet hair in mind, with a self-cleaning brush roll that prevents hair from wrapping around it and works on both carpets and hardware floors.

4.0-star average rating from 1,016 reviews at Target

This cordless vacuum uses a HEPA filter to remove dust, pet hair and allergens from multiple surfaces, including carpet and hardwood, according to the brand. The versatile and lightweight vacuum with a 40-minute run time can convert it into a handheld option, making it easy to clean hard-to-reach places, including stairs and car interiors, according to Dyson.

4.6-star average rating from 6,741 reviews at Target

This streaming stick from Roku, the brand behind the Select Giftable Tech winner for audio, lets you watch shows and movies from platforms like Netflix, Max, Apple TV+ and more. All you have to do is plug the device into any TV that has a Wi-Fi connection, according to the brand. After plugging in the stick to your TV, you can use the companion voice control remote to quickly search for what you want to watch, adjust volume and more.

4.3-star average rating from 700 reviews at Target

This smart toaster oven has 10 preset cooking functions, including toast, bake, broil, reheat and slow cook. It’s small enough to fit on your countertop but has a large interior that can fit either a roast chicken, six slices of bread, a 4.4-quart Dutch oven and even a 13-inch pizza, according to the brand. It also comes with racks for baking and pizza, and pans for when you need to broil or bake.

4.4-star average rating from 1,287 reviews at Target

This smart display works as a speaker, a clock and as display system for recipes and weather. You can also use it to stream shows and music from platforms like Netflix and YouTube. You can use it to control your home smart devices, including lights and TVs, by tapping the screen or by activating voice control.

4.4-star average rating from 1,567 reviews at Target

Immerse yourself in a whole new world with this virtual reality set. This Meta Quest set helps bring to life fictional spaces with its 3D positional audio, hand tracking and high-resolution display. The device is cordless, which allows you to play wherever you go, and comes with intuitive controls and safety features to set up a safe play space, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 3,049 reviews at Target

If you prefer over-ear headphones, consider these Beats headphones, which have up to 40 hours of listening time. With these wireless headphones, you can also take calls, activate Siri and control the sound and audio of your music as it plays, according to the brand. The adjustable headphones also fold down, making them easy to take on the go.

4.5-star average rating from 1,572 reviews at Target

Your hands will feel rumbling and shaking with every in-game action thanks to this wireless controller. The PS5 compatible controller also has a built-in microphone and headset jack so you can talk with your friends while you play. The controller is available in 12 colors, including starlight blue and galactic purple.

4.7-star average rating from 17,673 reviews at Target

Make your favorite smoothies, shakes or frozen drinks on-the-go with this portable blender. Weighing just over one pound, this appliance has the brand’s TurboJet technology to blend ingredients in 20 seconds, according to the brand. The blender charges with a USB-C cord and will last over 15 blends before needing another charge, according to Blendjet.

4.7-star average rating from 408 reviews at Target

This Kitchenaid stand mixer comes with a 5.5-quart stainless steel bowl, which is big enough to mix 11 dozen cookies per batch, knead over 7 pounds of bread, or mash 6 pounds of potatoes, according to the brand. Lower and raise your mixer with its bowl-lift mechanism to add and remove one of the three attachments that comes with it. It’s available in four colors: ice, matte black, contour silver and empire red.

4.6-star average rating from 807 reviews at Target

This Ninja Creami turns frozen solid bases into ice cream, sorbets, milkshakes and more. You can tailor your frozen desserts by using the machine's mix-in setting, which evenly distributes toppings like sprinkles and chocolate chips. The ice cream maker comes with a paddle, outer bowl and two 16-ounce pints, but you can also buy additional pints if you want to make more sweet treats.

4.7-star average rating from 114 reviews at Target

This Select Giftable Tech Award winner is a multipurpose speaker that plays music, displays the time, provides weather updates and more on its LED display. The Wi-Fi connected device can also connect to other smart devices to enhance the sound system or set up a smart home system by connecting to your lights, thermostat, plugs and more, according to the brand. You can control your Echo Dot using voice controls or via the Amazon Alexa app.

4.1-star average rating from 2,049 reviews on Amazon

Listen to up to 10 hours of music with this bluetooth speaker that can deliver room-filling sound, according to the brand. You can pair the speaker with the device of your choosing and control sound and volume using the companion app, voice control or Apple AirPlay. It’s also portable: The sleek and compact design easily fits into bags, and it’s not heavy to take with you since it weighs less than a pound, according to Select editors.

4.5-star average rating from 12,461 reviews on Amazon

This full-feature tablet, which is suitable for children ages 3 to 7, has books, games, apps and more to keep your child entertained. It also has a parent dashboard, which allows you to filter content based on child’s age, set educational goals, limit screen time and grant access to additional content like Netflix and Disney+. To ensure its durability, this tablet includes a sturdy case with a built-in stand.

4.5-star average rating from 370 reviews at Target

Make fresh popcorn from the comfort of your home with the help of this 6-quart machine. The popcorn maker comes with a measuring cup that doubles as a lid, vents that also work as a butter melting tray (so you can add butter as the kernels pop) and a cover that turns into a serving bowl once your popcorn is made, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 1,082 reviews at Target

SodaStream’s Terra model has what the brand calls Innovative Quick Connect technology, which helps you easily lock the gas cylinder into place. You can also control the fizz level of your water with a wide carbonation button. The cordless device comes with a CO2 cylinder and a one-liter dishwasher safe bottle for all your sparkling water.

Best Target Cyber Monday sales

Here are the best Target early Cyber Monday sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Frequently asked questions When do Target Cyber Monday deals start? Official Target Cyber Monday deals and sales will last throughout the day of Monday, November 27th. Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing. Does Target price match Cyber Monday deals? Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee runs from Oct. 22 to Dec. 24, allowing you to price-match deals you purchase during Cyber Monday. If Target lowers the price of an item on or before Dec. 24, you can request a price match with proof of purchase. In-store price matching and adjustments are completed at the store(if you purchased an item online but are looking to get it price-matched, you’ll have to call Target.com Guest Services). How can I shop the Target Cyber Monday sale? You can shop and access Target’s Cyber Monday deals and sales online via their website, or through the app. Do I need a Target Circle membership to shop the sale? Anyone can shop Target’s Cyber Monday sale.However, Target Circle members can shop Target Circle-specific sales during the holiday event. Target Circle is the retailer’s free-to-join loyalty program, where members can earn and accrue rewards with their account on eligible purchases. Target Circle members can use their rewards toward future purchases on the app, in-store and online. Do I need a Target Red Card to shop the sale? No. You can shop Target’s Cyber Monday deals and sales without having a Target Red Card. If you have a Target Red Card and plan to use it while doing your Cyber Monday shopping, you can get free two-day shipping when you spend $35 or more. A Target Red Card — which includes a Target Debit Card, Target Credit Card and Target Mastercard — is a store card that’s only available at the retailer. The card comes with perks, including a 5% discount on eligible purchases both in-store and online and an additional 30 days to return purchases beyond their regular return policy. What is Target’s Cyber Monday return policy? If you need to make any returns, the retailer offers free and easy returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase. For electronics and entertainment items, Target is extending its holiday return window to Jan. 24, 2024. You can make your returns by going into the store or returning online. This holiday season, you can even make returns from Target’s Drive Up lanes without having to exit your vehicle.

Why trust Select?

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter for Select who has covered deals and sales. To round up the best Target Cyber Monday deals and sales, she found discounted items that are expert-recommended, highly rated products or ones we have tried ourselves.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more