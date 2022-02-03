20 best Valentine's Day gifts for friends in 2022

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Valentine’s Day can be a great time to celebrate love of all forms, including your friendships. The popularity of Galentine’s Day within the past decade, for example, reveals that there’s plenty of opportunities to show your friends that you care, from giving them flowers or gift baskets to reserving a dinner or experience for the day.

While Valentine’s Day typically revolves around romantic gifts, there are several options that can be both platonic and thoughtful for every kind of friend in your life. To help you determine the best Valentine’s Day gifts for your friends this year, we’ve compiled some highly rated options at various price points.

Best Valentine’s Day gifts for friends in 2022

To help you find the best Valentine’s Day gifts for every kind of friend, we combed through our previous coverage to round up some highly rated and expert-recommended products. We also included some notable new releases, Select staff recommendations and Select reader favorite options we think you’ll love.

Baked by Melissa’s latest Valentine’s Day mini-cupcake collection lets you deliver a variety of sweet flavors — including Dulce de Leche, Strawberry, Red Velvet and Mint Cookie — right to your friend’s door. You can choose from several gift box options, ranging from bundles to a 25- or 50-pack of cupcakes with up to 18 different flavors. Baked by Melissa also offers nut-free and gluten-free options for friends with dietary restrictions.

This heart-shaped succulent can be a fun way to show your friend that you love them. The plant is available in two mini planters: the Hyde planter and the Upcycled planter. You can also opt for purchasing the plant in a grow pot only for about half the price. According to The Sill, the plant is relatively low-maintenance — it can thrive in both direct and indirect sunlight, and only needs to be watered every 2-3 weeks, the brand says. And for those who have furry friends at home, The Sill says the Hoya Heart is pet-friendly.

Research has shown that expressing gratitude can improve your well-being, from helping you sleep better to minimizing stress. This gratitude journal from Papier can help you jot down what you’re thankful for with daily gratitude prompts, reflect on your monthly goals and successes, and read affirmations and mottos to spark inspiration and joy, according to the brand. The journal features five months of undated entries so you can fill them in at your own pace. You can also choose from a variety of unique and customizable designs to fit your friend’s personality, including Night Sky, Marble Sea and Blooms of Joy.

If your friend is the one snapping photos at every gathering, the Polaroid Go camera might become their new favorite accessory. Polaroid’s most compact analog camera to date, the Polaroid Go is 2.4 inches tall and weighs about half a pound, according to the brand. Its battery also won’t run out until 15 packs of film are used, according to Polaroid.

The Bala Bangles are one of our favorite ankle weights — Select writer Zoe Malin said she uses the 1-pound weights around her wrists or ankles every day while doing Pilates, yoga and cardio workouts. Experts previously told us that these weights can be useful for Pilates-based workouts because they’re light and feature a tight but comfortable fit. Bala Bangles also come in a variety of fun colors like Blush Pink and Lavender, and they are available as either 1-pound or 2-pound weights.

This adorable tea infuser in the shape of “Baby Nessie” lets you steep your favorite loose leaf tea while adding some fun to your brew. A removable bottom lets you place your tea inside the diffuser, and it features four little legs at the bottom to help it stand in your cup. The infuser is made of silicone that is dishwasher-safe and BPA-free, according to the brand. It comes in three vibrant colors: Turquoise, Green and Purple.

Featured in our best alcohol gifts roundup, this unique round decanter features globe etchings and a decorative glass ship inside, and it comes with two matching whiskey glasses to complete the set. Select writer Justin Redman said this decanter became the centerpiece of his dinner table after it was gifted to him a few holidays back. According to the brand, this decanter can hold up to 850 milliliters of liquid, and the cocktail glasses can hold up to 300 milliliters.

If you’re hoping to give a long-distance pal a thoughtful reminder of your friendship, the Homesick Love Letters Candle features what the brand describes as a blend of lemon and sandalwood scents with hints of rose petals and peonies. Made from a natural soy wax blend, the candle features a typical burn time of 60 to 80 hours, according to Homesick. You can also add a personal note to the back of your candle for an additional $15 to make it even more special.

The Ember Mug is my favorite work-from-home accessory — it allows me to keep my coffee warm throughout the day and set the temperature that I want it to stay at. The Ember app lets you control the temperature of your drink with the swipe of your finger, and it displays both your selected temperature and the current temperature of the drink inside your mug. It’s made of durable stainless steel and features a sleek, scratch-resistant ceramic coating that comes in your choice of three colors — White, Black and Gray.

For the hot sauce lover in your life, this variety pack from artisanal condiment brand TRUFF features three of the brand’s most popular truffle-infused hot sauces: The Original, HOTTER and White TRUFF. These hot sauces — which are both vegan and gluten-free, according to TRUFF — come in an elegant matte black gift box with gold foil letters. You can also choose from a variety of other bundles, including the brand’s Best Seller Pack and the Spicy Lovers Pack.

Parachute sent me its recently launched Waffle Bootie to try out a few months back, and I have worn them nearly every day throughout the winter. For friends that seem to always have cold feet, they’re a cozy staple to wear while lounging and feature a slip-resistant rubber sole that, in my experience, helps me avoid slipping on the tile and wood flooring around my house. You can choose between three colors — Tan, Terra and Grey — and sizes ranging from Extra Small to Extra Large.

We previously highlighted this Tribit speaker in our guide to Bluetooth speakers for its affordability. While it doesn’t pack the same punch as the other top Bluetooth speakers on our list, it’s compact and portable, featuring a strap to attach to your backpack or purse. The brand says the rechargeable battery allows for up to 24 hours of continuous use and the speaker has an IPX7 waterproof rating.

For the friend who loves to cook, kitchen gear company Hedley & Bennett offers highly rated aprons in a variety of vibrant colors and patterns to brighten up their kitchen. The brand’s Essential Apron, which is made from 100 percent cotton canvas fabric, is offered in fun patterns ranging from hearts and flowers to polka dots and tie-dye. The aprons also feature an adjustable neck, double pen chest pockets and two lap pockets.

For the friend who adores their pet, this custom portrait pillow from Pop Your Pup can put their pet’s face on full display. After uploading the photo and choosing from three pillow sizes, you can customize it with your choice of four art styles and a background. The pillow cover is also machine-washable in cold water, according to the brand.

If your friend takes their skin care routine very seriously, this mini skin care fridge can keep products like eye patches, face rollers and face mists chilled. Weighing 4 pounds, the fridge equips a top handle for portability and can be compact enough to fit inside your room for easy accessibility. It also features a removable inner shelf and container basket that offers up additional storage space.

Studies show that lavender has several benefits, including helping with anxiety, depression and sleep disorders. To help your friend destress during uncertain times, this gift set comes with a lavender-scented pillow spray and sleep mask for better sleep, according to the brand. It also features a soy-blend lavender candle and a lavender grow kit to help spread the relaxing scent around your home.

The Theragun Mini is a compact massage gun that can provide relief against cramps, knots and tension while on the go, according to the brand. It offers three speed settings, an ergonomic grip design and up to 150 minutes of battery life, Theragun says. It’s available in four colors — Black, White, Red and Desert Rose — and it comes with a soft case for easy storage when you’re traveling.

A top-rated board game for adults, Catan can be a great gift for board game enthusiasts and a popular option to take out during your next game night. It’s on the more involved and strategic side of classic board games and encourages players to build settlements, expand roads, upgrade cities and earn development cards to help their cities flourish. It also has several expansions, including Explorers and Pirates and Seafarers.

The reusable Porter Water Bottle is constructed from durable food-grade glass, features an easy-grip silicone sleeve and can hold up to 20 ounces of liquid. It’s also dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe and BPA-free, according to the brand. It comes in eight different colors, including Blush, Cream and Slate, and you can personalize it to include text with up to 26 characters and your choice of font style.

Since working from home is still a reality for many, an LED ring light can help your friend look their best on-camera during those midday video calls. This one features a clip that can hook directly onto a computer and a 360-degree adjustment option to angle it as needed. You can select from five color temperatures, ranging from Warm to Cold White, and five brightness levels.

