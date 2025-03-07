As a beauty reporter and frequent Ulta shopper, I always look forward to shopping Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Event, which happens twice a year. Right now, you can save 50% across all beauty categories, including skin care, hair care and tools. But you'll need to act quickly: The three-week long spring sale ends this week on March 27 and the deals rotate daily, so you only have 24 hours to purchase your favorite items once they go live.

To help you navigate which deals are happening each day, I compiled the final week of the sale into one cohesive list and highlighted expert- and editor-approved items. Since timing is everything with this sale, I recommend taking advantage of deals as soon as possible before they expire or sell out.

SKIP AHEAD March 21 sales | March 22 sales | March 23 sales | March 24 sales | March 25 sales | March 26 sales | March 27 sales | The best weekly sales

The best Ulta sales on March 21

Like many items in Olehenriksen’s Banana Bright+ line, this multitasking moisturizer uses hydrating, plumping and brightening ingredients like vitamin C and niacinamide to improve dull skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots, according to the brand. It also has light-reflecting pigments that brighten the skin and help prep it for makeup, according to Olehenriksen. It has a 4.6-star average rating from over 400 reviews at Ulta.

Reviewers of all skin types, especially those with sensitive and reactive skin, say this daily cleanser easily removes grime from their skin without irritating or drying it out. Instead, it leaves their skin feeling smooth. The cleanser, which has a 4.7-star average rating from 1,2600 reviews at Ulta, also reduces redness and helps strengthen the skin barrier.

Ulta Spring 21 Days of Beauty Event March 21 deals

The best Ulta sales on March 22

Unlike traditional hair masks, which you need to rinse off after a few minutes, this spray is a leave-in treatment that focuses on strengthening, repairing, hydrating and softening the hair, according to the brand. Occasionally, I use this before bed and love that it’s lightweight, so it doesn’t weigh down my hair or leave it looking greasy. By the time I wake up, my hair is silky and smooth.

These under-eye patches can help you level up your nighttime skin care routine. The patches, which you leave on for five minutes, help to combat fine lines and dark circles, according to the brand. They’re saturated in a serum that includes retinol (to reduce the appearance of fine lines), peptides (to boost collagen production) and squalane (to hydrate, soften and protect the skin), according to Patchology. They come individually wrapped as a single pair or in a set of five. If you want to get a set of 15 and 30, the patches comes in a tub.

Ulta Spring 21 Days of Beauty Event March 22 deals

The best Ulta sales on March 23

Our editors love this neck cream because it has a luscious, thick consistency that targets fine lines, uneven tone and texture, and crepey skin on the neck and décolleté. NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider has been using this for years and can see a difference in her skin, which is why she loves stocking up on it. Since it’s at a higher price point, getting it for 50% off is a “no-brainer” for her.

Reviewers say using this essence twice daily after cleansing makes their skin feel plump, smooth and hydrated throughout the day. It has ingredients like peptides and ceramides to firm the skin and support its moisture barrier, according to the brand. Reviewers also love that it comes in a spray packaging, so it’s easy to apply all over their face, plus it absorbs quickly. This essence has a 4.6-star average rating from over 280 reviews at Ulta.

Ulta Spring 21 Days of Beauty Event March 23 deals

The best Ulta sales on March 24

Suitable for all skin types, this lightweight, water-like serum combines tranexamic acid and niacinamide to reduce hyperpigmentation, dark spots and acne scars, according to the brand.

Reviewers say it takes time and consistent use (at least two weeks) to see results. The serum has a 4.6-star average rating from over 1,1600 reviews at Ulta.

NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez says this serum is gentle on her sensitive skin and helps combat dry and uneven spots. However, she mainly loves it because it leaves a subtle glow under her moisturizer. You can also use this as a primer for your makeup or as a highlighter on areas like your cheekbones and browbones, according to the brand.

Ulta Spring 21 Days of Beauty Event March 24 deals

The best Ulta sales on March 25

You can use this deep conditioning hair mask, which has a 4.8-star average rating from over 200 reviews at Ulta, in place of your conditioner once a week to improve the look and feel of brittle, dry hair. Reviewers say that after leaving it on for five to 10 minutes, they notice that their hair is shinier, softer and less frizzy. They also say it’s less stiff and has more movement.

Experts have previously recommended this clarifying shampoo because it uses apple cider vinegar (one of the best sulfate alternatives to remove buildup and maintain your scalp health) to gently clean your hair and scalp. It also has argan oil in the formula, which is incredibly hydrating and lightweight, making it easy to wash out (especially if you have fine hair), experts say.

Ulta Spring 21 Days of Beauty Event March 25 deals

The best Ulta sales on March 26

This ophthalmologist-tested eye cream helps brighten dark circles, reduce puffiness and smooth fine lines, including crow’s feet and frown lines, according to the brand. It also has a rich, velvet-like texture, which reviewers say feels luxurious on their skin in the morning. It has a 4.6-star average rating from 2,660 reviews at Ulta.

This leave-in conditioner, which has a 4.6-star average rating from over 480 reviews at Ulta, doubles as a heat protectant and makes your hair softer, more manageable and less damaged, reviewers say. For the best results, apply two to five pumps of the treatment to damp hair once a week and wait 10 minutes before using any heat, according to the brand.

Ulta Spring 21 Days of Beauty Event March 26 deals

The best Ulta sales on March 27

Supergoop makes some of my favorite sunscreen, including this mattifying powder option. It’s one of the most convenient ways to reapply my SPF throughout the day — when I twist the bottle, the powder comes through the built-in brush so I can easily swipe it onto my face. It’s available in four shades (translucent, light, medium and dark) and doesn’t leave a white cast on my darker skin tone.

This moisturizer uses bakuchiol, a retinol alternative, to give you the same benefits (reduce fine lines, improve uneven skin tone, increase cell turnover and regulate oil production) without the irritation that traditional retinol can leave behind, according to the brand. The night cream, which has a 4.9-star average rating from over 2,950 reviews at Ulta, is suitable for all skin types.

Ulta Spring 21 Days of Beauty Event March 27 deals

The best Ulta weekly sales

During the entire 21-day sale, you can also shop exclusive weekly sales.

Frequently asked questions How long is Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Event? The spring sale is three weeks long. It begins on March 7 and ends on March 27. Can you shop for other deals during Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Event? Yes. For the first time, Ulta will offer additional sales throughout the three weeks. At the start of each week, the retailer will release a new batch of Weekly Beauty Steals, which will also be 50% off. How long do deals last? During the 21-day event, the deals will rotate daily and last for one day only. They will end at 11:59 p.m. CT and switch to the next day’s offer at midnight CT. The Weekly Beauty Steals will last an entire week, so you have more time to decide whether or not you want to purchase an item. Is the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Event in-store or online? The sale is available in-store, online and on the app. Some deals are online only. Do you have to be an Ulta Beauty Rewards member to shop? No. If you are an Ulta Beauty Rewards member, you can earn points for every dollar you spend. If you have an Ulta Beauty Rewards Credit Card, you can earn two points for every dollar during the sale. These points can be redeemed on future purchases and beauty services. How often does Ulta host its 21 Days of Beauty Event? Ulta hosts the 21 Days of Beauty Event twice yearly — once in March and the other in September.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an associate reporter for NBC Select, who frequently covers beauty and wellness sales, including the most recent 21 Days of Beauty Event, Sephora’s Savings Event and Amazon Prime Day. For this story, I reviewed Ulta’s offerings for the third and final of the sale and highlighted products and brands that are NBC Select staff favorites, come recommended by experts or are highly rated.

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