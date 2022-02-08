New & Notable from Ruggable, Parachute and Sportneer

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Americans are predicted to spend an average of $175 on Valentine’s Day gifts — at a total of approximately $24 billion, experts believe 2022 will be the second-highest year on record, according to new data from the National Retail Federation (NRF). That average covers gifts like candy, flowers, jewelry and more. The greater spending average is due primarily to increasing prices compared to previous years: Restaurants, which have struggled with labor shortages and higher food costs, are raising prices for popular Valentine’s Day meals, including a 154 percent price jump for filet mignon, according to data from personal finance site The Balance. The average price for a dozen roses also spiked 22 percent, assorted chocolates are up 9 percent and overall candy prices are seeing a 10 percent increase compared to last year.

Ruggable, a Select reader favorite for its machine-washable rugs, just launched an all-new collection of shag rugs. Made from polyester, these durable rugs show minimal change to texture after washing and drying and are designed to shed less than traditional shag rugs, according to the brand. The collection’s rugs are available in rectangle sizes up to 6 feet by 9 feet and offered in four colors: Egret White, Antique Ivory, Light Grey and Soft Pink.

Earlier this year, Parachute made a sustainability pledge that includes everything from becoming certified carbon neutral to introducing circular programs. Today, the brand made a step toward this pledge by launching its GOTS-Certified Organic Collection that comprises 16 products made from ethically harvested and organic cotton, according to Parachute. The collection includes bedding sets, quilts, bath towels, loungewear and more. The products are available in seven different colors, including Reed, Bisque, Sand and Pebble.

The TrainNTrack Ankle Weights, Sportneer’s latest release in the fitness space, are smart weights that feature a heart rate monitor to help determine your workout intensity as well as built-in sensors to track your exercise movements using the Sportneer app. Made up of iron filling, the brand says these ankle weights are soft, durable and easy to use — they start tracking your fitness goals right when you put them on, according to Sportneer.

Ongoing sales to shop this week

Below, we rounded up some ongoing sales across brands that we think you should know about.

