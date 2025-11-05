With Black Friday a few weeks away, many brands and retailers are already running deals well before Cyber weekend begins. In fact, Home Depot, one of our favorite retailers — especially around the holidays — already has lots of early Black Friday deals ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas. Home Depot is hosting its early Black Friday sale now until Dec. 3, with holiday decorations, power tools, mattresses, home decor, furniture, small home appliances and more up to 60% off.

Plus, some of our favorite brands are included as part of the sale, including Milwaukee, Dewalt, Shark, Serta and more. Below, I rounded up some of the best early Black Friday deals you can take advantage of at Home Depot.

Best Home Depot early Black Friday deals

All of the products below have at least a 4-star average rating from 100 reviews or more at Home Depot, or are from brands we’ve covered in the past.

4.8-star average rating from 11,232 reviews at Home Depot

These bestselling storage bins come in several sizes and have snap-on lids that you can secure down with zip ties using the holes on the sides. They’re also stackable, making them perfect for garage or closet storage. They have handles on the sides for carrying and they’re made of a water-resistant material, too, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 1,686 reviews at Home Depot

These popular pillows are made of a breathable gel fiber material that keeps you cool as you sleep, according to the brand. The odor-free machine washable pillows are suitable for people with sensitive skin and allergies, and don’t shift as you sleep, according to the brand.

4-star average rating from 15 reviews at Home Depot

Shark makes some of our favorite vacuums, including cordless and upright ones. The PowerPro has a 50-minute runtime and has a self-cleaning brush roll that cleans pet hair while also preventing it from getting tangled, according to the brand. It also has a HEPA filter and an auto-detect feature that lets it know what floor type it’s cleaning and adjust its cleaning speed accordingly. You can detach the top piece and use it as a handheld vacuum, too. Plus, it it has LED lights to help you see dust, dirt and other debris.

4.6-star average rating from 201 reviews at Home Depot

The Amazon Echo Show lets you control various smart devices throughout your home with Amazon Alexa voice commands. It has a 5 ½-inch screen and is around the size of a small photo frame. You can connect it to a live camera feed, such as from a video doorbell, so you have access remotely. It has a built-in speaker for playing music or podcasts and you can use it to make phone calls without having to dial or press anything.

4.2-star average rating from 468 reviews at Home Depot

Dyson’s only upright vacuum has a 35-foot cord and a motorbar that cleans up hair while also preventing it from getting tangled, according to the brand. It comes with two attachments: a combination bristle and crevice tool, and a stair tool for cleaning upholstered surfaces. It also has three cleaning modes for different floor types and has a 5-year warranty.

4.7-star average rating from 1126 reviews at Home Depot

This starter security set comes with a video doorbell and an indoor camera, which connects to an app so you can see the live feed from anywhere. The doorbell provides full-length video and allows you to communicate with whoever is in front of your door remotely. The indoor camera is mountable and works on flat surfaces like tables or shelves, too.

4.5-star average rating from 125 reviews at Home Depot

This toaster oven-style air fryer can make toast, pizza, roasted vegetables, poultry and dehydrated fruit. When you aren’t using it, you can flip the entire machine up so that it sits flat against the wall, with its front panel pointing up, allowing for more room on your countertop. It has room to feed up to four people, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 4,688 reviews at Home Depot

This tool set comes with a power drill and driver (with a brushless motor and a belt loop), two batteries and a storage bag. Plus, many of Dewalt’s batteries are compatible with more than 200 of their other power tools, so if you have other items from the brand at home, you can use it with those as well, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 1187 reviews at Home Depot

This portable tool box and storage set comes with three compartments for all of your tools and other supplies. Each compartment has metal latches and an organization tray on the top — the set has a weight capacity of 250 pounds in total, according to the brand. It also has a collapsible handle on the top and 9-inch wheels to make it easy to move around your space with ease.

More Early Black Friday deals at Home Depot

All of the deals below at least 20% off and from top brands at Home Depot.

44% off Samsung appliances

41% off Milwaukee outdoor appliances

