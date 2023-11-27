The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals in 2023: Great Jones, Nespresso and more

Cyber Monday officially starts tomorrow, but retailers are already offering notable discounts across categories, including tech, beauty, fitness and subscription services.

We compiled the best deals on kitchen products that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days. We also compiled a list of Black Friday bestsellers, so you can see what other Select readers are shopping for during the sale event.

SKIP AHEAD Best Cyber Monday kitchen deals | Best Cyber Monday kitchen sales

Best Cyber Monday kitchen deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.6-star average rating from 2,373 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Fullstar Vegetable Chopper is one of Amazon’s bestselling kitchen gadgets, with six interchangeable blades for all of your vegetable-cutting needs, including chopping, slicing and julienning. The BPA-free chopper, which is made of a rust-resistant stainless steel, comes with a brush for easy cleaning.

5-star average rating from 843 reviews on Target

Lowest price ever

With a SodaStream, you can make hydrating beverages at home with the push of one lever. This kit is great for beginners, as it has everything you need to make sparkling water, including an Art Sparkling Water Maker, a CO2 cylinder and a dishwasher-safe carbonating bottle.

5-star average rating from 274 reviews on Crate & Barrel

This is one of the best dutch ovens available — it’s oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and has a rust-, chip- and crack-resistant interior that helps food to brown quickly, says Staub. It also has a flat lid,which helps to keep condensation inside, and is available in colors like Grenadine, Cherry and Dark Blue.

4.6-star average rating from 34,356 reviews on Our Place

Our Select staff loves the Always Pan, and this upgraded version is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahernheit and has a longer lasting nonstick ceramic coating than the original, according to the brand. It also has a 10-in-1 functionality — including cooking methods like roasting, baking, straining and more — and is available in 12 colors, including Turmeric, Spice and Sage.

4.6-star average rating from 5,648 reviews on Amazon

The Nespresso VertuoPlus is a Select favorite — the machine can make single and double espresso shots, as well as 5-ounce and 8-ounce cups of coffee using the brand’s Vertuo pods. This model comes with a 40-ounce water tank and a capsule container that can store up to 10 used pods, according to the brand.

4.6-star averaging rating from 305 reviews on Great Jones

Great Jones is a longtime Select favorite brand, and The Dutchess is one of its best products. It’s made of enameled cast-iron and has a unique oval shape, which allows for large-batch cooking, according to the brand. This oven is also dishwasher-friendly, and comes in six colors.

4.8-star average rating from 1,963 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This is one of the best cheese boards available, and Select updates editor Mili Godio loves its sleek design — it has raised edges to prevent spills, and a hidden drawer with accessories for serving and plating. It’s made of bamboo wood, and has a large surface area that Godio also loves.

4.4-star average rating from 18,128 reviews on Amazon

This single-serve coffee maker comes with a removable reservoir that lets you brew multiple cups before the machine needs refilling, and can brew 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce cups of coffee. It also fits travel mugs of up to 7 inches, and has simple controls for easy use.

4.6-star average rating from 123,613 reviews on Amazon

Our pick for best overall meat thermometer, this kitchen device reads temperatures in three to five seconds. It has a rotating probe that can be safely tucked away when not in use and a magnet on the back for convenient fridge door storage.

4.5-star average rating from 202,313 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

One of our favorite Amazon kitchen gadgets, this battery-operated milk frother helps you make barista-quality cappuccinos, lattes and macchiatos at home. It works with all types of milk, or you can use it to blend protein smoothies, whip eggs and brew matcha, according to the brand. Get it in over 40 color options.

4.6-star average rating from 4,654 reviews on Amazon

Because they’re made from silicone, Stasher bags are some of the best reusable options for leftovers and food storage. They’re dishwasher- and microwave-safe and have a pinch-to-seal closure that prevents leaks during travel and keeps leftovers fresher for longer in the refrigerator, according to the brand. They’re available in various colors and sizes.

Here are the best Cyber Monday kitchen sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Why trust Select?

Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter for Select who has covered deals and sales weekly. To round up the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.