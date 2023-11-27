Cyber Monday is here and retailers are offering notable discounts on travel items, as well as other sales on kitchen, fitness and more.

We compiled the best deals on travel that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue to update you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days. We also compiled a list of bestsellers so you can see what other NBC Select readers are shopping for during the sale event.

Best Cyber Monday travel deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried, including NBC Select Wellness Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

Best Cyber Monday travel luggage deals

5-star average rating from 12,407 reviews on Beis

I’ve owned The Weekender for years, and it’s still my go-to luggage for flying, driving and everything in between. I love storing my toiletries and/or shoes in the removable bottom compartment and appreciate the space in the main compartment for my laptop, clothes and more. Plus, the trolley pass-through on the back makes navigating airports with a carry-on easier.

5-star average rating from 201 reviews on Calpak

We’re big fans of Calpak luggage sets, and this one comes with a carry-on, a large check-in suitcase, a five-piece packing cube set and a luggage tag. Both luggage pieces have TSA-approved locks and 360-degree spinner wheels for easier travel, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 1,161 reviews on Amazon

This three-piece set includes a 20-inch, 24-inch and 28-inch suitcase, all of which come with a push-button retractable handle and spinner wheels for effortless maneuvering. According to the brand, all three interiors are lined with tear-resistant fabric and several organization pockets and panels.

4.7-star average rating from 4,917 reviews on Away

We consider this the best carry-on luggage, thanks partly to its 360-degree spinner wheels and TSA-approved combination lock that make navigating the airport easier. There are also multiple easy-grip handles, a durable hard shell and a laundry bag for stowing away dirty clothes, says Away.

4.4-star average rating from 2,613 reviews on Amazon

This three-piece set includes rolling suitcases in multiple sizes with a stylish textured exterior. Each one is also equipped with corner guards and tear-resistant interiors to extend use, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 2,712 reviews on Amazon

This bundle includes a wheeled carry-on suitcase and matching backpack with built-in laptop storage. For those who want to travel in style, the quilted chevron exterior will turn heads while shielding your essentials from the elements, says the brand.

4.3-star average rating from 270 reviews on Amazon

The lightweight polyester fabric on this two-piece set is stylish yet strong enough to stand up to the rigors of travel, according to the brand. The 24-inch suitcase expands up to two inches for additional space and comes with a TSA-approved combination lock, according to Delsey Paris.

4.5-star average rating from 43 reviews on Amazon

Tumi’s carry-on comes with a proprietary closure system that reduces the risk of zipper damage and is designed to break away from the suitcase if it gets caught so that the pull, instead of the entire zipper, can be easily replaced, according to the brand. There’s also a built-in USB port on the exterior to charge devices on the go, says Tumi.

This eco-friendly duffle bag is made entirely with recycled fabric and materials, according to Herschel Supply Co. The bag also has a cleverly placed shoe compartment, supportive handles and a removable shoulder strap, says the brand.

4.3-star average rating from 90 reviews at Wild One

If you’re traveling with a canine companion, Shari Uyehara, NBC Select manager of editorial operations, loves the stability of this NBC Select Pet Award winner. “I love that [my dog] Loki’s weight remains balanced in the carrier, but he still has room to move around,” she says. According to the brand, it also comes with a machine-washable quilted mat and multiple pockets for small essentials.

5-star average rating from 154 reviews on Paravel

If you need a spacious bag that is easy to store, this one is foldable and made of ultra-lightweight, water-resistant nylon, according to the brand. It also has a trolley sleeve and barely-there pouch that the bag can be stored into, says Paravel.

Best Cyber Monday travel backpack deals

4.5-star average rating from 37,094 reviews on Amazon

In our guide to the best Amazon travel accessories, Susan Henkel, founder of Ola Travel & Tours, says she prefers a sling bag because it allows her to be nimble instead of weighed down. She recommends this crossbody for its adjustable shoulder strap, multi-pocket storage and abundance of color options.

5-star average rating from 25 reviews on Rains

This sleek and spacious backpack is a downscaled version of the brand's original waterproof backpack but just as effective, thanks to a sizeable flap and carabiner closure that makes it easier to access your belongings. There's also an internal pocket that can hold most laptops up to 15 inches, as well as a main compartment and concealed external pocket for phones, according to the brand.

Best Cyber Monday travel organizers deals

4.5-star average rating from 18,259 reviews on Amazon

This storage case is just 3.2 ounces, which means you can pack away electronics without the fear of additional weight. There are two layers of space which include multiple sized pockets and mesh lining to make locating your essentials easier, according to the brand. Plus, it's waterproof for added protection against the elements, says Fyy.

4.5-star average rating from 11,490 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These TSA-approved travel bottles, which come in a set of four, are some of our favorite travel accessories on Amazon. They can hold up to 3 ounces of shampoo, conditioner, body wash or any other liquids you plan to pack in your carry-on. The bottles are also made of BPA-free, food-grade silicone so you can take foods like sauce and salad dressing, according to the brand.

Best Cyber Monday travel wellness deals

4.1-star average rating from 71,904 reviews on Amazon

These durable earplugs, a Select Wellness Award winner, are as versatile as they are stylish, with a round shape that sits comfortably in the ear to help you focus while studying, to get better sleep or to block out surrounding noise while traveling. They also come with four sizes of silicone ear tips (x-small to large) and a carry case.

4.8-star average rating from 5,864 reviews on Amazon

Tuck this Select Wellness Award winner into your pocket or suitcase to target aches and pains on the go. With three different speeds, ultra-quiet sound insulation and an ergonomic base, you can expect Theragun's deep-penetrating and massage-like technology without sacrificing portability, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 5,652 reviews on Amazon

This lightweight, all-season set is perfect for on the go coziness, according to the brand. The fabric is made with microfleece yarns that feel ultra-soft to the touch and the blanket is big enough to share if needed (65 inches long and 40 inches wide), says EverSnug. Plus, the carrying case comes with a luggage sleeve so you can easily attach it to your suitcase.

Best Cyber Monday travel tech deals

4.3-star average rating from 1,762 reviews on Amazon

Whether you're gifting a traveler or treating yourself, this Select Giftable Tech Award winner plugs into any lightning port on most Apple devices, according to the brand. There's also a USB-C version for people with newer iPhone models.

Best Cyber Monday travel mug deals

4.7-star average rating from 3,329 reviews at Yeti

This 16-ounce reusable tumbler is vacuum insulated to keep drinks hot or chilled for hours, as well as dishwasher-safe, according to Yeti. The pint-sized vessels are also stackable when you remove the included lid, so they’re great to take multiple on the go and easy to store at home.

Best Cyber Monday travel sales 2023

Here are the best Cyber Monday travel sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

