Cyber Monday is here and retailers are offering notable discounts on holiday gifts for the event. You can also find deals on skin care, Apple products, Dyson vacuums and more.

We compiled the best deals on holiday gifts that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll update you about new savings opportunities over the next few days. We also compiled a list of Black Friday bestsellers so you can see what other NBC Select readers have shopped for during the sale event.

Best Cyber Monday holiday gift deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including NBC Select Wellness Award and Giftable Tech award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 18,024 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Despite its compact size, the Echo Pop is one of the best Amazon speakers. It lets you play music loud and clear, control your smart devices, check the weather, and make calls, all using your voice, according to Amazon. It’s already the brand’s lowest priced speaker, but for Black Friday, it’s an additional 55% off.

4.6-star average rating from 4,044 reviews on Diggs

Diggs won a 2023 NBC Select Pet Award for its well-designed dog crate, which makes a great gift for any pet owners in your life. Updates editor Mili Godio “fell in love” with this neutral crate because it’s so easy to assemble and disassemble. It also collapses flat so your recipient can store it away as wanted. With code BF25, it’s 25% off.

4.4-star average rating from 235 reviews on Amazon

The Supersonic Original hair dryer is currently $100 off, making it one of the best Dyson deals you can shop right now. With its high-velocity blade, self-adjusting heat output and 1600 watts of power, it aims to dry hair quickly and without damaging it, according to Dyson. No wonder experts named it one of the best hair dryers.

4.6-star average rating from 305 reviews at Great Jones

A Dutch oven is the ultimate kitchen workhorse because you can use it both on the stove and in the oven. The oval shape of this enameled cast-iron pot fits filets and large pieces of meat and the nonstick interior makes clean-up easier, according to the brand. It comes in six colors, so you can choose the one that best suits the chef in your life.

4.6-star average rating from 67,623 reviews on Amazon

These Kasa smart plugs let your giftee control their lamps, humidifiers, fans and holiday decorations using their voice or their phone. They’re some of the best smart plugs because they’re Alexa-enabled and don’t require a smart home hub. I use them to set my electronics to automatic schedules and make sure my flat iron is off after I leave the house.

4.7-star average rating from 13,635 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Yeti makes some of the best insulated tumblers and coolers, but they’re typically not cheap. This rambler mug is currently on sale for its lowest price ever. It holds up to 14 ounces of your recipient’s favorite drink and comes with a MagSlider lid to prevent spills, according to the brand. The best part? It preserves their drink temperature for hours with its vacuum-insulated stainless steel interior, according to Yeti.

4.4-star average rating from 128 reviews at Best Buy

One of our favorite fitness trackers, this is one of the lowest-priced options out there. The interface is easy to navigate, says NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz, and it can track basic fitness and health data like pace and sleep quality. Plus, the battery lasts up to seven days on a single charge, according to the brand, and it offers navigation with Google Maps, YouTube Music controls and tap-to-pay using Google Wallet.

4.7-star average rating from 154,228 reviews on Amazon

Select editors found that Apple AirTags are worth the buy because they help Apple users find their lost items. They’re a great gift for anyone who’s constantly misplacing their stuff. Your giftee can attach the quarter-size tracker to their keys or slip it into their wallet or suitcase. The tag then uses Bluetooth to locate the item — and there’s no subscription fee like other GPS trackers.

4.7-star average rating from 18,095 reviews on Amazon

This Bed & Bath Award winner has a satin fabric that feels cool against the skin, according to our editors. It can also prevent hair breakage by minimizing friction and reduce breakouts by absorbing less oil and dirt than cotton pillowcases, according to the brand. You can buy it in two sizes and several colors or patterns.

4.8-star average rating from 5,850 reviews on Amazon

Its predecessor won a Select Wellness Award for its compact size, rechargeable design and powerful massaging capabilities. The 2nd generation Theragun Mini is 20% smaller and 30% lighter without compromising on power, according to the brand. It’s also Bluetooth-compatible with the Therabody app and comes with three attachments.

4.8-star average rating from 327 reviews on Amazon

We love this crescent bag because it’s roomy enough to hold a tablet or e-reader, water bottle, snacks, phone, keys, wallet and so much more, according to NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. You can wear it as a crossbody bag or as a shoulder bag, plus it’s made using at least 50% responsible materials, which includes recycled textiles and sourcing techniques that keep the environment in mind, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 1,611 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Game That Song is one of the best gifts for music lovers because it’s a fun, interactive party game they can play with friends and family. To play, the judge picks a card that describes a particular scenario, and the rest of the players choose a song that they think best matches the prompt. Everyone plays their chosen song from their phone, and the judge chooses the winner.

4.3-star average rating from 37 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Stanley makes some of our favorite insulated drinkware, and this French press coffee maker uses the brand’s double vacuum-insulated design to keep your freshly brewed coffee hot for hours, according to the brand. It’s also made from durable stainless steel that’s great for camping and travel, and each piece is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up at home.

4.8-star average rating from 25,663 reviewers on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker is one of our favorite travel-friendly gadgets. It’s waterproof and dust-proof, and plays up to 10 hours of audio on a single charge, according to the brand. The built-in carabiner clip is also easy to attach to a backpack or tent frame for hands-free listening.

4.0-star average rating from 74 reviews at Parachute

If your giftee could use a cozy pair of slippers to support their feet, these waffle booties from Parachute are some of our favorites. The long-staple cotton hugs the foot and ankle and the rubber outsole prevents slipping. Get them in your choice of three colors: tan, terra or grey.

4.4-star average rating from 17,248 reviews on Amazon

These under-eye masks make life easier for new parents — or anyone else who could use a little self-care. They have hyaluronic acid for moisture, horse chestnut to soothe dark circles and glycerin to minimize fine lines and puffiness, according to the brand. They’re also vegan and sulfate-free. Use code BF23 for 40% off.

4.4-star average rating from 12,790 reviews on Amazon

A Giftable Tech award winner, the Tile Pro helps your giftee keep track of their keys, wallet or bag. They can ring the device from their phone when it’s in the house or track the location using Bluetooth via the Tile app. It also works backwards, meaning they can double-press the tracker to make their phone ring, even if it’s on silent, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from 590 reviews at Cricut

Lowest price ever

As a crafter, my Cricut Maker is easily my favorite thing I own. The brand’s newest cutting machine syncs up to software on your computer, so you can cut and emboss over 300 materials, including cardstock, stickers, iron-on vinyl, sublimation sheets, leather and metal. Right now, it’s on sale for its lowest price ever.

4.9-star average rating from 1,145 reviews on Brightland

With this set, your recipient will get some of our favorite olive oils of 2023 along with vinegar to pair with it or use on its own. Each set comes with a 12.7-ounce bottle of Awake oil (ideal for cooking and sauteing), a 12.7-ounce bottle of Alive oil (for dressings and garnishes), a 6.7-ounce bottle of Rapture (a balsamic vinegar) and a 6.7-ounce bottle of Parasol (a raw champagne vinegar). Each olive oil is made from cold-pressed California-grown olives and comes in a UV-coated bottle to protect the EVOOl from light damage.

4.1-star average rating from 71,932 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These noise-reducing earplugs are washable, effective and comfortable enough to wear while sleeping, according to our editors. The earplugs, which won a Select Wellness Award for best earplug, come with four interchangeable silicone tip sizes that your giftee can use to find their ideal fit.

Best Cyber Monday gift sales 2023

Here are the best Cyber Monday gift sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Baggu : 20% off sitewide

: 20% off sitewide Truff : 30% off all Truff products with code BFCM30

: 30% off all Truff products with code BFCM30 Bala : 30% off sitewide with code PLAYDAY30

: 30% off sitewide with code PLAYDAY30 Drybar : Up to 40% off

: Up to 40% off Parachute : 20% off sitewide

: 20% off sitewide Lululemon: Up to 70% off

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Why trust Select?

Maria Cassano is a freelance writer for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for two years. To round up the best Cyber Monday gift deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

