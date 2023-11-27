With Cyber Monday right around the corner, Amazon is offering notable discounts across categories, including tech, beauty, home, kitchen, fitness and subscription services. Amazon joins other major retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy in releasing steep early Cyber Monday savings for the holiday shopping season.

Unlike Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days, which give Prime members exclusive discounts, anyone can shop Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. Below, we list everything you need to know and the best deals to shop now. We also compiled a list of Black Friday bestsellers, so you can see what other Select readers shopped for during the sale event.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 deals

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

Bestselling Amazon Cyber Monday deals

4.7-star average rating from 154,444 reviews on Amazon

Keep track of your luggage, keys and other belongings with the Apple Airtag. It lets you pinpoint the Airtag’s exact location using the FindMy app. It will also play a sound on its built-in speaker to help you find your items and its battery lasts for over a year, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 14,166 reviews on Amazon

This electric toothbrush has up to two weeks of battery life, three brushing modes — Clean, White and Gum Care — and pressure sensor, which gently pulses to let you know if you’re brushing too hard. Its built-in timer ensures you get a full two minutes of brushing, and it comes with a travel case and two brush head replacements.

4.3-star average rating from 1,766 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This portable charger has a built-in lightning connector, so you can charge your Apple device without a cable. The connector also folds away to help you easily store it in your bag without it getting tangled on other items, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 82,067 reviews on Amazon

This at-home teeth-whitening set brightens your teeth and keeps them white for at least 12 months, according to Crest. The set comes with 20 treatments that you can use once a day for 30 minutes, along with two 1-hour express treatments.

4.6-star average rating from 2,424 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Apple Watch SE is currently at its lowest price ever. The watch lets you track workouts, check mobile notifications, take calls, pay public transit fees and more. Compared to the new Series 9, the SE has a smaller screen that only turns on when you raise your wrist and doesn’t track certain health metrics.

4.6-star average rating from 67,752 reviews on Amazon

This NBC Select staff-favorite smart plug lets you control your devices remotely, including non-smart appliances like air purifiers and sound machines, via a companion app while you’re at home or away. Kasa Smart Plugs are also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control electronics using voice commands, too.

4.7-star average rating from 36,100 reviews on Amazon

The Laneige sleeping mask is one of the best lip masks to heal chapped lips, according to dermatologists. Its formula has antioxidants and hyaluronic acid, which nourishes and hydrates chapped skin while you sleep, according to the brand. We love it because it stays on all night and makes a noticeable difference come morning.

4.6-star average rating from 43,254 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This pizza cutting wheel allows for stable and controlled slicing, according to the brand. Plus, the stainless-steel blade includes a protective cover for safe storage, and you can take the gadget apart and run it in the dishwasher, too.

4.5-star average rating from 23,386 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Bissell makes some of our favorite carpet cleaners, and this compact option from the brand combines a 37-ounce tank, a 4.5-foot hose with a scrubber and an 8-ounce trial size of Bissell’s cleaning formula to remove odors, stains and dirt, according to the brand. It also weighs less than 10 pounds for portability.

4.6-star average rating from 60,259 reviews on Amazon

This essence is one of our favorite Korean skin care products to help hydrate the skin. It has hyaluronic acid, allantoin and panthenol, which soothe irritated skin and retain moisture for all skin types, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 110, 838 reviews on Amazon

A useful tool for outdoor adventures like camping and hiking, this personal water filter cleans out parasites, microplastics and impurities from your water as you sip through the mouthpiece. You can purchase the Lifestraw in packs of two, three and five, all of which are on sale.

4.8-star average rating from 50,094 reviews on Amazon

This water-resistant toiletry bag has four interior zip compartments to store your makeup, skin care and other essentials, as well as inner pockets with elastic straps to hold your bottles upright, according to the brand. Each pocket also has zippers above and below it for easy and quick access.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals

4.6-star average rating from 15,554 reviews on Amazon

Watch movies, sports and more hands-free using this phone holder, which attaches to your plane’s tray table. Compatible with most phone sizes, the holder can rotate 360 degrees vertically and horizontally, and it tilts to accommodate different viewing angles, according to the brand.

4.1-star average rating from 9,229 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These earbuds are one of our favorite noise-canceling headphones. The Bose QuietComfort II has two active noise cancellation features: Noise Cancellation Mode and Aware Mode, the latter of which lets you hear the noise around you as if you weren’t wearing headphones at all, according to the brand. The earbuds have up to six hours of battery life on a single charge and come with three pairs of ear tips and stability bands to help you adjust their fit to your ears, according to Bose.

4.2-star average rating from 1,287 reviews on Amazon

Samsung’s The Frame is one of our favorite smart TVs, and multiple sizes are currently on sale. The Frame blends seamlessly with your decor by showcasing classic artworks or your own photographs. In addition to 4k picture quality, the TV comes with built-in voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, an anti-reflection matte display and a slim wall mount.

4.5-star average rating from 313 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Anker is one of our favorite brands for chargers, and this portable option is designed to charge most Apple Watches without the need for a cable. It plugs directly into a USB-C port, so you can attach your watch to the magnetic certified charging module. It’s compatible with Apple Watch Ultra, SE and Series 1 through 8.

4.5-star average rating from 3,244 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The latest iteration of the Amazon Fire Stick has 16GB of storage, double than the previous model. You can plug the Fire Stick into your TV’s HDMI port to stream movies, TV shows and music on popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu and YouTube.

4.7-star average rating from 1,179 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Marshall Emberton II is a Select Giftable Tech Awards winner and our top choice for best Bluetooth speaker due to its clear, bass-heavy audio. It offers over 30 hours of playtime on a single charge and is both dust- and water-resistant, so you can comfortably take this speaker to the beach or pool, according to the brand. You can also pair it with a second Emberton speaker to create a stereo system.

4.5-star average rating from 11,632 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Kasa makes one of the best smart lights of 2023, and this two-pack is on sale for its lowest price ever. You can adjust the brightness and choose to set the bulbs to one of 16 million colors (from warm white to cool white), according to the brand. With the accompanying Kasa smart app, your phone doubles as a remote control that you can use to set automatic schedules. The bulbs are also Alexa-enabled, so you can control your lighting with your voice.

4.5-star average rating from 20,019 reviews on Amazon

This tablet lets you video chat, stream movies and more on its 10.5-inch LCD screen. It has up to 128 GB of storage and comes with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

4.6-star average rating from 877 reviews at Best Buy

The Chamberlain myQ is one of our favorite gadgets to snag on sale days because it turns almost any existing standard garage door into a smart garage. After connecting the Bluetooth gadget to a companion app, you can open and close your garage door from your phone, monitor comings and goings with notifications and set automatic schedules to make your life easier.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals

4.9-star average rating from 604 reviews at Yeti

Lowest price ever

This Yeti tote has a 20-liter capacity and interior dividers that fold away to create one large compartment, according to the brand. Plus, the water-resistant shell makes it suitable for multiple places, including the gym, the classroom and even the beach, according to Yeti.

4.7-star average rating from 92,886 reviews on Amazon

These trash bags, which come in a pack of 110, are designed to expand around sharp edges and resist punctures, rips and tears, according to Glad. They’re also scented to help neutralize and prevent unwanted odors in your home.

4.6-star average rating from 63,619 reviews on Amazon

You can DIY your own cold brew with this pitcher, which comes with a fine-mesh coffee filter that is simple to use. Just add your coffee grinds, pour in cold water and place it in the refrigerator, where it’ll retain its flavor for up to two weeks, according to the brand. “My husband used this all summer and even sent it to friends as a gift after they tried and loved our cold brew,” says NBC Select contributor Deanna Pai.

4.6-star average rating from 2,494 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This corded vacuum from Bissel comes with a Pet TurboEraser Tool that helps clean pet hair embedded in carpets, as well as a dusting brush and crevice tool to get fur off of stairs, upholstery and more. It also comes with an extension wand to reach taller and harder-to-reach areas of your home, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 29,690 reviews on Amazon

After manually controlling the temperature for the first week, this smart thermostat builds a schedule based on your routine, and continues to adjust temperature and settings as it learns more. It also has a built-in sensor that detects whether someone is home or not.

4.7-star average rating from 94,760 reviews on Amazon

The Levoit Core 300 is one of our favorite affordable air purifiers. It has a HEPA filter to remove smoke, dust, mold and other contaminants from indoor air, and can clean air in 12 minutes in rooms up to 219-square-foot, according to Levoit. It also comes with four sleep timer settings to automatically shut it off after a certain time.

4.2-star average rating from 4,336 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This espresso machine automates the coffee-making process so you can enjoy americanos, cappuccinos and even latte macchiatos in a matter of seconds, according to the brand. (It also makes black coffee.) It has an intuitive control panel, with which you can customize the strength of your coffee, volume and level of froth, according to Philips. You can also set your preferences so the machine makes your preferred cup of coffee every time. Plus, it has dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

4.7-star average rating from 33,103 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This is one of our go-to Dutch ovens partly because it’s so versatile; NBC Select page Hannah Fuechtman uses hers to bake bread and cook soup and tomato sauce, and says she’s able to fit it in her oven despite its large size. The 6-quart oven is made of cast iron coated with porcelain enamel, which makes it more heat tolerant and minimizes sticking and staining, according to the brand. While it comes in an array of colors, it’s currently on sale in red and indigo.

4.6-star average rating from 2,279 reviews on Amazon

This crafting tool can make precise cuts on materials like cardstock, vinyl, iron-ons and specialty fabrics, so you can create unique, custom designs on tees, mugs and more. You’ll need to use Cricut’s Design Space app to design your personalization.

4.5-star average rating from 202,311 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This milk frother is one of our favorite Amazon kitchen gadgets because it helps you make barista-grade coffee beverages at home. It whips all types of milk into a thick, frothy foam, so you can create cappuccinos, lattes and macchiatos on a budget. You can also use it for protein drinks, and since it runs on AA batteries, it’s portable and cordless.

4.4-star average rating from 26,454 reviews on Amazon

This Tineco cordless vacuum detects wet/dry messes on hard floors and adjusts the suction power and the water flow accordingly. It has a 35-minute run time, an LED screen to track battery life, maintenance alerts and more, and smart features like app integration and voice controls.

4.5-star average rating from 3,432 reviews on Amazon

The Nespresso VertuoPlus is one of our favorite single-serve coffee makers and my personal favorite device to brew coffee in the morning. It can brew single and double espresso shots, as well as 5-ounce and 8-ounce cups of coffee using the brand’s Vertuo pods (The machine automatically detects what coffee it’s making based on the pod itself). It comes with a 40-ounce removable water tank and can store up to 10 used capsules, according to the brand.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday beauty and wellness deals

4.4-star average rating from 17,190 reviews on Amazon

Dry, flaky under eyes are a common issue during the wintertime, but these cooling under-eye patches can help. Made to reduce puffiness and moisturize the under-eye area, these masks have hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, according to the brand.

4.2-star average from 334 reviews on Amazon

The Dyson Airwrap comes with six attachments to help dry, straighten and curl your hair. Plus, the tool manages airflow temperature to prevent heat damage to your hair while you style it, according to Dyson. It also comes with a storage case for easy portability.

4.8-star average rating from 5,847 reviews on Amazon

This massage gun is a Select Wellness Awards winner thanks to its compact size, which allows you to take it anywhere, according to our editors. It has three massaging speeds and comes with three head attachments.

4.2-star average rating from 66,824 reviews on Amazon

These silicone earplugs earned a Select Wellness Award because they’re both comfortable and effective at reducing outside noise. They come with different sized ear tips to provide a good fit and they’re washable, so you can reuse them multiple times.

4.6-star average rating from 11,426 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This is one of the best weighted blankets of 2023. It’s made with Oeko-Tex certified cotton and filled with glass beads to stimulate pressure (and therefore give you a calming, relaxed effect), according to the brand. You can wash it in cold water on a gentle cycle, then tumble dry it on low, according to Luna. While it doesn’t come with a cover (which is sold separately), it’s still available in a range of colors like blush and dark gray and comes in three sizes (for Full, Queen and King beds).

4.7-star average rating from 35,346 reviews on Amazon

This at-home DNA test kit reviews your genetic data to provide over 150 personalized health reports, including inherited health conditions, ancestry and more. You’ll need to send a saliva sample using the prepaid package and 23andMe will deliver results via email in five to six weeks, according to the brand.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday fitness deals

4.5-star average rating from 160 reviews on Amazon

These Brooks sneakers are a Select Wellness Award winner for best walking shoe. Our editors say the shoes are lightweight, have great arch support and provide a good amount of padding around the ankle. The sneakers have a wide midfoot and stretch uppers that make them fit like slip-ons, according to our reviewers.

4.4-star average rating from 3,054 reviews on Amazon

Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers you can buy, according to experts. The Versa 4 can analyze health metrics like heart rate, sleep quality, exercise and more. It has up to six days of battery life on a single charge, is water-resistant up to 50 meters and connects to a companion app where you can track your data all in one place, according to the brand.

4.1-star average rating from 6,152 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite affordable ellipticals, this Schwinn option is just a fraction of the size of other ellipticals, and still offers an 18-inch stride and 16 levels of adjustable resistance, according to the brand. The handlebars include contact grip heart rate sensors to monitor heart rate, and the console displays time, calories, speed and distance.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday pet deals

4.5-star average rating from 4,264 reviews on Amazon

The Furbo 360 is a Select Pet Awards winner and a favorite among our staff. It rotates 360-degrees, so you can keep even closer tabs on your pet while you’re away compared to fixed-angle pet cameras. The Furbo 360 also has two-way audio, night vision and automatic pet tracking, which keeps your pet in the camera’s view.

4.7-star average rating from 16,801 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Embark’s Dog DNA Test Kit scans over 350 dog breeds to help you determine the breed (or breeds) of your pet. The test also screens for more than 230 health conditions and over 230,000 genetic markers, so you can find out more about your dog’s health and family history. You’ll get results via email within 2 to 4 weeks, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 69,779 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite dog beds, the Original Calming Donut is covered in vegan shag fur and available in five sizes — the smallest size accommodates pets weighing up to seven pounds and the largest for pets up to 150 pounds, according to the brand. You can also choose from four colors, including beige, white, dark brown and pink.

4.2-star average rating from 1,345 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This pet camera and treat dispenser is an NBC Select Pet Awards winner that connects to Wi-Fi, so you can keep tabs on your dogs and cats while you’re away from home via the Petcube app. Plus, the camera has a 160-degree wide-angle view and night vision.

4.8-star average rating from 39,839 reviews on Amazon

According to veterinarians, Greenies are one of the best cat treats in 2023 because their chewy consistency helps prevent tartar buildup on your cat’s teeth. Each treat is just two calories, and the recipe does not have any preservatives or artificial flavors in it.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 sales

Here are the best Cyber Monday sales on Amazon that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best Cyber Monday 2023 sales at other retailers

Here are the best Cyber Monday sales at other retailers that we think are worth knowing about.

Lululemon: Up to 70% off men’s and women’s fitness apparel and accessories Walmart: Up to 65% off flash deals on electronics, home and kitchen, sleepwear, holiday decor and more Target: Up to 50% off products across categories both online and in stores through Nov. 25. The retailer is also offering a Holiday Price Match Guarantee, which means it’ll match the price of items you purchase between Oct. 22 and Dec. 24 if it drops lower within that timeframe Best Buy: Up to 50% off select tech, appliances, smart home devices and more Kohl’s: Up to 70% off holiday gifts, including beauty products, jewelry, toys, kitchen essentials and more Wayfair: Up to 80% off area rugs, small appliances, furniture and more Dyson: Up to $100 off the Dyson Airwrap and up to $220 select items through Nov. 26 Nike: Up to 60% off holiday gifts using code BLACKFRIDAY through Nov. 27 Chewy: Up to 50% off select pet beds, toys, clothing and more Williams Sonoma: Up to 50% off and free shipping using code FREESHIP through Nov. 28 Skinstore: Up to 50% off beauty brands using code JOY Home Depot: Up to 45% off home improvement, outdoor products and more through Nov. 29 Lowe’s: Up to 45% off select appliances, grills, tools and more Alo Yoga: Up to 30% off sitewide Casper: Up to 25% off sitewide Glossier: Up to 25% off sitewide and 30% off all purchases over $100 through Nov. 27 B&H: Save on select electronics, TVs, monitors, smart home devices and more Brooklinen: Up to 25% off sitewide through Nov. 29 Wild One: Up to 25% off sitewide through Nov. 27 Diggs: Up to 25% off sitewide using code CYBER25 Away: Up to 20% off all suitcases Calpak: Up to 20% off sitewide Parachute: Up to 20% off sitewide through Nov. 27 Goldbelly: Up to 20% off sitewide using code GOLDFRIDAY20 through Nov. 27 Rebook: Up to 50% off sitewide using code BLACKFRIDAY through Nov. 26

Frequently Asked Questions When do Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals start? Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals are essentially an extension of the retailer's Black Friday deals, which officially launched on Friday, Nov. 17. Deals will last through Nov. 27. Do you need a Prime membership to shop Amazon Cyber Monday deals? There’s no rush to sign up if you don’t have a membership this November: Similar to retailers like Target and Walmart , Amazon opens its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to everyone, Prime member or not. That’s different from Prime Day — Amazon’s most popular sale event of the year that typically occurs in the summer — and its October iteration, which are both only open to those who have a Prime membership. However, there are certain benefits to having a Prime membership that’ll help you score the best deals of the season. Amazon will offer exclusive savings just for Prime members during its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale on items across tech, beauty, home decor and more. Prime members also get unique benefits like free one- and two-day shipping, free same-day delivery and access to Audible Premium Plus , Prime Video , Amazon Photos and more. If you are a Prime member, you can also sign up for a Prime Visa to earn 5% cash back on all purchases at Amazon and Whole Foods, along with other perks — here’s what to know before you sign up, according to Select money experts. What will be on sale during Cyber Monday on Amazon? Sellers are slashing prices on products across all categories during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. In fact, new deals will drop roughly every five minutes during select periods throughout the retailer’s sale event. The most popular categories that see the biggest discounts on Amazon during Cyber Monday include electronics, toys, home, fashion, beauty and Amazon devices. You can expect to find some of the lowest prices of the year on popular brands like Yeti, Peloton, LEGO, Ruggable and more. If you’re in the market for giftable home items, you can expect up to 56% off select Shark robot vacuums and air purifiers, up to 44% off select Ninja kitchen appliances and up to 37% on select KitchenAid mixers and kitchen appliances during the sale. You’ll also find steep savings on Shark hair care products, De'Longhi coffee and espresso machines, LEGO sets and more. What is Buy with Prime? This year, Amazon ramped up its Buy with Prime program, which lets Prime members purchase items through a participating retailer’s website using their Amazon account. Some Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will be available through this program, which lets shoppers track their purchases, manage returns and get free shipping as they normally would on Amazon. The Buy with Prime program recently released a holiday gift guide that lists popular gift ideas from participating merchants. When is Cyber Monday 2023? When is Cyber Monday 2023? Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Why trust Select?

Mili Godio is an updates editor for Select who has covered deals and sales during Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and more since 2021. To round up the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals, she found discounted products at the retailer either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

