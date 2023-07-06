While Amazon Prime Day officially takes place from July 11 to 12 this year, the retailer is already offering notable discounts on products across categories like tech, home and kitchen, pets, fitness and more. And beyond the early deals Prime members can add to their carts right now, shoppers are also able to preview a selection of items that will soon be discounted on Prime Day. If you add these products to your watchlist, Amazon will notify you when the deals go live so you can shop before they’re sold out or discounts end.
SKIP AHEAD Best early Prime Day deals | Best early Prime Day sales | Best Prime Day-adjacent sales at other retailers
To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s worth buying, we compiled some of the best early deals and sales we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities leading up to Prime Day's official kickoff.
Best early Prime Day deals
Below, we’re sharing the best early Prime Day deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.
Amazon Echo Pop
4.5-star average rating from 620 reviews on AmazonLowest price ever
Amazon launched the Echo Pop, a compact smart speaker, in May, making Prime Day the first time it’s ever been on sale. You can stream your favorite music, podcasts or audiobooks via Bluetooth, as well as use Alexa voice commands to set timers, check the weather, listen to news updates and more. After you pair the Echo Pop with the Alexa app, you’re able to manage compatible smart home devices as well. The Echo Pop also has Eero built in, meaning it functions as a Wi-Fi extender with compatible networks.
Amazon Smart Plug
4.7-star average rating from 542,956 reviews on Amazon
Smart plugs like this one from Amazon plug into any standard outlet and allow you to automate gadgets like lamps, air purifiers, fans and more. Once you pair the smart plug with the Alexa app and plug in any electronics of your choosing, you can control the devices remotely or using voice commands. The compact size of Amazon’s smart plug also keeps your second outlet free.
Blink Video Doorbell
4.3-star average rating from 106,033 reviews on AmazonLowest price ever
This smart home device is a doorbell and outdoor security camera in one. It pairs with a companion app, which allows you to see and hear visitors, as well as get motion detection alerts on your phone or tablet. You can connect the Alexa-enabled device to existing doorbell wiring or use it wire-free with batteries.
Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser
4.4-star average rating from 3,535 reviews on Amazon
Instead of using traditional floss, using a water flosser can make it easier to clean teeth. This Waterpik model earned the American Dental Association's Seal of Acceptance and is a Select 2023 Wellness Award winner. It is cordless and rechargeable and offers 10 pressure settings. The 20-ounce reservoir holds enough water for 90 seconds of use.
Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush
4.7-star average rating from 7,684 reviews on Amazon
Oral-B makes some of our favorite ADA-accepted electric toothbrushes. Its 7500 model is equipped with many of the features dentists told us to look for while shopping, like an oscillating head, pressure sensor and built-in timer. The rechargeable electric toothbrush offers five cleaning modes and comes with replacement heads as well as a travel case. You can also connect it to the Oral-B app via Bluetooth to track your brushing.
GE Cync Smart LED Light Bulbs
4.2-star average rating from 1,041 reviews on Amazon
GE Cync’s smart bulbs connect to Wi-Fi, allowing you to control them via a companion app or Alexa voice commands. You can set schedules and routines so the lights turn on and off whenever you need them to. The lights — which come in a pack of two — emit a soft, white light and are dimmable.
Best early Prime Day sales
Here are the best early Prime Day sales we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.
- Up to 65% off Amazon Echo devices and smart home bundles
- Up to 55% off Amazon Fire TV 4K streaming devices
- Up to 48% off Amazon smart home devices
- Up to 50% off Shark vacuums, air purifiers and more
- Up to 50% off Breville Kitchen appliances
- Up to 27% off KitchenAid blenders, toasters and other small kitchen appliances
- Up to 19% off Dreo fans, heaters, air purifiers and more
- Up to 20% off Braun electric shavers, epilators and more
- Up to 57% off Samsonite and American Tourister luggage
Prime Day: Best early sales at other retailers
Here are the best Prime Day-adjacent sales you might want to check out in addition to shopping on Amazon.
- Target: Target Circle Week — which is exclusive to Target Circle members — is from July 9 to 15.
- Walmart: Walmart Plus Week is from July 10 to 13. Walmart Plus members have exclusive access to the same before it opens to all shoppers on July 11.
- Macy’s: Macy’s is discounting products across categories like men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, home decor and furniture, beauty and more during its Black Friday in July sale.
- Nordstrom: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale begins July 11 and runs through August 6. Cardmembers get early access from July 11 to 16, and the same is open to the public from July 17 to August 6.
- Wayfair: Save up to 60% off home decor, furniture, patio furniture, appliances and more from July 10 to 12.
Why trust Select?
Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at Select who has reported about Amazon since 2020. She wrote Select's history of Amazon Prime Day, as well as a variety of Amazon Prime Day sales articles. For this piece, Malin researched Amazon Prime Day and referenced Select's other Amazon coverage.
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.