Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so brainstorming gift ideas for your loved ones may be top of mind. Valentine’s Day can be a great opportunity to show the mother figures in your life how much you care with thoughtful gifts, including flowers, gift baskets and jewelry. And though the ongoing pandemic is keeping many of us from our loved ones, it could be worth commemorating the day, even from a distance. In fact, recent data from the National Retail Federation (NRF) shows that, of the 53 percent of Americans who said they plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day in 2022, 76 percent noted it’s important to do so because of the current state of the pandemic.

To spark some inspiration this Valentine’s Day, we’ve rounded up some thoughtful gift ideas across various price points that we think mom will love.

Best Valentine’s Day gifts for mom in 2022

To help you find the best Valentine’s Day gifts for every kind of mom and mother figure, we rounded up some highly rated and expert-recommended products based on our past coverage. We also included some notable new releases, Select staff recommendations and Select reader favorite options to consider.

An essential oil diffuser can have several benefits, from helping you relax to making your house smell like your favorite scent. Made from matte ceramic, the Vitruvi Stone Diffuser can double as an attractive piece of home decor while releasing an essential oil of your choice into the air — according to the brand, you simply add water and 20-25 drops of your oil of choice, and then you select whether you want the diffuser to automatically shut off after 4 or 8 hours. It comes in 10 different colors, including Terracotta, Blush and Lavender.

For the mom who’s always on the go, the Mara Phone Sling from Dagne Dover is a compact crossbody bag that should still be able to fit the essentials like their phone and keys. It features a fully adjustable and detachable shoulder strap, three card slots on the interior and an external D-ring to hang keys. It’s made of water-resistant neoprene and features lining made from recycled plastic bottles, according to the brand.

The Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is an expert favorite in our guide to the best Dutch ovens. Todd Gray, executive chef and co-owner of Federal Fritter in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, said he enjoys the brand’s bright color options and the enameled cast iron material. Le Creuset says this Dutch oven is compatible with all cooktops and can withstand heat up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. It also features ergonomic handles, a tight-fitting lid and an oven-safe stainless steel knob, according to the brand.

One of our favorite weighted blankets, this option from Baloo Living is available in four weights, ranging from 12 to 25 pounds. The brand says this quilted blanket is machine-washable, dryer-safe and doesn’t trap heat, so it can be used year-round. It’s filled with micro-sized glass beads to help evenly disperse the weight, and the blanket is made from 100 percent cotton that’s free from polyester and synthetic liners, according to Baloo Living.

If family recipes are a treasured part of your mom’s family, the Handwritten Family Recipe Plate can put one on full display. This handmade porcelain dish, which measures 8.5 inches by 7.25 inches, features your handwritten recipe of choice — you send a photo or PDF of the recipe to the seller and they print it on the plate. The way it looks in the photo is how it’ll turn out on the plate, according to the seller.

This oversized sweater from Everlane can be a great gift for the cold winter months. It’s made from soft alpaca fur that Everlane says is long-lasting and resists pilling, and it features a rib pattern that gives the sweater an airy feel, according to the brand. It comes in multiple sizes ranging from XXS to XXXL and in seven different colors like Warm Taupe, Lily Green and Clay.

BloomsyBox offers a variety of Valentine’s Day bouquets that can help brighten up your mom’s day, including classic or colorful roses, tulips, sunflowers and more. The bouquets range anywhere from 12 to 35 stems. You can send a one-time delivery on your selected date, or you can send out three separate deliveries of roses throughout February.

The Super-Plush Robe from Select reader favorite brand Brooklinen is made of 100 percent plush Turkish cotton and features an oversized fit for comfort, according to the brand. I bought this robe last year, and I feel like I’m stepping into a spa whenever I throw it on after a bath — it’s the best combination of warm, plush and soft, in my experience. It also equips wide sleeves with adjustable cuffs, pockets and an adjustable tie waist for a personalized fit.

If the mother figure in your life enjoys tracking their health and fitness goals, the Amazon Halo View — launched in December of last year — can track health metrics, monitor activity and record workouts in real time, according to Amazon. The sports band is offered in small/medium and medium/large sizes and comes in three colors: Black, Lavender and Sage Green. Amazon says the Halo View is water-resistant up to 50 meters and can provide up to seven days of battery life on a single charge.

This personalized coffee mug can be a heartfelt reminder that you’re thinking of them if you live in different states. Once you input the two states that you want displayed on the mug, you can choose from over a dozen colors for each state. The front of the mug displays the sweet message, “Home is where my mom is.” You can also choose between 11-ounce and 15-ounce mugs.

Girlfriend Collective’s new FLOAT line is sustainably made from 90 percent recycled plastic bottles and is lightweight enough to wear during workouts or everyday activities, according to the brand. Girlfriend Collective says its FLOAT leggings are sweat-wicking and quick-drying, feature a sheer-proof matte finish and have a small hidden back pocket for keys or cards.

A great gift for bibliophiles, the latest version of the Kindle Paperwhite — launched in October 2021 — features a larger screen and a longer battery life than the previous model, according to Amazon. The brand says the e-reader boasts IPX8 water resistance, a dark mode and an adjustable warm light. The new version still has the same 8 GB of storage and access to Amazon’s collection of e-books.

If your mom is looking to revamp her kitchenware, these porcelain plates from Select reader favorite brand Our Place can stack easily and are dishwasher- and microwave-safe, according to the brand. The plates come in a set of four or eight, and you can select between three of Our Place’s popular colors: Spice, Steam and Charcoal.

Cheryl’s Cookies offers multiple sweet treats for Valentine’s Day, ranging from a collection of decorated buttercream cookies to a DIY s’mores kit. One fun option is the Valentine Fondue Set, which includes a ceramic fondue pot and 24-ounce bowl, a base for tealight candles and four forks. It also comes with a bag of melting chocolate chips and 12 cookies to dip in the chocolate.

The SodaStream Fizzi can turn your still water into seltzer in seconds with the push of a button, according to the brand. It uses CO2 cylinders that connect to the back of the machine, and SodaStream says each cylinder can carbonate up to 60 liters of water. The device comes with one cylinder and a BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle to take on the go.

A 2021 Offers.com survey found that jewelry was one the most popular Valentine’s Day gifts after chocolate and candy. For moms who enjoy wearing dainty jewelry or stacking their necklaces, the Tiny Pave Diamond Bar Necklace from Stone and Strand is made from 10K solid gold and features small white diamonds and a 16-inch chain length. The necklace is available in either yellow gold or white gold.

This Wi-Fi-enabled digital picture frame from Nixplay lets you send your mom photos from wherever you are using the Nixplay app or your email, according to the brand. It features a 10.1-inch screen and touchscreen panel that allows them to access and control what’s on the screen. The frame is available in three colors — Black, White and Wood — and can be positioned in either portrait or landscape mode or mounted on the wall. Select editor Morgan Greenwald keeps a Nixplay Picture Frame in her living room and loves how easy it is to cycle between photos and photo albums.

One of our favorite wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are designed to be light, comfortable and, with an IP57 rating, resistant to perspiration, according to the brand. Select writer Justin Redman said he likes to wear these during his workouts due to their sweat-proof durability, quality battery life and active noise cancellation. Jabra says the earbuds have up to 24 hours of battery life with the charging case and 5.5 hours on a single charge.

This bamboo cheese board is one of my favorite items to use while hosting family and loved ones due to its functionality and sleek design. It comes with two ceramic bowls for sauces, nuts or olives and a groove around the edge to catch any overflowing juices or foods. Arguably the most striking part of this board is the hidden drawer that reveals several accessories, including four small cheese knives, two pieces of chalk and two slate labels that can be written on.

