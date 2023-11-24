Black Friday is officially here, and retailers are offering notable discounts on travel items and brands during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, and you can also find deals on tech, fitness and wellness.

We compiled the best deals on travel that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue to update you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday travel deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried, including NBC Select Wellness Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 4,917 reviews on Away

We consider this the best carry-on luggage, thanks partly to its 360-degree spinner wheels and TSA-approved combination lock that make navigating the airport easier. There are also multiple easy-grip handles, a durable hard shell and a laundry bag for stowing away dirty clothes, says Away.

4.4-star average rating from 2,712 ratings on Amazon

This bundle includes a wheeled carry-on suitcase and matching backpack with built-in laptop storage. For those who want to travel in style, the quilted chevron exterior will turn heads while shielding your essentials from the elements, says the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 11,675 ratings on Amazon

Available in several fun patterns and colors, this 21-inch carry-on allows for 1.5-inch expansion when needed and meets most size restrictions for domestic travelers, according to the brand. The carry-on is also rigorously tested to meet stringent standards and comes with a 10-year limited warranty, says American Tourister.

4.3-star average rating from 270 ratings on Amazon

The lightweight polyester fabric on this two-piece set is stylish yet strong enough to stand up to the rigors of travel, according to the brand. The 24-inch suitcase expands up to two inches for additional space and comes with a TSA-approved combination lock, according to Delsey Paris.

Tumi’s carry-on comes with a proprietary closure system that reduces the risk of zipper damage and is designed to break away from the suitcase if it gets caught so that the pull, instead of the entire zipper, can be easily replaced, according to the brand. There’s also a built-in USB port on the exterior to charge devices on the go, says Tumi.

This eco-friendly duffle bag is made entirely with recycled fabric and materials, according to Herschel Supply Co. The bag also has a cleverly placed shoe compartment, supportive handles and a removable shoulder strap, says the brand.

If you’re traveling with a canine companion, Shari Uyehara, NBC Select manager of editorial operations, loves the stability of this NBC Select Pet Award winner. “I love that [my dog] Loki’s weight remains balanced in the carrier, but he still has room to move around,” she says. According to the brand, it also comes with a machine-washable quilted mat and multiple pockets for small essentials.

Best Black Friday travel sales 2023

Here are the best Black Friday travel sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — they're morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals.

Why trust Select?

Nikki Brown is an SEO Editor for Select who has covered deals and sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To round up the best Black Friday travel deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.