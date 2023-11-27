With Cyber Monday right around the corner, Amazon is offering notable discounts across categories, including tech, beauty, home, kitchen, fitness and subscription services. Amazon joins other major retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy in releasing steep early Cyber Monday savings for the holiday shopping season.
Unlike Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days, which give Prime members exclusive discounts, anyone can shop Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. Below, we list everything you need to know and the best deals to shop now. We also compiled a list of Black Friday bestsellers, so you can see what other Select readers shopped for during the sale event.
SKIP AHEAD Best tech deals | Best home and kitchen deals | Best beauty and wellness deals | Best fitness deals | Best pet deals | Best Amazon Cyber Monday sales | Best Cyber Monday sales at other retailers
Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 deals
All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.
Bestselling Amazon Cyber Monday deals
Apple Airtag
4.7-star average rating from 154,444 reviews on Amazon
Keep track of your luggage, keys and other belongings with the Apple Airtag. It lets you pinpoint the Airtag’s exact location using the FindMy app. It will also play a sound on its built-in speaker to help you find your items and its battery lasts for over a year, according to the brand.
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Electric Toothbrush
4.6-star average rating from 14,166 reviews on Amazon
This electric toothbrush has up to two weeks of battery life, three brushing modes — Clean, White and Gum Care — and pressure sensor, which gently pulses to let you know if you’re brushing too hard. Its built-in timer ensures you get a full two minutes of brushing, and it comes with a travel case and two brush head replacements.
Anker Nano Power Bank
4.3-star average rating from 1,766 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This portable charger has a built-in lightning connector, so you can charge your Apple device without a cable. The connector also folds away to help you easily store it in your bag without it getting tangled on other items, according to the brand.
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects
4.6-star average rating from 82,067 reviews on Amazon
This at-home teeth-whitening set brightens your teeth and keeps them white for at least 12 months, according to Crest. The set comes with 20 treatments that you can use once a day for 30 minutes, along with two 1-hour express treatments.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
4.6-star average rating from 2,424 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
The Apple Watch SE is currently at its lowest price ever. The watch lets you track workouts, check mobile notifications, take calls, pay public transit fees and more. Compared to the new Series 9, the SE has a smaller screen that only turns on when you raise your wrist and doesn’t track certain health metrics.
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2
4.6-star average rating from 67,752 reviews on Amazon
This NBC Select staff-favorite smart plug lets you control your devices remotely, including non-smart appliances like air purifiers and sound machines, via a companion app while you’re at home or away. Kasa Smart Plugs are also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control electronics using voice commands, too.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
4.7-star average rating from 36,100 reviews on Amazon
The Laneige sleeping mask is one of the best lip masks to heal chapped lips, according to dermatologists. Its formula has antioxidants and hyaluronic acid, which nourishes and hydrates chapped skin while you sleep, according to the brand. We love it because it stays on all night and makes a noticeable difference come morning.
Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel
4.6-star average rating from 43,254 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This pizza cutting wheel allows for stable and controlled slicing, according to the brand. Plus, the stainless-steel blade includes a protective cover for safe storage, and you can take the gadget apart and run it in the dishwasher, too.
Bissell SpotClean ProHeat Portable Carpet Cleaner
4.5-star average rating from 23,386 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Bissell makes some of our favorite carpet cleaners, and this compact option from the brand combines a 37-ounce tank, a 4.5-foot hose with a scrubber and an 8-ounce trial size of Bissell’s cleaning formula to remove odors, stains and dirt, according to the brand. It also weighs less than 10 pounds for portability.
Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
4.6-star average rating from 60,259 reviews on Amazon
This essence is one of our favorite Korean skin care products to help hydrate the skin. It has hyaluronic acid, allantoin and panthenol, which soothe irritated skin and retain moisture for all skin types, according to the brand.
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
4.8-star average rating from 110, 838 reviews on Amazon
A useful tool for outdoor adventures like camping and hiking, this personal water filter cleans out parasites, microplastics and impurities from your water as you sip through the mouthpiece. You can purchase the Lifestraw in packs of two, three and five, all of which are on sale.
Bagsmart Large Toiletry Bag
4.8-star average rating from 50,094 reviews on Amazon
This water-resistant toiletry bag has four interior zip compartments to store your makeup, skin care and other essentials, as well as inner pockets with elastic straps to hold your bottles upright, according to the brand. Each pocket also has zippers above and below it for easy and quick access.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals
Perilogics In-Flight Phone Holder Mount
4.6-star average rating from 15,554 reviews on Amazon
Watch movies, sports and more hands-free using this phone holder, which attaches to your plane’s tray table. Compatible with most phone sizes, the holder can rotate 360 degrees vertically and horizontally, and it tilts to accommodate different viewing angles, according to the brand.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
4.1-star average rating from 9,229 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
These earbuds are one of our favorite noise-canceling headphones. The Bose QuietComfort II has two active noise cancellation features: Noise Cancellation Mode and Aware Mode, the latter of which lets you hear the noise around you as if you weren’t wearing headphones at all, according to the brand. The earbuds have up to six hours of battery life on a single charge and come with three pairs of ear tips and stability bands to help you adjust their fit to your ears, according to Bose.
Samsung 50-Inch Class The Frame Smart TV
4.2-star average rating from 1,287 reviews on Amazon
Samsung’s The Frame is one of our favorite smart TVs, and multiple sizes are currently on sale. The Frame blends seamlessly with your decor by showcasing classic artworks or your own photographs. In addition to 4k picture quality, the TV comes with built-in voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, an anti-reflection matte display and a slim wall mount.
Anker Portable Wireless Magnetic Charger For Apple Watch
4.5-star average rating from 313 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Anker is one of our favorite brands for chargers, and this portable option is designed to charge most Apple Watches without the need for a cable. It plugs directly into a USB-C port, so you can attach your watch to the magnetic certified charging module. It’s compatible with Apple Watch Ultra, SE and Series 1 through 8.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
4.5-star average rating from 3,244 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
The latest iteration of the Amazon Fire Stick has 16GB of storage, double than the previous model. You can plug the Fire Stick into your TV’s HDMI port to stream movies, TV shows and music on popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu and YouTube.
Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
4.7-star average rating from 1,179 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
The Marshall Emberton II is a Select Giftable Tech Awards winner and our top choice for best Bluetooth speaker due to its clear, bass-heavy audio. It offers over 30 hours of playtime on a single charge and is both dust- and water-resistant, so you can comfortably take this speaker to the beach or pool, according to the brand. You can also pair it with a second Emberton speaker to create a stereo system.
Kasa Smart Light Bulbs
4.5-star average rating from 11,632 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Kasa makes one of the best smart lights of 2023, and this two-pack is on sale for its lowest price ever. You can adjust the brightness and choose to set the bulbs to one of 16 million colors (from warm white to cool white), according to the brand. With the accompanying Kasa smart app, your phone doubles as a remote control that you can use to set automatic schedules. The bulbs are also Alexa-enabled, so you can control your lighting with your voice.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
4.5-star average rating from 20,019 reviews on Amazon
This tablet lets you video chat, stream movies and more on its 10.5-inch LCD screen. It has up to 128 GB of storage and comes with Dolby Atmos surround sound.
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control
4.6-star average rating from 877 reviews at Best Buy
The Chamberlain myQ is one of our favorite gadgets to snag on sale days because it turns almost any existing standard garage door into a smart garage. After connecting the Bluetooth gadget to a companion app, you can open and close your garage door from your phone, monitor comings and goings with notifications and set automatic schedules to make your life easier.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals
Yeti Camino 20 Carryall
4.9-star average rating from 604 reviews at Yeti
Lowest price ever
This Yeti tote has a 20-liter capacity and interior dividers that fold away to create one large compartment, according to the brand. Plus, the water-resistant shell makes it suitable for multiple places, including the gym, the classroom and even the beach, according to Yeti.
Glad ForceFlex Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags
4.7-star average rating from 92,886 reviews on Amazon
These trash bags, which come in a pack of 110, are designed to expand around sharp edges and resist punctures, rips and tears, according to Glad. They’re also scented to help neutralize and prevent unwanted odors in your home.
Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker
4.6-star average rating from 63,619 reviews on Amazon
You can DIY your own cold brew with this pitcher, which comes with a fine-mesh coffee filter that is simple to use. Just add your coffee grinds, pour in cold water and place it in the refrigerator, where it’ll retain its flavor for up to two weeks, according to the brand. “My husband used this all summer and even sent it to friends as a gift after they tried and loved our cold brew,” says NBC Select contributor Deanna Pai.
Bissell CleanView Swivel Pet Reach Vacuum
4.6-star average rating from 2,494 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This corded vacuum from Bissel comes with a Pet TurboEraser Tool that helps clean pet hair embedded in carpets, as well as a dusting brush and crevice tool to get fur off of stairs, upholstery and more. It also comes with an extension wand to reach taller and harder-to-reach areas of your home, according to the brand.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat
4.5-star average rating from 29,690 reviews on Amazon
After manually controlling the temperature for the first week, this smart thermostat builds a schedule based on your routine, and continues to adjust temperature and settings as it learns more. It also has a built-in sensor that detects whether someone is home or not.
Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier
4.7-star average rating from 94,760 reviews on Amazon
The Levoit Core 300 is one of our favorite affordable air purifiers. It has a HEPA filter to remove smoke, dust, mold and other contaminants from indoor air, and can clean air in 12 minutes in rooms up to 219-square-foot, according to Levoit. It also comes with four sleep timer settings to automatically shut it off after a certain time.
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
4.2-star average rating from 4,336 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This espresso machine automates the coffee-making process so you can enjoy americanos, cappuccinos and even latte macchiatos in a matter of seconds, according to the brand. (It also makes black coffee.) It has an intuitive control panel, with which you can customize the strength of your coffee, volume and level of froth, according to Philips. You can also set your preferences so the machine makes your preferred cup of coffee every time. Plus, it has dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.
Lodge 6.5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid
4.7-star average rating from 33,103 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This is one of our go-to Dutch ovens partly because it’s so versatile; NBC Select page Hannah Fuechtman uses hers to bake bread and cook soup and tomato sauce, and says she’s able to fit it in her oven despite its large size. The 6-quart oven is made of cast iron coated with porcelain enamel, which makes it more heat tolerant and minimizes sticking and staining, according to the brand. While it comes in an array of colors, it’s currently on sale in red and indigo.
Cricut Explore 3
4.6-star average rating from 2,279 reviews on Amazon
This crafting tool can make precise cuts on materials like cardstock, vinyl, iron-ons and specialty fabrics, so you can create unique, custom designs on tees, mugs and more. You’ll need to use Cricut’s Design Space app to design your personalization.
Zulay Powerful Milk Frother
4.5-star average rating from 202,311 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This milk frother is one of our favorite Amazon kitchen gadgets because it helps you make barista-grade coffee beverages at home. It whips all types of milk into a thick, frothy foam, so you can create cappuccinos, lattes and macchiatos on a budget. You can also use it for protein drinks, and since it runs on AA batteries, it’s portable and cordless.
Tineco Floor ONE S3 Wet Dry Vacuum
4.4-star average rating from 26,454 reviews on Amazon
This Tineco cordless vacuum detects wet/dry messes on hard floors and adjusts the suction power and the water flow accordingly. It has a 35-minute run time, an LED screen to track battery life, maintenance alerts and more, and smart features like app integration and voice controls.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine
4.5-star average rating from 3,432 reviews on Amazon
The Nespresso VertuoPlus is one of our favorite single-serve coffee makers and my personal favorite device to brew coffee in the morning. It can brew single and double espresso shots, as well as 5-ounce and 8-ounce cups of coffee using the brand’s Vertuo pods (The machine automatically detects what coffee it’s making based on the pod itself). It comes with a 40-ounce removable water tank and can store up to 10 used capsules, according to the brand.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday beauty and wellness deals
Grace & Stella Moisturizing Eye Masks
4.4-star average rating from 17,190 reviews on Amazon
Dry, flaky under eyes are a common issue during the wintertime, but these cooling under-eye patches can help. Made to reduce puffiness and moisturize the under-eye area, these masks have hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, according to the brand.
Dyson Airwrap
4.2-star average from 334 reviews on Amazon
The Dyson Airwrap comes with six attachments to help dry, straighten and curl your hair. Plus, the tool manages airflow temperature to prevent heat damage to your hair while you style it, according to Dyson. It also comes with a storage case for easy portability.
Theragun Mini Massage Gun
4.8-star average rating from 5,847 reviews on Amazon
This massage gun is a Select Wellness Awards winner thanks to its compact size, which allows you to take it anywhere, according to our editors. It has three massaging speeds and comes with three head attachments.
Loop Quiet Ear Plugs
4.2-star average rating from 66,824 reviews on Amazon
These silicone earplugs earned a Select Wellness Award because they’re both comfortable and effective at reducing outside noise. They come with different sized ear tips to provide a good fit and they’re washable, so you can reuse them multiple times.
Luna Weighted Blanket
4.6-star average rating from 11,426 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This is one of the best weighted blankets of 2023. It’s made with Oeko-Tex certified cotton and filled with glass beads to stimulate pressure (and therefore give you a calming, relaxed effect), according to the brand. You can wash it in cold water on a gentle cycle, then tumble dry it on low, according to Luna. While it doesn’t come with a cover (which is sold separately), it’s still available in a range of colors like blush and dark gray and comes in three sizes (for Full, Queen and King beds).
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service
4.7-star average rating from 35,346 reviews on Amazon
This at-home DNA test kit reviews your genetic data to provide over 150 personalized health reports, including inherited health conditions, ancestry and more. You’ll need to send a saliva sample using the prepaid package and 23andMe will deliver results via email in five to six weeks, according to the brand.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday fitness deals
Brooks Levitate StealthFit 6
4.5-star average rating from 160 reviews on Amazon
These Brooks sneakers are a Select Wellness Award winner for best walking shoe. Our editors say the shoes are lightweight, have great arch support and provide a good amount of padding around the ankle. The sneakers have a wide midfoot and stretch uppers that make them fit like slip-ons, according to our reviewers.
Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch
4.4-star average rating from 3,054 reviews on Amazon
Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers you can buy, according to experts. The Versa 4 can analyze health metrics like heart rate, sleep quality, exercise and more. It has up to six days of battery life on a single charge, is water-resistant up to 50 meters and connects to a companion app where you can track your data all in one place, according to the brand.
Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical Machine
4.1-star average rating from 6,152 reviews on Amazon
One of our favorite affordable ellipticals, this Schwinn option is just a fraction of the size of other ellipticals, and still offers an 18-inch stride and 16 levels of adjustable resistance, according to the brand. The handlebars include contact grip heart rate sensors to monitor heart rate, and the console displays time, calories, speed and distance.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday pet deals
Furbo 360° Rotating Dog Camera
4.5-star average rating from 4,264 reviews on Amazon
The Furbo 360 is a Select Pet Awards winner and a favorite among our staff. It rotates 360-degrees, so you can keep even closer tabs on your pet while you’re away compared to fixed-angle pet cameras. The Furbo 360 also has two-way audio, night vision and automatic pet tracking, which keeps your pet in the camera’s view.
Embark Dog DNA Test Kit
4.7-star average rating from 16,801 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Embark’s Dog DNA Test Kit scans over 350 dog breeds to help you determine the breed (or breeds) of your pet. The test also screens for more than 230 health conditions and over 230,000 genetic markers, so you can find out more about your dog’s health and family history. You’ll get results via email within 2 to 4 weeks, according to the brand.
Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Bed
4.6-star average rating from 69,779 reviews on Amazon
One of our favorite dog beds, the Original Calming Donut is covered in vegan shag fur and available in five sizes — the smallest size accommodates pets weighing up to seven pounds and the largest for pets up to 150 pounds, according to the brand. You can also choose from four colors, including beige, white, dark brown and pink.
Petcube Bites 2 Lite
4.2-star average rating from 1,345 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This pet camera and treat dispenser is an NBC Select Pet Awards winner that connects to Wi-Fi, so you can keep tabs on your dogs and cats while you’re away from home via the Petcube app. Plus, the camera has a 160-degree wide-angle view and night vision.
Greenies Feline Adult Dental Cat Treats
4.8-star average rating from 39,839 reviews on Amazon
According to veterinarians, Greenies are one of the best cat treats in 2023 because their chewy consistency helps prevent tartar buildup on your cat’s teeth. Each treat is just two calories, and the recipe does not have any preservatives or artificial flavors in it.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 sales
Here are the best Cyber Monday sales on Amazon that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.
- Up to 63% off book boxed sets
- Up to 57% off Samsonite and American Tourister luggage
- Up to 57% off Hydro Flask water bottles
- Up to 56% off Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi routers and systems
- Up to 51% off holiday decor
- Up to 51% off charging accessories by Anker
- Up to 50% off Waterpik oral care
- Up to 50% off Ring doorbells, cameras and bundles
- Up to 50% off Logitech mice, keyboards, and lights
- Up to 50% off Instant Pot air fryers, coffee makers and more
- Up to 50% off oral care from Crest and Oral-B
- Up to 50% off JBL earbuds
- Up to 50% off Fire TV streaming devices
- Up to 50% off Keurig brewers
- Up to 50% off Levi’s men’s and women’s apparel
- Up to 50% off Blink smart home doorbells and cameras
- Up to 49% off All-Clad cookware products
- Up to 49% off Otterbox cases and accessories
- Up to 49% off CHI hair tools and styling products
- Up to 46% off Bowflex and Schwinn home gym equipment
- Up to 46% off Philips espresso machines
- Up to 45% off Roborock robot vacuums
- Up to 44% off Ninja Creami, blenders, air fryers and more
- Up to 42% off iRobot Roomba vacuums and Braava mops
- Up to 40% off hair care from Redken, Biolage and more
- Up to 40% off Peloton Bike, Bike Plus, accessories and apparel
- Up to 40% off JBL portable Bluetooth speakers
- Up to 40% off Ototo products
- Up to 38% off Vitamix blenders
- Up to 38% off sports and outdoor products by Amazon Brands
- Up to 36% off Amazon Fire smart TVs
- Up to 35% off Zinus mattresses, beds and more
- Up to 33% off Garmin smartwatches
- Up to 33% off select Ray-Ban and Persol eyewear
- Up to 31% off massage devices from Theragun, Theraface and more
- Up to 30% off Yeti coolers and drinkware
- Up to 30% off KitchenAid stand mixers, blenders, toasters and more
- Up to 30% off household essentials from Swiffer, Clorox, Glad and more
- Up to 30% off Lasko heaters and fans
- Up to 30% off Poppi
- Up to 30% off Braun electric shavers
- Up to 29% off Breville cooking appliances
- Up to 19% off Traeger pellet grills
Best Cyber Monday 2023 sales at other retailers
Here are the best Cyber Monday sales at other retailers that we think are worth knowing about.
- Lululemon: Up to 70% off men’s and women’s fitness apparel and accessories
- Walmart: Up to 65% off flash deals on electronics, home and kitchen, sleepwear, holiday decor and more
- Target: Up to 50% off products across categories both online and in stores through Nov. 25. The retailer is also offering a Holiday Price Match Guarantee, which means it’ll match the price of items you purchase between Oct. 22 and Dec. 24 if it drops lower within that timeframe
- Best Buy: Up to 50% off select tech, appliances, smart home devices and more
- Kohl’s: Up to 70% off holiday gifts, including beauty products, jewelry, toys, kitchen essentials and more
- Wayfair: Up to 80% off area rugs, small appliances, furniture and more
- Dyson: Up to $100 off the Dyson Airwrap and up to $220 select items through Nov. 26
- Nike: Up to 60% off holiday gifts using code BLACKFRIDAY through Nov. 27
- Chewy: Up to 50% off select pet beds, toys, clothing and more
- Williams Sonoma: Up to 50% off and free shipping using code FREESHIP through Nov. 28
- Skinstore: Up to 50% off beauty brands using code JOY
- Home Depot: Up to 45% off home improvement, outdoor products and more through Nov. 29
- Lowe’s: Up to 45% off select appliances, grills, tools and more
- Alo Yoga: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Casper: Up to 25% off sitewide
- Glossier: Up to 25% off sitewide and 30% off all purchases over $100 through Nov. 27
- B&H: Save on select electronics, TVs, monitors, smart home devices and more
- Brooklinen: Up to 25% off sitewide through Nov. 29
- Wild One: Up to 25% off sitewide through Nov. 27
- Diggs: Up to 25% off sitewide using code CYBER25
- Away: Up to 20% off all suitcases
- Calpak: Up to 20% off sitewide
- Parachute: Up to 20% off sitewide through Nov. 27
- Goldbelly: Up to 20% off sitewide using code GOLDFRIDAY20 through Nov. 27
- Rebook: Up to 50% off sitewide using code BLACKFRIDAY through Nov. 26
