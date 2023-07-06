While Amazon Prime Day officially takes place from July 11 to 12 this year, the retailer is already offering notable discounts on products across categories like tech, home and kitchen, pets, fitness and more. And beyond the early deals Prime members can add to their carts right now, shoppers are also able to preview a selection of items that will soon be discounted on Prime Day. If you add these products to your watchlist, Amazon will notify you when the deals go live so you can shop before they’re sold out or discounts end.

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s worth buying, we compiled some of the best early deals and sales we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities leading up to Prime Day's official kickoff.

Best early Prime Day deals

Below, we’re sharing the best early Prime Day deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.5-star average rating from 620 reviews on AmazonLowest price ever

Amazon launched the Echo Pop, a compact smart speaker, in May, making Prime Day the first time it’s ever been on sale. You can stream your favorite music, podcasts or audiobooks via Bluetooth, as well as use Alexa voice commands to set timers, check the weather, listen to news updates and more. After you pair the Echo Pop with the Alexa app, you’re able to manage compatible smart home devices as well. The Echo Pop also has Eero built in, meaning it functions as a Wi-Fi extender with compatible networks.

4.7-star average rating from 542,956 reviews on Amazon

Smart plugs like this one from Amazon plug into any standard outlet and allow you to automate gadgets like lamps, air purifiers, fans and more. Once you pair the smart plug with the Alexa app and plug in any electronics of your choosing, you can control the devices remotely or using voice commands. The compact size of Amazon’s smart plug also keeps your second outlet free.

4.3-star average rating from 106,033 reviews on AmazonLowest price ever

This smart home device is a doorbell and outdoor security camera in one. It pairs with a companion app, which allows you to see and hear visitors, as well as get motion detection alerts on your phone or tablet. You can connect the Alexa-enabled device to existing doorbell wiring or use it wire-free with batteries.

4.4-star average rating from 3,535 reviews on Amazon

Instead of using traditional floss, using a water flosser can make it easier to clean teeth. This Waterpik model earned the American Dental Association's Seal of Acceptance and is a Select 2023 Wellness Award winner. It is cordless and rechargeable and offers 10 pressure settings. The 20-ounce reservoir holds enough water for 90 seconds of use.

4.7-star average rating from 7,684 reviews on Amazon

Oral-B makes some of our favorite ADA-accepted electric toothbrushes. Its 7500 model is equipped with many of the features dentists told us to look for while shopping, like an oscillating head, pressure sensor and built-in timer. The rechargeable electric toothbrush offers five cleaning modes and comes with replacement heads as well as a travel case. You can also connect it to the Oral-B app via Bluetooth to track your brushing.

4.2-star average rating from 1,041 reviews on Amazon

GE Cync’s smart bulbs connect to Wi-Fi, allowing you to control them via a companion app or Alexa voice commands. You can set schedules and routines so the lights turn on and off whenever you need them to. The lights — which come in a pack of two — emit a soft, white light and are dimmable.

Best early Prime Day sales

Here are the best early Prime Day sales we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Prime Day: Best early sales at other retailers

Here are the best Prime Day-adjacent sales you might want to check out in addition to shopping on Amazon.

Why trust Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at Select who has reported about Amazon since 2020. She wrote Select's history of Amazon Prime Day, as well as a variety of Amazon Prime Day sales articles. For this piece, Malin researched Amazon Prime Day and referenced Select's other Amazon coverage.

