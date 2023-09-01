If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your sleep, Labor Day is a good time to take advantage of deals on mattresses (soft or firm), comfortable sheets, cozy duvet covers and other sleep essentials.

SKIP AHEAD Labor Day mattress deals | Labor Day bedding deals | Best Labor Day sales

To help you make the most of Labor Day deals and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best mattress, bedding and sleep deals we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the holiday.

Labor Day mattress deals

We feature the Helix Sunset in our guide to soft mattresses. The 11.5-inch tall mattress is a hybrid mattress built for side-sleepers, with a mix of plush comfort and pressure-relieving support, according to the brand. It is a hybrid mattress made of five layers: four foam layers of varying density and one layer of wrapped coils that provides support and limits motion transfer. It is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

This is Casper’s softest mattress option. Like other hybrid mattresses, it has a mix of foam layers and a spring layer, with the foam layers designed to provide ergonomic and pressure-relieving support, according to the brand. It is 12 inches tall and is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

This is Bear’s original, lowest-priced foam mattress. It is a firm mattress, with a 7.1 out of 10 on the brand’s firmness scale, and is made with a mix of cooling gel memory foam, dynamic foam and high-density support foam. It is 10 inches tall and is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king and split king sizes.

If you are looking for a mattress made with organic and natural materials, take a look at this medium-firm hybrid option on sale at Birch. It is made with Fair Trade Certified organic cotton, wool and natural latex. Each mattress comes with a cotton cover that’s designed to be breathable and slightly stretchy, according to the brand. It is 11 inches tall and is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

This is Tuft & Needle’s best-selling mattress and sits in the middle of their price range. It’s a medium-firm foam mattress made with back and side sleepers in mind. It has a 2-inch middle layer of foam that is designed to reduce motion transfer so you won’t feel if your bed partner moves around, according to the brand. It also has a machine-washable knit fabric top cover. It is 11.5 inches tall and is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

This foam mattress is a soft and firm mattress in one — flip it over and get the opposite firmness. It has copper foam, which has an antimicrobial and cooling effect, according to the brand. It is 10.5 inches tall and is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Labor Day bedding deals

This cube-shaped pillow is designed specifically for side sleepers. Adaptive, malleable pillows are best for side sleepers, and this pillow from Pillow Cube is made from high-density memory foam. It is 5 inches tall and has a machine-washable cover and pillow case.

Buffy makes some of our favorite sleeping products and this body pillow is no exception. The fabric is made from eucalyptus tencel, while the interior is made with a recycled plastic fill. It is 8 inches wide and 82 inches long, long enough for most people under 7 feet tall.

Casper’s regular foam pillow won our award for best pillow during Select’s Wellness Awards, and this new cooling option from the brand is another team favorite. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio tried it when it launched and found it to be even more comfortable and much more cooling than the brand’s original or foam pillow. It is available in standard and king sizes.

This is one of the best bed sheet sets, according to sleep experts, with a cool and crisp feel against the skin. It is made of cotton, has labeled short and long sides, and has a 270 thread count. There are over a dozen colors and patterns to choose from across twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes. A set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases.

Best Labor Day mattress and bedding sales

Here are the best Labor Day mattress and bedding sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand may be discounted as described below.

Why trust Select?

Harry Rabinowitz is a Select writer who’s covered deals and sales for years. To round up the best mattress and bedding sales this Labor Day, he focused on discounted products from top-brands covered previously by the NBC Select team.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.