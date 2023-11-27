Cyber Monday officially starts tomorrow, but retailers are already offering notable discounts across categories, including tech, beauty, home, kitchen, fitness and subscription services.

We compiled the best Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout Cyber Monday. We also compiled a list of Black Friday bestsellers, so you can see what other Select readers shopped for over the past few days.

Best Cyber Monday Best Buy deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Giftable Tech Awards winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like Honey to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 83,788 reviews on Amazon

The Meta Quest 2 is one of our favorite VR headsets and gifts for gamers. It has a wide variety of immersive VR games and apps, a high-resolution screen and wireless capabilities. If you are new to VR, I recommend Beat Saber — a fun rhythm game that mixes music and exercise in an energetic and colorful way. Meta recently launched the Meta Quest 3, and while that product has big improvements, we think the Quest 2 is still a great entry point into VR at nearly half the price.

4.7-star average rating from 1,463 reviews on Best Buy

Lowest price ever

LG makes some of the best smart TVs, and this OLED model can deliver rich colors, deep blacks and bright highlights compared to similarly-priced LED TVs. It has streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV built in — no need to plug-in a streaming stick. It’s also compatible with video and audio technology like filmmaker mode and Dolby Atmos to help deliver a more cinematic experience, according to the brand.

It does not have a high-refresh rate screen, so it is not the best TV for gaming.

4.7-star average rating from 2,511 reviews on Amazon

AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market right now. Multiple Select staff members use these earbuds daily for commuting, making calls and listening to music while working out. In our experience, they have crisp sounds and excellent noise-canceling features. These second-generation models come with multiple ear tips in the box, a lanyard loop on the charging case and touch-sensitive volume controls on the earbuds for easy adjusting. This version has a USB-C port for charging instead of the previous iteration’s Lightning port. (Note: While these are 99 cents more than their lowest price ever and are not currently their lowest price in three months, we still consider this a good deal.)

4.7-star average rating from 3,816 reviews on Best Buy

Lowest price ever

This is one of our favorite smart home hubs because it is like having a smart speaker and a tablet in one. You can sync and control most smart gadgets using the Google Home app, including smart home security devices to monitor their video feeds. You can also do most of what you would on a tablet, including checking your calendar, viewing photo galleries, streaming videos, listening to music and joining video chats.

4.7-star average rating from 2,020 reviews on Amazon

A soundbar can make your TV sound much better. This option from Sonos plugs in via HDMI to deliver crystal clear dialogue and clarity during intense action scenes, according to the brand. You can also use it like a smart speaker, connecting over Wi-Fi or Apple AirPlay to play music and more. It can be controlled using voice commands using Google and Amazon voice assistants. Plus, it can sync with other Sonos speakers to play music simultaneously around the house or pair with Sonos subwoofers for a wide surround sound feel, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 70 reviews on Best Buy

Lowest price ever

The Amazon Fire Stick plugs directly into your TV’s HDMI port and connects to your Wi-Fi, letting you stream shows, movies, music, video games and more. You can also launch apps and search for content using your voice and the remote’s built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant. This model is compatible with 4K TVs and supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, according to the brand.

4.9-star average rating from 18,735 reviews on Best Buy

This is Apple’s most affordable iPad and its lowest price ever. I’ve used it for years to watch TV shows, stream movies, reference recipes while cooking and hop on family video calls. It has the same 10-hour battery life as the latest iPads. It comes in two colors and you can choose between 64GB or 256GB of storage.

4.5-star average rating from 826 reviews on Best Buy

Lowest price ever

At half off their usual price, the Beats Studio Pro are a good deal for premium noise-canceling headphones. You can use them up to 40 hours before they need to be charged, and they offer active noise canceling and transparency modes, according to the brand. These headphones also have the same head-tracking and spatial audio features as the AirPods Pro, and come in four colors.

4.4-star average rating from 127 reviews on Best Buy

Lowest price ever

Our favorite fitness tracker for beginners, this Fitbit makes it easy to track health and fitness stats like daily steps, workouts, sleep scores and more. It is lighter and slimmer than most smartwatches and has a longer battery life that lasts up to seven days. This version also adds new smart features like turn-by-turn navigation with Google Maps and tap-to-pay with Google Wallet.

4.8-star average rating from 135 reviews on Best Buy

Lowest price ever

This is one of the best vacuums if you are looking for something lightweight but still powerful. It weighs just over 6 pounds and has up to an hour of run time. The vacuum has a screen that shows you stats like remaining battery, power mode and maintenance alerts. There are also five included attachments that make it versatile for all kinds of spaces, in my experience.

4.7-star average rating from 522 reviews on Best Buy

Lowest price ever

The Wonderboom 3 is a portable, lightweight Bluetooth speaker that’s great for anyone on a water-bound trip. That’s because it’s IP67 dust and waterproof, and floats in deep water. It is a winner of our Giftable Tech Awards, and one of my favorite speakers for travel because of its small size and durability. It’s also simple to use, with large buttons for volume and power, and it has up to 14 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from 59 reviews on Best Buy

Lowest price ever

This is the more affordable version of the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme, one of the best handheld gaming consoles. It’s like having a gaming laptop in your hands. You can play all kinds of PC games through storefronts like Stream, Epic Games and Xbox Game Pass. It has a faster, brighter and more detailed screen than competitors like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch. Like those consoles, it can be played handheld or plugged into a TV for big-screen action.

4.8-star average rating from 160 reviews on Best Buy

This holiday bundle comes with a Nintendo Switch console, plus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of the Nintendo Online membership at no extra cost. About half the NBC Select team owns the Switch. It can be played handheld or hooked up to a TV for big-screen action. The console has tons of games for beginners and gamers alike, including multiplayer games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

4.3-star average rating from 849 reviews on Best Buy

These Select Wellness Award winners are one of our favorite earbuds because of their lightweight design and excellent noise cancellation. They have a battery life of up to six hours, IPX4 water resistance and come with four ear tips for a better fit. They work well on iPhone and Android devices using the Sony Headphones Connect app.

4.9-star average rating from 70 reviews on Best Buy

The Playstation 5 on its own typically costs $499, but you can get this bundle for the same price with even more included. It comes with the recently launched Playstation 5 slim, plus a digital download code for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (typically $69). It is one of our favorite gaming consoles, with hit titles like The Last of Us Part I, God of War Ragnarok and Uncharted.

4.8-star average rating from 335 reviews on Best Buy

Lowest price ever

Before you dive into the new Spider-Man 2, check out this prequel adventure where you play as the teenage Miles Morales aka the new Spider-Man. In it, you’ll explore a wintery New York City as you swing around iconic landmarks, fight baddies, team up with familiar faces and more.

4.8-star average rating from 1,880 reviews at Best Buy

The JBL Clip4 has a built-in carabiner clip so you can attach it to backpacks, tree branches, belt loops, tent frames, shower curtains and more. It’s also waterproof, dustproof and lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge, according to the brand. No wonder it’s one of the best speakers under $100.

4.7-star average rating from 120 reviews at Best Buy

Lowest price ever

This Marshall Bluetooth speaker is one of the best speakers — it produces high-quality sound despite its compact size, according to our editors. It looks like a mini Marshall amp, but it is water- and dust-resistant so you can bring it with you on the go. Its rechargeable battery lasts for up to 30 hours on a single charge too, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 45 reviews at Best Buy

Lowest price ever

These Bluetooth headphones won a Select Giftable Tech award for the best noise canceling headphones. We love them because they’re comfortable and extremely effective at blocking out distracting sounds with their active noise-canceling technology. They have a maximum wireless range of up to 30 feet, and have a 24-hour battery life, according to Bose.

4.7-star average rating from 404 reviews at Best Buy

Its predecessor (the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5) won a Select Wellness Award for the best Android fitness tracker. The Samsung Galaxy 6 has a bigger screen and faster connectivity, according to the brand. In addition to receiving text notifications and letting you control your music, it also tracks over 90 exercises, monitors your heart rate and provides feedback on your sleep quality.

4.7-star average rating from 1,034 reviews at Best Buy

Lowest price ever

Theragun makes some of our favorite massage guns — they can help reduce soreness and relieve muscle tension, in our experience. This one is designed to be quieter than other Theragun models while delivering up to 30 pounds of force on your muscles to help warm them up and ease tightness, according to the brand. It also connects to the app via Bluetooth, where you can get customized routines based on your recorded activity, and has 120 minutes of runtime on a single charge. It also includes four foam attachments for different types of kneading.

Best Best Buy Cyber Monday sales 2023

Here are the best Best Buy Cyber Monday sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Frequently asked questions When is Cyber Monday 2023? Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing. When do Best Buy Cyber Monday deals start? Although Cyber Monday doesn’t technically begin until Nov. 26 this year, Best Buy (and many other retailers) continue to offer deals from Black Friday and add new ones a few days before Monday. Does Best Buy price match Cyber Monday deals? Yes, Best Buy offers a Price Match Guarantee on items immediately available at qualified competitors like Amazon, Target and Walmart. If Best Buy lowers the price of an item between Oct. 27 and Dec. 30, it can be priced matched through Jan. 13. This applies to items online and in-store. Do I need a Best Buy membership to shop the sale? No, anyone can shop Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale. However, My Best Buy Plus ($49.99 a year) and My Best Buy Total ($179.99 a year) members can shop specific, exclusive deals that may not be accessible to non-members. Members also get free two-day shipping and extended return windows on most products. What is Best Buy’s Cyber Monday return policy? If you need to make a return, the retailer is offering extended returns on purchases made between Oct. 27 and Dec. 30 — these items can be returned through Jan. 13, 2024. You can make your returns in-store or online by mail. Certain items, like activatable devices with data plans, are excluded — learn more about Best Buy Return & Exchange Promise here .

Why trust Select?

Harry Rabinowitz is a reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over two years. To round up the best Cyber Monday Best Buy deals, he found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest prices in three months.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more