This week, we’re highlighting new gaming gear from a classic electronics brand, a home collection made entirely of upcycled wood and a face (and body) mist with hyaluronic acid in it to calm the skin redness, among other new items and shopping news.

Panasonic, a Select favorite that makes some of our favorite products — from rice cookers to facial steamers — has announced a “modular personal care system” called the MultiShape that you can use to brush your teeth and trim your nose hair (using different attachments, of course). The MultiShape arrives in August. Parachute, which makes one of our favorite down duvet inserts and oversized Turkish towels, is now selling some of its collection at Nordstrom. At Parachute’s Nordstrom “pop-in” (a cutesy term to differentiate it from pop-up), you’ll be able to find the brand’s linen loungewear, in addition to towels and robes. Speaking of Nordstrom, the store’s anniversary sale starts on July 15. If you’re a NordClub member — lucky you — it starts a week earlier, on July 9. You’ll be able to find discounts on products from some of our favorite brands like Outdoor Voices, Nike, Great Jones and Levi’s.

The Chef’n DishGarden looks — and its name sounds — ridiculous. But when the only free space on your countertop is about 14 inches by 14 inches, and you need something colorful and contemporary to dry your dishes, it will come in handy. (And has.) The DishGarden comes with two utensil holders that move around (so you can remove or add them at will) and it has a drain spout that you can open or close if you want to keep your counter dry. — Justin Krajeski , associate editor

, associate editor Soon after summer hit in New York, my wife and I decided we wanted to try to recreate some semblance of the winters we’d spent poolside in Dubai over the years while visiting family. To that end, we grabbed a simple, highly rated and affordable inflatable pool (Select writer Mili Godio breaks down how to pick one yourself in our guide to these pools). While it didn’t include an air pump — those come cheap, like this highly rated Etekcity option I nabbed — the pool was very easy to set up. Lay it out, inflate each of three rings comprising the pool, and you’re good to go. It’s large enough to fit four or five adults comfortably and around a dozen if everyone squeezes in. And emptying it is also fairly simple: You pop open two valves at the one end of the pool and the water drains within an hour or so. For $70, it’s well worth the price to dip in some cool water during a hot weekend day — of course, you’ll need outdoor space and a hose (easier said than found in New York City). — Gideon Grudo , editorial director

, editorial director Last summer in a little AirBnB in the south of France, I switched on my Revlon One-Step to give my hair a lovely blowout before a dinner of sole meunière overlooking the Mediterranean. The hair tool lasted about 3 seconds before sounding like a jet engine taking off, and crashing. “Be careful, you’ll burn your hair off!” yelled my French friend. European voltage and American plugs do not get along. I won’t bore you with the math, but I will tell you I bought the dual voltage BaBylissPRO Curling Iron to keep my locks looking glam for a trip to Portugal this summer. Dual voltage is key: When paired with a voltage converter, it should enable you to style your hair as you wish (and not burn it off). — Christina Colizza, editor

To recommend sunburn treatments, we spoke to doctors about how to treat a sunburn and what you should look for in over-the-counter products that provide relief (plus, how to know if you should seek further treatment). To recommend affordable ellipticals, we compiled seven highly-rated options that are all under $500. To recommend insect repellent, we followed expert advice to find highly-rated EPA-registered DEET insect repellent. If you want a DEET-free option, we also included a few insect repellents that don’t use that ingredient. To recommend washable rugs, we spoke to experts about the benefits of them and compiled some highly-rated options that are machine-washable and made from water-resistant synthetic fibers. To recommend clarifying shampoos, we consulted a doctor and two hair stylists, who gave us suggestions for use with various hair types and needs, including fine, curly and dry hair. To recommend mouthwash, we spoke to dentists and other experts about which ingredients matter most and for whom — we then highlighted six therapeutic mouthwashes.

