We spent all of February sharing some of our favorite Black-owned businesses, including Black-owned beauty brands and fashion brands that you can shop now and support all year round. We also answered frequently asked questions about basic pantry items like salt and chocolate so you can shop smarter for your kitchen. We even kicked off our new series, called FYI, where we talk to experts to break down common misconceptions about how much water you really need to drink, how to clean a mattress, and whether or not lip balms actually make you more chapped.

Throughout the month, our team also spent time trying products across major categories including tech, beauty, pets and more. Below, we’re sharing a select few that our editors think are actually worth you knowing about. Some are items our team directly purchased, while others are courtesy samples from brands.

Our favorite home and kitchen finds

I hate cleaning, so any product that’s “multitasking” is going to be a favorite of mine. That way I don’t need to purchase a ton of different products to clean different parts of my home. For the past few weeks, I’ve been using this all-purpose cleaner to remove grime (and germs) from surfaces, including countertops, walls and floors. While it’s definitely effective at removing gunk and griminess from my tables, countertops and floors, the citrus scent also smells amazing. That’s why I introduced it to my mom, and after trying it out herself, it now sits in both of our kitchens alongside its matching hand soap and dish soap. — Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

I’ve been begging Goodles to make gluten-free mac and cheese for years. (By begging, I mean incessantly commenting on the brand’s Instagram posts like it’s a suggestion box). I guess my begging worked because Goodles finally released a gluten-free version of its boxed mac and cheese and sent me it to try. It’s just as delectable as I had hoped, and eating it made me nostalgic about devouring boxed mac and cheese with friends as a kid. To adult-ify the dish, I boiled the pasta with vegetable broth to add more flavor and mix peas into it so there’s something green in my bowl. I plan on keeping Goodles in my pantry at all times for last-minute dinners or emergency cravings. — Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I came across this while on the hunt for a highly rated affordable bath mat, and now I recommend it to everyone I know. Despite its $10 price tag, the quality is great; it dries quickly, it’s machine-washable and the memory foam feels incredibly soft. Plus, there’s something so satisfying about sinking into the bath mat after a shower and watching it soak up all of the water. - Mili Godio, updates editor

Our favorite tech purchases

The lack of space in my New York City apartment means that I had no choice but to place my bed in front of an outlet, which makes charging my everyday electronics a challenge. As a fix, I purchased the Tessan Flat Plug Power Strip, which lets me plug in my phone and other electronics on my bedside table while also keeping my mattress flush against the wall to optimize my small space. This particular version has a 10-foot extension cord and a power strip with three USB outlets and two outlets, which I find is super convenient for charging my headphones and sound machine. — Cory Fernandez, NBC Select commerce editor

As a tech reporter, I am trying out a lot of audio products this year. As part of that effort, I requested and received this soundbar from Sonos, and have loved using it with my Sony TV the past four weeks. After setup and tuning (which took about 10 minutes), I watched my current series and immediately noticed how much clearer the dialogue sounded. Before I had it, I relied on my TV’s built-in speakers, which required me to turn the volume up during quiet talking scenes and turn it down during loud, action moments. With this soundbar, everything sounds more balanced. It can also play music (via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth), and can sync with my other Sonos speaker to play songs in sync. Unlike the lower-priced Sonos Ray soundbar, which I tried previously, this one connects via HDMI-Arc, meaning I can control it with my TV remote.- Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

My bedside tables have one outlet each, so I unfortunately can’t charge all my essentials including my Hatch Restore 2, phone and Apple Watch, at the same overnight. Courant sent me this charging tray to try out and I can now consolidate my bedside belongings all in one spot. The tray can charge my iPhone and AirPods side by side and has a USB-C port so I can plug in other devices like my watch or laptop. It also has a spot where I can sit my jewelry and other trinkets as well. I love the natural linen color option because it ties in perfectly with my room decor and alarm clock. — Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

This year, I decided to dedicate myself to learning something new so I bought this DJ set on a whim. I’ve always wanted to learn and despite messing around with vinyl and record players throughout the years I still consider myself a novice. The Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX4 is a two channel controller, which essentially lets you mix songs using a DJ software of your choosing. It’s intuitive and easy to learn the basics but more complex mixes can be a challenge. There are a few functions like the “smart fader” and “beat sync” that can help simplify the mixing process for when I feel like I’m not getting the hang of the whole process. — Jordan Bowman, editor

Our favorite beauty and wellness items

After reading about the Billie Razor starter kit in our recent New and Notable series, I was inspired to purchase one. It comes with a razor color of your choice (I chose the sparkly lilac one), two refill blades and a magnetic holder (with some putty plus some backup for sticking it on) that you can attach to your shower wall. I can be forgetful when it comes to restocking products, so I signed up for an automatic restock of the blades every two months, too. It’s only $10 so this feels like a steal. - Kelsey Fredricks, NBC Select production coordinator

A few weeks ago, while doing a Sephora restock, I came across this pre-wash oil that you massage into your hair 15 minutes before washing it. My hair rarely has a noticeable shine, but after blow-drying it and seeing how smooth and glowing it was, I was shocked. Since then, I have been applying the oil before every hair wash, and every time, I still notice the shine. I don’t tend to rebuy many hair products, but I am fully obsessed with this and will definitely be repurchasing it when I run out. - Alexa Casanueva, NBC Select page

I’m obsessed with trying out new lip balms, so when Tower 28 sent me its new LipSofties — which launched earlier this month — I immediately threw one in nearly every bag I own. The lip balm comes in four sheer colors, so I’ll wear them when I want a pop of color and still get that necessary hydration during the winter months. Perhaps best of all, in my opinion, is that each color has a distinct flavor, including dulce de leche and watermelon kiwi, that adds to the fun of wearing them. The brand also has a clear version that I wear as an overnight lip mask or apply whenever my lips feel chapped. - Mili Godio, updates editor

I have been using the same Clean & Clear face wash since I was about 12 years old — it works great for my normal, combination skin. But after learning so much about skin care from my co-workers, I was curious to try something new, which led me to this popular, expert-recommended cleanser from Cerave. After using it for two weeks, I can say that my skin hasn’t suffered from the change of product. I like how it is totally unscented and feels gentle on my face. - Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

I’m always on the hunt for styling products to tame my curls, and I recently threw this one in my Target basket. I scrunch it into my damp hair post-shower and knew I loved it from the first time I used it. It doesn’t make my hair crunchy when I diffuse it or air dry, which I can’t say about most of the styling products I’ve used in the past. The cream defines my curls and makes them look super bouncy all day while keeping my hair soft. It also smells amazing. — Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I’m not one to exfoliate my face much, because I worry that something will go wrong due to how sensitive my skin is. However, I’m trying to build a more effective skin care routine, which includes a simple facial exfoliant that doesn’t aggravate my skin barrier. So when Goop sent a few products from their skin care line for us to try, I immediately gravitated toward this scrub. I love how gentle and creamy it is and how soft and even-toned my skin feels after using it. - Kelsey Fredricks, NBC Select production coordinator

Our favorite clothing purchases

Uniqlo Pleated Straight Pants (out of stock)

My quest for an easy work wardrobe continues. I think Uniqlo does basics better than most brands — I also love the price point, which isn’t cheap but also not crazy expensive. Plus, it’s a godsend for shorties like me (I’m barely five feet tall). These pleated pants land right at my ankles and look dressy but still feel as comfy as sweatpants. I’m planning to buy them in at least one more color. — Nikki Brown, NBC Select SEO Editor

This is another piece I plan to purchase in multiple colors. I spent a recent afternoon trying on almost every kind of T-shirt in Target, and this one came out on top. The fabric is formfitting but not too tight and it accentuates my small waist, which I love. I also like where the bottom lands — it’s short but still long enough to tuck in. — Nikki Brown, NBC Select SEO Editor

Our favorite pet purchases

After seeing how much my cats loved the whack-a-mole feature on one of their lasers, I bought them a dedicated whack-a-mole toy, which they now play with daily. When you turn it on, feathers randomly pop out of the toy’s holes, which my cats love to swat at and pounce on. The rechargeable toy automatically shuts after five minutes and is built with a sensor, so it can detect when my cats are close and turn on. This toy is such a great distraction for my cats when I need to entertain them for a while, and they often sit by it waiting for me to turn it on. — Zoe Malin, NBC Select associate updates editor

My dog Bella is not a fan of getting her teeth brushed, especially when I use toothbrushes with harder bristles or plastic bases. I bought this in hopes that I can make brushing a little bit easier for her, and it did not disappoint: I love that it has 360 degrees of soft bristles, so she doesn’t fight me or feel uncomfortable when I scrub her teeth and reach back toward her molars. The design also makes the process easier for me, especially since it fits comfortably on my index finger. I pair it with the Virbac CET Enzymatic Toothpaste, and it’s a match made in heaven. - Mili Godio, updates editor

My cat Kiwi is obsessed with playing fetch, but his favorite toy goes missing frequently. In need of a restock, I bought these vibrant and highly rated pom pom balls that he loves to catch and chase. They’re bigger than pom poms you’d typically craft with, so they feel safer for playing fetch. They’re super plush and fun to hide for a game of hide-and-seek. They’re also lightweight and there isn’t too much tinsel so I’m not as concerned about it getting everywhere. - Kelsey Fredricks, NBC Select production coordinator

