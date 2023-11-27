Cyber Monday is officially here and retailers are offering notable discounts across categories, including tech, beauty, home, kitchen, fitness and subscription services.

Everything you need to know about Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals event is below, including the best deals across multiple shopping categories and whether you need a Walmart Plus membership to participate. We also compiled a list of Black Friday bestsellers, so you can see what other Select readers are shopping for during the sale event.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday 2023 deals

Below are the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals available to shop right now. All of our recommendations are based on previous coverage and reporting — they include top-rated items and brands we’ve tried in the past.

4.4-star average rating from 3,189 reviews at Walmart

Hamilton Beach makes one of our favorite budget coffee makers. This programmable machine can make both a 12-cup pot and a single serving with the included reusable filter. You can also program the timer and add the grounds and water before you go to sleep, so you have a fresh, hot cup waiting for you when you wake up.

4.8-star average rating from 42 reviews at Walmart

Lowest price ever

A 2023 Select Award winner for the best giftable tech, these Bose Bluetooth headphones are on sale for their lowest price ever. We love them because they block out background sound using impressive noise-cancellation technology and comfortable, over-the-ear cups.

4.8-star average rating from 191 reviews at Walmart

The Xbox Series X is a powerful gaming console that makes a great gift for any gamer on your list. This bundle comes with everything you’ll need to start playing, including the standard console and controller, and a copy of the popular combat game, Diablo 4.

4.7-star average rating from 5,513 reviews at Walmart

We consider this the best overall tablet for its affordable price tag and multifunctional use — NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz says that it’s great for user-friendly internet browsing, video streaming, calling, emailing and more. It’s available in 64 GB and 256 GB models, and in colors silver and space gray.

4.2-star average rating from 1,638 reviews at Walmart

This vacuum is especially helpful for pet parents, thanks to advanced filtration that eliminates pet allergens and fine dust from the ground. It’s also equipped with a proprietary cleaner head that removes pet hair of every length. Plus, its cordless format means you can also use it as a handheld device on hard-to-reach spaces.

4.4-average star rating from 921 reviews at Walmart

The Ninja Creami is one of the best ice cream makers for frozen treats — it has five one-touch programs that vary in speed, pressure and time, so you can completely customize your ice cream’s texture, according to the brand. You can choose between Ice Cream, Sorbet, Milkshake, Lite Ice Cream and Mix-in settings, the last of which lets you add your favorite nuts, fruits or other toppings to be folded into your sweet treat.

4.6-star average rating from 5,498 reviews at Walmart

This controller was designed for immersive gameplay with haptic feedback settings and a built-in microphone, so you can feel every move while chatting with other players, according to Sony. The controller’s built-in battery can be charged in any USB-C port, and it’s available in multiple colors.

5-star average rating from 99 reviews at Walmart

This Lego set depicts the famous Star Wars battle on Planet Hoth, and includes everything you need to rebuild the iconic scene. It includes eight Star Wars minifigures and Droids, including Chewbacca, a trio of Snowtroopers and more, along with an AT-ST driver with an openable hatch and posable legs.

4.9-star average rating from 887 reviews at Walmart

This is our choice for top energy-efficient space heater — it has a user-friendly touchscreen panel, three heating modes, and can be controlled via remote, according to the brand. This heater also has a very strong heat output, and shuts off automatically after 12 hours as an added safety feature.

4.6-star average star rating from 666 reviews at Walmart

This affordable stand mixer has a tilted head that’s controlled via an easy-to-use knob, along with six speed settings and three different attachments for various types of mixing. It comes with a 7.5 quart stainless steel bowl and a splash guard to reduce mess, and is available in four colors, including black and silver.

4.4-star average rating from 685 reviews at Walmart

Make quick and easy blends with this stainless steel juicer — it has an anti-drip function, three speeds, and comes with a special brush to make cleaning virtually painless, according to the brand. It’s also BPA-free, and comes with a safety protection to prevent the machine from being overloaded.

4.1-star average rating from 4,962 reviews at Walmart

This simple and easy genetic testing kit has over 150 personalized genetic insights and over 50 personalized DNA reports that can help you learn more about your health and ancestral history, according to the brand. You can also share and compare your results with friends and family, and can upgrade to the premium 23andMe+ membership for $69 per year.

4.7-star average rating from 834 reviews at Walmart

With an ultra fast interface and vivid 4K picture, this streaming device is sure to satisfy cinephiles. Its remote is compatible with most voice assistants, and includes a plug-in for headphones, according to the brand. Roku says the WiFi has also been boosted for more speed and range, especially in places where the television may be farther from a router.

4.5-star average rating from 104 reviews at Walmart

If your idea of the perfect drink is one that’s cold, consider this portable ice maker that has two ice size options (small or large) and operates at a low noise level, according to KissAir. It also works fast, making ice in just 6 minutes, says the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 396 reviews at Walmart

Experts say this is one of the best board games for kids, especially for new gamers. It requires players to collect train cards and build routes between iconic American cities before their competitors — and collect points along the way. Plus, with an average play time of 60 minutes, little ones can have fun while cutting back on screen time.

This Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Camera features a compact, stylish design and a built-in selfie mirror for easy use. Once you snap a picture, it will develop in approximately 90 seconds and has different settings such as close-up, automatic exposure and flash controls. It comes in fun colors like Pastel Blue, Mint Green, Blossom Pink, Lilac Purple and Clay White.

4.7-star average rating from 27 reviews at Walmart

Lowest price ever

A Select Wellness Award winner for 2023, this Slip pillowcase is made from pure mulberry silk, which our editors found softer and cooler than other cotton pillowcases they’ve tried. It’s designed to minimize frizz, preserve your hairstyle overnight and prevent fine lines, according to the brand. Get it in your choice of 11 colors.

4.5-star average rating from 30 reviews at Walmart

One of the best cookware sets for home chefs, Carote’s pots and pans have a nonstick granite coating to make clean-up easier, according to the brand. This 11-piece set includes two frying pans, a saucepan, a casserole, a saute pan, two lids and three utensils.

4.7-star average rating from 2,903 reviews at Walmart

Lowest price ever

The Cuisinart PerfecTemp is one of the best electric tea kettles. It can boil up to 1.7 liters of water at once and has six preset heat settings, which are optimized for a variety of teas. It can also keep water at its heated temperature for 30 minutes so you can go back for refills quickly without needing to re-heat your water, according to the brand.

Frequently asked questions What is the Walmart Cyber Monday Deals event? Walmart’s Cyber Monday Deals is an annual sale held during the holiday shopping season. Thousands of products across categories like tech, home and kitchen, wellness and more are discounted, including products from Select favorite brands like Apple, Dyson, Ninja and more. When is the Walmart Cyber Monday Deals event? This year, Walmart’s Cyber Monday Deals will begin online on Sunday, November 26th at 7pm ET and continue throughout Cyber Monday on November 27th. Do I need a Walmart Plus membership to shop the sale? No, you do not need a Walmart Plus membership to participate. However, Walmart Plus members will have early online access on November 26th. What shopping tools are available during Walmart Cyber Monday Deals? In addition to the sales themselves, Walmart is offering a number of new shopping features to help customers better navigate the sales: Holiday “Hearting” allows you to save your favorite items to a “My Saved Deals” list, which can also be shared with friends and family as a gifting wishlist. Shoppers can also use this feature to track products and deals and be notified of their stock as they become available. The Holiday Wish List and Toy Registry features allow for easy saving while shopping, although these lists are specifically tailored to be custom registries. Walmart is also offering easy pickup and delivery options during the sales event, which includes in-store and curbside pickup, and both next- and two-day shipping.

Ashley Morris is an associate reporter for NBC Select on NBC News who has previously covered deals and sales. For this piece, she researched Walmart Cyber Monday Deals information and offerings.

