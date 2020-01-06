Congressman contracts Covid after receiving first vaccine dose

A Texas Republican in the House of Representatives has tested positive for Covid-19 less than one month after first receiving a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Rep. Kevin Brady tweeted a photo on December 18 of him receiving the shot, thanking President Trump and Operation Warp Speeding for making "it possible to have this safe and effective vaccine in record time."

I just received my #COVID19 vaccine.



The leadership of @realDonaldTrump and #OperationWarpSpeed made it possible to have this safe and effective vaccine in record time.



Thank you to the scientists, researchers, doctors, volunteers and many others for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/OaZ5SCP1dP — Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) December 18, 2020

Late Tuesday, Brady wrote again on Twitter to announce that he is in quarantine after the House Physician told him he tested positive for Covid.

"As recommended, I received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Dec 18 & also recently tested negative for Covid on New Years Day," Brady wrote. "Begin treatment tomorrow. Shld be fine."

According to published data, the Pfizer-BioNTEch Covid-19 vaccine is roughly 95 percent effective.