Tucson adopts nightly curfew for three weeks TUCSON, Ariz. — At the urging of Mayor Regina Romero, the Tucson City Council voted Tuesday night to establish a mandatory nightly curfew for three weeks in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. The 10 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew will take effect Friday and run through Dec. 23. Romero says she sought the curfew "for the safety and welfare and health of the citizens of Tucson." It prohibits residents from being on public streets or spaces unless traveling to work or other essential activities. Romero says Pima County reported had a record-high 944 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, and hospitals in southern Arizona are on the verge of a crisis. Earlier Tuesday, state health officials reported 10,322 new known coronavirus cases and 48 additional deaths around Arizona.







CDC to issue new guidance on quarantine length The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to issue new guidance on quarantine protocols and procedures for people who may have been exposed to coronavirus, a senior administration official confirms to NBC News. Instead of quarantining for 14 days after being determined a close contact of someone with the virus, the CDC will now recommend people only do so for seven-10 days. Individuals with a negative test can end their quarantine after seven days and 10 days without one, the new guidelines will say. This information was presented at Tuesday's White House coronavirus task force meeting, chaired by Vice President Mike Pence. The changes had been discussed for some time and were submitted for final approval this afternoon. They are expected to be announced formally as soon as this evening or tomorrow morning, according to the official.







New York City blood supply 'down to just a few days,' mayor says New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is urging residents to donate blood as the city's supply reaches dangerously low levels amid a national increase in coronavirus hospitalizations. The mayor said Tuesday that the goal is to get 25,000 New Yorkers to give blood in the month of December to replenish the blood bank. The current supply is down to "just a few days," de Blasio said. "We have seen a marked decrease in the blood supply, because, of course, there haven't been corporate blood drives and blood drives at colleges," de Blasio said. "Things that used to make such a difference. But we have to come up with another way now, and it's going to come down to every one of you who can help, helping out." NYC has a shortage of donated blood. Save lives, give blood today. Visit https://t.co/rbKIMSfo4C — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) December 1, 2020







Maryland mobilizing 'medical staffing surge' as cases climb Maryland is launching a "medical staffing surge" to help deal with a growing number of cases and overworked hospital workers, the governor announced Tuesday. The plan includes measures such as encouraging universities to give healthcare students in their final semester an "early exit" to enter the workforce and ordering hospitals to reduce some elective procedures. The state will also try and recruit people with clinical backgrounds to work at state hospitals or nursing homes, and school districts and counties are being asked to send nurses or other staff to work at testing and vaccination sites, the governor's office said. Hospitals must also submit patient surge plans. Maryland has more than 201,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 — with more than 2,700 added in the past 24 hours — and more than 4,500 deaths, according to the state health department.







First Covid vaccines to be offered to health workers, nursing homes, CDC panel says Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first groups to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a new proposal from an independent advisory committee within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met virtually on Tuesday to discuss who would receive the first doses of the vaccine and to vote on the proposed language for the recommendation. The proposal passed 13 to 1. The first phase of the vaccine rollout will be known as Phase 1a and is set to begin as soon as a vaccine receives authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, expected to happen this month. Click here to read the full story.







Canada to maintain travel ban with U.S. as coronavirus continues unchecked Canada will not agree to lifting a ban on non-essential travel with the United States until the coronavirus outbreak is significantly under control around the world, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. Trudeau's comments were a clear indication that the border restrictions will last well into 2021. The two neighbors agreed to the ban in March and have rolled it over on a monthly basis ever since. The ban does not affect trade. The two countries have highly integrated economies and Canada sends 75% of its goods exports to the United States every month. "Until the virus is significantly more under control everywhere around the world, we're not going to be releasing the restrictions at the border," Trudeau told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. when asked about the issue.







New Orleans swinger convention tied to 41 Covid-19 infections The owner of an events company says his four-day swingers convention in New Orleans held last month has been tied to 41 new coronavirus infections. The case count from the "Naughty N'awlins" convention, which began on Nov. 11, jumped from five positive tests to 41 confirmed cases in a matter of days, Naughty Events Owner Bob Hannaford wrote in a blog post Friday. Hannaford wrote that the company has reached out to attendees to urge them to get tested and conducted "very aggressive" contact tracing. Though most of the cases have been mild or asymptomatic, at least two people had a "tougher time" and were "suffering," he said. It's unclear exactly how many of the convention's 300 attendees have tested positive. Hannaford did not immediately respond to a phone call requesting comment from NBC News. Click here to read the full article here.






