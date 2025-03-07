As a beauty reporter and frequent Ulta shopper, I always look forward to shopping Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Event, which happens twice a year. Right now, you can save 50% across all beauty categories, including skin care, hair care and tools. But you'll need to act quickly: The three-week long spring sale ends this week on March 27 and the deals rotate daily, so you only have 24 hours to purchase your favorite items once they go live.
To help you navigate which deals are happening each day, I compiled the final week of the sale into one cohesive list and highlighted expert- and editor-approved items. Since timing is everything with this sale, I recommend taking advantage of deals as soon as possible before they expire or sell out.
SKIP AHEAD March 21 sales | March 22 sales | March 23 sales | March 24 sales | March 25 sales | March 26 sales | March 27 sales | The best weekly sales
The best Ulta sales on March 21
Olehenriksen Banana Bright+ Instant Glow Moisturizer
Like many items in Olehenriksen’s Banana Bright+ line, this multitasking moisturizer uses hydrating, plumping and brightening ingredients like vitamin C and niacinamide to improve dull skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots, according to the brand. It also has light-reflecting pigments that brighten the skin and help prep it for makeup, according to Olehenriksen. It has a 4.6-star average rating from over 400 reviews at Ulta.
Dermalogica Ultracalming Cleanser
Reviewers of all skin types, especially those with sensitive and reactive skin, say this daily cleanser easily removes grime from their skin without irritating or drying it out. Instead, it leaves their skin feeling smooth. The cleanser, which has a 4.7-star average rating from 1,2600 reviews at Ulta, also reduces redness and helps strengthen the skin barrier.
Ulta Spring 21 Days of Beauty Event March 21 deals
- 50% off Buxom Plump Shot Lip Serum
- 50% off Eva Nyc select products
- 50% off Kenra Professional select styling
- 50% off Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primers
- 50% off Mac Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray
- 50% off Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment
- 50% off Tarte Face Tape Full Coverage Foundation
The best Ulta sales on March 22
Igk Antisocial Bond-Building Repair Dry Hair Mask
Unlike traditional hair masks, which you need to rinse off after a few minutes, this spray is a leave-in treatment that focuses on strengthening, repairing, hydrating and softening the hair, according to the brand. Occasionally, I use this before bed and love that it’s lightweight, so it doesn’t weigh down my hair or leave it looking greasy. By the time I wake up, my hair is silky and smooth.
Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels
These under-eye patches can help you level up your nighttime skin care routine. The patches, which you leave on for five minutes, help to combat fine lines and dark circles, according to the brand. They’re saturated in a serum that includes retinol (to reduce the appearance of fine lines), peptides (to boost collagen production) and squalane (to hydrate, soften and protect the skin), according to Patchology. They come individually wrapped as a single pair or in a set of five. If you want to get a set of 15 and 30, the patches comes in a tub.
Ulta Spring 21 Days of Beauty Event March 22 deals
- 50% off Anastasia Beverly Hills Shimmer Body Oil
- 50% off Armani Acqua di Gioia Eau de Parfum
- 50% off Beautyblender Pro Makeup Sponge & Charcoal Cleanser
- 50% off Bondi Boost select HG products
- 50% off Charlotte Tilbury Travel Size Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
- 50% off Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Collection
- 50% off Igk select styling
- 50% off Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels
- 50% off R.e.m. Beauty Eclipse Cheek & Lip Stick
The best Ulta sales on March 23
Strivectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus
Our editors love this neck cream because it has a luscious, thick consistency that targets fine lines, uneven tone and texture, and crepey skin on the neck and décolleté. NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider has been using this for years and can see a difference in her skin, which is why she loves stocking up on it. Since it’s at a higher price point, getting it for 50% off is a “no-brainer” for her.
Sunday Riley Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence
Reviewers say using this essence twice daily after cleansing makes their skin feel plump, smooth and hydrated throughout the day. It has ingredients like peptides and ceramides to firm the skin and support its moisture barrier, according to the brand. Reviewers also love that it comes in a spray packaging, so it’s easy to apply all over their face, plus it absorbs quickly. This essence has a 4.6-star average rating from over 280 reviews at Ulta.
Ulta Spring 21 Days of Beauty Event March 23 deals
- 50% off Biolage select styling & treatments
- 50% off Color Wow Root Cover Up Powder
- 50% off Juicy Couture travel sprays & select rollerballs
- 50% off Lancôme Care and Glow Hydrating Serum Concealer
- 50% off Kylie Cosmetics Transformative Lip Tint
- 50% off Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care and Glow Foundation
- 50% off Pattern curling wand & select curl products
- 50% off Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream
The best Ulta sales on March 24
Cosrx The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Discoloration Care Serum
Suitable for all skin types, this lightweight, water-like serum combines tranexamic acid and niacinamide to reduce hyperpigmentation, dark spots and acne scars, according to the brand.
Reviewers say it takes time and consistent use (at least two weeks) to see results. The serum has a 4.6-star average rating from over 1,1600 reviews at Ulta.
Belif Super Drops Niacinamide and Vitamin C Golden Glow Serum
NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez says this serum is gentle on her sensitive skin and helps combat dry and uneven spots. However, she mainly loves it because it leaves a subtle glow under her moisturizer. You can also use this as a primer for your makeup or as a highlighter on areas like your cheekbones and browbones, according to the brand.
Ulta Spring 21 Days of Beauty Event March 24 deals
- 50% off Alterna shampoo & conditioner jumbos
- 50% off Better Not Younger select styling and treatments
- 50% off Elizabeth Arden Retinol + HPR Ceramide Capsules
- 50% off Ere Perez select mascara
- 50% off It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer
- 50% off Paul Mitchell select Tea Tree products
- 50% off Proactiv Smoothing BHA Cleanser
- 50% off Stila highlighters
- 50% off Wyn Beauty No Words Needed Lip Serum
The best Ulta sales on March 25
Redken All Soft Heavy Cream Hair Mask
You can use this deep conditioning hair mask, which has a 4.8-star average rating from over 200 reviews at Ulta, in place of your conditioner once a week to improve the look and feel of brittle, dry hair. Reviewers say that after leaving it on for five to 10 minutes, they notice that their hair is shinier, softer and less frizzy. They also say it’s less stiff and has more movement.
Ag Care Balance Apple Cider Vinegar Sulfate-Free Shampoo
Experts have previously recommended this clarifying shampoo because it uses apple cider vinegar (one of the best sulfate alternatives to remove buildup and maintain your scalp health) to gently clean your hair and scalp. It also has argan oil in the formula, which is incredibly hydrating and lightweight, making it easy to wash out (especially if you have fine hair), experts say.
Ulta Spring 21 Days of Beauty Event March 25 deals
- 50% off AG Care entire brand
- 50% off Bobbi Brown Extra Plump Hydrating Lip Oil
- 50% off Dermalogica Age Bright Clearing Serum
- 50% off Design Essentials Chebe & Scalp Care collection
- 50% off Exuviance Exfoliating & Conditioning Foot Balm
- 50% off Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Best Sellers Kit
- 50% off Lancôme select Génifique skin care
- 50% off PMD SilkSteam Pro Facial Steamer
- 50% off Redken select hair masks
- 50% off Volition select skin care
The best Ulta sales on March 26
Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream
This ophthalmologist-tested eye cream helps brighten dark circles, reduce puffiness and smooth fine lines, including crow’s feet and frown lines, according to the brand. It also has a rich, velvet-like texture, which reviewers say feels luxurious on their skin in the morning. It has a 4.6-star average rating from 2,660 reviews at Ulta.
Living Proof Triple Bond Complex Leave-In Treatment
This leave-in conditioner, which has a 4.6-star average rating from over 480 reviews at Ulta, doubles as a heat protectant and makes your hair softer, more manageable and less damaged, reviewers say. For the best results, apply two to five pumps of the treatment to damp hair once a week and wait 10 minutes before using any heat, according to the brand.
Ulta Spring 21 Days of Beauty Event March 26 deals
- 50% off Beekman 1802 select body care sets
- 50% off Foreo Supercharged Enriched Activated Treatment
- 50% off Hanskin select skin care
- 50% off Kvd Beauty Tattoo Liner Waterproof
- 50% off Ofra Cosmetics Mini Mix Palettes
- 50% off Sebastian Dark Oil collection
- 50% off Strivectin Super-C Eye Vitamin C Cream
- 50% off Tocca Luxury Fragrance Wardrobe
The best Ulta sales on March 27
Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen
Supergoop makes some of my favorite sunscreen, including this mattifying powder option. It’s one of the most convenient ways to reapply my SPF throughout the day — when I twist the bottle, the powder comes through the built-in brush so I can easily swipe it onto my face. It’s available in four shades (translucent, light, medium and dark) and doesn’t leave a white cast on my darker skin tone.
Dime TBT Clean Retinol Alternative Cream
This moisturizer uses bakuchiol, a retinol alternative, to give you the same benefits (reduce fine lines, improve uneven skin tone, increase cell turnover and regulate oil production) without the irritation that traditional retinol can leave behind, according to the brand. The night cream, which has a 4.9-star average rating from over 2,950 reviews at Ulta, is suitable for all skin types.
Ulta Spring 21 Days of Beauty Event March 27 deals
- 50% off Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation
- 50% off Grande Cosmetics Travel Size GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum
- 50% off It’s A 10 Silk Express collection
- 50% off Kate Somerville EradiKate 3% Sulfur Daily Foaming Cleanser + Acne Treatment
- 50% off Mac Hyper Real Serumizer
- 50% off Matrix select styling & treatments
- 50% off Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash
- 50% off Perricone MD select skin care
- 50% off Truly shave oils & serums
- 50% off Wella color collection
The best Ulta weekly sales
During the entire 21-day sale, you can also shop exclusive weekly sales.
- 50% off Drybar Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist
- 50% off Kopari Beauty Rose Gold Sun Shield Body Glow Gel SPF 45
- 50% off It Cosmetics Glow with Confidence Sun Cream Blush
- 50% off Tarte Blush Tape Liquid Blush
- 50% off Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour
- 50% off Urban Decay Face Bond Self-Setting Waterproof Foundation
Frequently asked questions
The spring sale is three weeks long. It begins on March 7 and ends on March 27.
Yes. For the first time, Ulta will offer additional sales throughout the three weeks. At the start of each week, the retailer will release a new batch of Weekly Beauty Steals, which will also be 50% off.
During the 21-day event, the deals will rotate daily and last for one day only. They will end at 11:59 p.m. CT and switch to the next day’s offer at midnight CT.
The Weekly Beauty Steals will last an entire week, so you have more time to decide whether or not you want to purchase an item.
The sale is available in-store, online and on the app. Some deals are online only.
No. If you are an Ulta Beauty Rewards member, you can earn points for every dollar you spend. If you have an Ulta Beauty Rewards Credit Card, you can earn two points for every dollar during the sale. These points can be redeemed on future purchases and beauty services.
Ulta hosts the 21 Days of Beauty Event twice yearly — once in March and the other in September.
Why trust NBC Select?
I am an associate reporter for NBC Select, who frequently covers beauty and wellness sales, including the most recent 21 Days of Beauty Event, Sephora’s Savings Event and Amazon Prime Day. For this story, I reviewed Ulta’s offerings for the third and final of the sale and highlighted products and brands that are NBC Select staff favorites, come recommended by experts or are highly rated.
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